Ukraine vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

Victories over Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland have taken Scotland to within a point of Nations League promotion.

Steve Clarke’s side now travel to Krakow, Poland, to face the Ukrainians in their final Group B1 fixture.

Scotland’s opponents sit two points behind them in the group and could take top spot with a win.

However Oleksandr Petrakov must contend with availability problems in midfield as Ukraine look to return to the top tier of the Nations League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Ukraine vs Scotland is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 27 September at the MarszaÅ‚ek PiÅ‚sudski Stadium in Krakow, Poland.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage due to beign at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player.

Confirmed line-ups

Ukraine XI: Lunin, Zabarnyi, Stepanenko, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Malinovskyi, Ihnatenko, Mykolenko, Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Scotland XI: Gordon, Fraser, Porteous, Hendry, Hickey, Taylor, McGinn, Jack, McGregor, McLean, Adams

Odds

Ukraine win 17/12

Draw 12/5

Scotland win 9/4

Prediction

A draw will suffice for Scotland as they look to top the group, which might lead to a tight affair in Poland. Ukraine 1-1 Scotland