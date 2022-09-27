Nord Stream Pipelines Hit by Suspicious Leaks in Possible Sabotage; Russia Says It Has ‘a Right' to Use Nuclear Weapons

Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result
VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian capture of Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin cheers capture of key city in east after Moscow confirms retreat of its troops
IAEA head seeks release of Ukrainian nuclear plant head
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Russian patrol has detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.
Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”.
NBC New York
Biden Warns Putin That U.S. Will Defend ‘Every Single Inch' of NATO Territory as Russia Formally Annexes Ukraine Regions
President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin the United States is ready to defend NATO territory as Putin continues to escalate the war in Ukraine. "America's fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch," Biden said. "So, Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying. Every inch."
NBC New York
U.S. Announces New Sanctions on Russia in Response to Ukraine Annexation
The Biden administration announced new economic sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials in response to the Kremlin's illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The newly sanctioned entities include shell companies formed specifically to evade previous sanctions on Russian military suppliers. They also expand prior sanctions on top Kremlin officials...
NBC New York
Kremlin Announces Russia Will Annex Four Occupied Regions in Ukraine; Nord Stream Tensions Rise
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia is facing the prospect of another raft of sanctions on prominent individuals and sectors of the economy after it oversaw a series of sham referendums in four Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, and is expected to annex those regions imminently.
NBC New York
Army Major and Doctor Wife Charged in Plot to Give U.S. Military Medical Info to Russians to Help in War Against Ukraine
A U.S. Army major doctor and their physician wife have been charged with a criminal plot to give confidential medical information related to members of the U.S. military and their spouses to the Russian government. Prosecutors said the Maryland couple, Maj. Jamie Lee Henry and anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian, aimed to...
