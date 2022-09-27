Read full article on original website
Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents
SYDNEY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian telecoms giant Optus must pay the cost of replacing the passports and drivers licences of millions of customers whose personal information was stolen in one of the country's biggest data breaches, the government said on Thursday.
Crypto Fugitive Kwon Denies Hiding from Authorities
Terraform Labs co-founder has denied being in hiding after South Korean authorities asked Interpol to issue a red notice for his arrest. "Yeah, as I said, I'm making zero effort to hide. I go on walks and malls, no way none of CT hasn't run into me the past couple weeks," Do Kwon tweeted.
Australia's largest carbon emitter to exit coal by 2035
Australia's biggest carbon polluter announced Thursday it will exit coal-fired power a decade early, as renewable projects surge in a country long seen as a climate laggard. Its closure would complete AGL's exit from all coal-fired power, the company said.
SA premier says buying nuclear submarines directly from US would degrade Australian shipbuilding
Proposal to fast-track submarines by having them produced by US ‘would not be acceptable’, Peter Malinauskas says
Fighter Jets Scrambled After Passenger Lies About Bomb on Plane—Police
A 37-year-old passenger assaulted a cabin-crew member before claiming to have a bomb in his carry-on bag.
