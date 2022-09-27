ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result

VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
POLITICS
WRAL News

Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials celebrated in early September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin’s access to cash as he wages war on Ukraine. The idea sounded simple enough: The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for Russian oil....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas. The agency said on Twitter on Saturday that it had been informed by the company operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that pressure appears to have stabilized in the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas pipeline leaks were sabotage

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — The NATO military alliance warned Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member countries and joined other Western officials in citing sabotage as the likely cause of damage to two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The warning...
INDUSTRY
WRAL News

Germany to spend billions to tackle high energy prices

BERLIN — Germany plans to spend up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) helping consumers and businesses cope with surging energy prices, particularly for natural gas, due to the war in Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that the government is reactivating an economic stabilizing fund previously used during...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

KYIV, UKRAINE — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and rallies...
POLITICS
WRAL News

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

KYIV, UKRAINE — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates...
POLITICS
KRMG

Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine pushed ahead with its counteroffensive after taking back control of a strategic eastern city. Russia's loss of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US

The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”.
MILITARY
#Gas Pipeline#Pipelines#Natural Gas#Greenhouse Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Baltic#Danish#European#Nato
WRAL News

Rare 1,000-year-old manuscript returned to Greece from US

ATHENS, GREECE — A U.S. museum has returned a valuable 1,000-year-old Christian manuscript to a monastery in northern Greece it was looted from by Bulgarian forces more than a century ago together with hundreds of other documents and artifacts. The 11th century gospel was formally presented Thursday at the...
RELIGION
WRAL News

Hermes unveils its Paris show, as Ukraine's designers unite

PARIS — A giant, glowing crystal rock upon a sand-colored carpet evoked a glamorous alien planet for Hermes’ champagne-sipping VIP guests. Earthen hues like browns, reds and yellows -- colors long-associated with the heritage brand -- were used at Saturday’s show to create Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski’s utilitarian, low-key yet luxuriant universe for spring.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WRAL News

India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the much-awaited services that...
INDIA
