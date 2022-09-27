ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Fugitive Kwon Denies Hiding from Authorities

Terraform Labs co-founder has denied being in hiding after South Korean authorities asked Interpol to issue a red notice for his arrest. "Yeah, as I said, I'm making zero effort to hide. I go on walks and malls, no way none of CT hasn't run into me the past couple weeks," Do Kwon tweeted.
