Economy

Nord Stream Pipelines Hit by Suspicious Leaks in Possible Sabotage; Russia Says It Has ‘a Right' to Use Nuclear Weapons

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC New York
 5 days ago
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result

VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
POLITICS
Reuters

IAEA head seeks release of Ukrainian nuclear plant head

KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Russian patrol has detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US

The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
NBC New York

Biden Warns Putin That U.S. Will Defend ‘Every Single Inch' of NATO Territory as Russia Formally Annexes Ukraine Regions

President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States is ready to defend NATO territory as Putin continues to escalate the war in Ukraine. "America's fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch," Biden said. "So, Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch."
U.S. POLITICS
NBC New York

U.S. Announces New Sanctions on Russia in Response to Ukraine Annexation

The Biden administration announced new economic sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials in response to the Kremlin's illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The newly sanctioned entities include shell companies formed specifically to evade previous sanctions on Russian military suppliers. They also expand prior sanctions on top Kremlin officials...
FOREIGN POLICY

