Portugal vs Spain live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A draw will secure Portugal a place in the Nations League finals with Spain making the hop over the Iberian border.

A surprise slip-up against Switzerland means Luis Enrique’s side must win to have any hope of topping Group A2.

The first meeting between the pair in Seville ended one apiece in June.

Joao Cancelo could return to Fernando Santos’ side while Enrique may well opt to make alterations after struggling to make possession dominance tell against the Swiss.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Portugal vs Spain is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 27 September at the Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga, Portugal.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BoxNation, with coverage due to begin at 7.35pm BST. Premier Sports subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player.

Confirmed line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Dias, Mendes; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Jota.

Spain XI: Simón; Carvajal, Guillamón, P Torres, Gayà; Koke, Rodri, Soler; F Torres, Morata, Sarabia

Odds

Portugal win 11/8

Draw 23/10

Spain win 12/5

Prediction

It feels unlikely that this will be a particularly open encounter, with a place in the Nations League finals on the line and the World Cup looming into view. A draw would suit Portugal, who are tight defensively. Portugal 1-1 Spain

The Associated Press

World Cup Watch: European giants showing flaws before Qatar

LONDON (AP) — All roads now lead to Qatar. With the conclusion of the group stage of the Nations League, Europe’s top soccer countries have played their final competitive games ahead of the World Cup. Here’s how things are shaping up for a continent that has provided the last four winners of the World Cup. Spoiler alert: it could be better.
Luis Enrique
Daily Mail

Portugal's Cristiano conundrum: Calls are growing for talisman Ronaldo to be DROPPED ahead of the World Cup after lacklustre display against Spain with coach Fernando Santos accused of favouritism and his Man United game time dwindling

It's been a bruising week for Cristiano Ronaldo and not just because of the nasty black eye he suffered following his collision with Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik. Just a few weeks out from the World Cup, Portugal's biggest star is coming in for more and more criticism over his below-par performances, with many openly asking the question as to whether the team is better off without him.
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes insists there is 'no need for a soap opera' around Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal and Man United team-mate's poor display in defeat to Spain - and insists 'goals will appear' for the under-fire forward

Bruno Fernandes has defended his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the 37-year-old came under fire for his performance in Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Spain on Tuesday. Despite an impressive win over the Czech Republic on Saturday to go top of Nations League Group A2, the loss to Spain means...
The Independent

England vs Germany confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

England are back in Nations League action on Monday night as they host Germany football at Wembley.While the result won’t change the outcome of Group A3, with the Three Lions already down and relegated after defeat to Italy, there’s a wider factor at play as Gareth Southgate looks to rediscover a winning formula before the 2022 World Cup.LIVE! Follow England’s final game before the World Cup against Germany with our blogIt’s five without victory now for Harry Kane and the gang, leaving the mood around supporters rather more downcast than it was last summer after they reached the final of...
Spain
Portugal
Switzerland
ESPN

Italy beat Hungary for spot in Nations League finals

Italy clinched a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
The Independent

Europe’s top clubs paid record-high price for injuries last season – study

Europe’s top clubs paid a record-high price for injuries to their stars last season, according to a new study.Injury costs for clubs in the continent’s ‘Big Five’ leagues in the 2021-22 campaign were £513.23m, a leap of 29 per cent compared to the season before, international insurance brokers Howden said.Injuries themselves were up by 20 per cent on the season before, with 4,810 recorded in all.Premier League in the 2021-22 season, up from 938 the season before" data-source="Howden">The data’s publication comes at a time when the future international calendars for men’s and women’s football are being debated, with world players’...
The Independent

Young Lions prove their Euro 2023 credentials with impressive Germany win

England Under-21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany at Bramall Lane.Folarin Balogun’s seventh Under-21 goal, Conor Gallagher’s strike and Cole Palmer’s late third earned the Young Lions victory.Chelsea’s Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha’s opener to send Gareth Southgate another message of his desire to earn a senior recall for the World Cup.England have just two more friendlies in March before next year’s tournament in Romania and Georgia but sent out a warning as they look to win it for the first time since 1984.Boss Lee Carsley wanted his side tested, with games...
Yardbarker

Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites

It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
