Nord Stream pipelines hit by suspicious leaks in possible sabotage; Russia says it has 'a right' to use nuclear weapons

By Amanda Macias, Holly Ellyatt
CNBC
 5 days ago
regina h
4d ago

And so it begins. Putin isn’t the kind of man to go down by himself he’s the type to take down everyone with him. The Russian people should have done more to prevent him from starting a war or at least from continuing this war.

Dave Hudson
4d ago

this war needs to stop, this is all about greed.why be greedy, just think of it, you was born with nothing and you're going to die with nothing.that goes for everyone

Curtis Meeks
4d ago

Just think old Joey approved the Nord stream pipeline and closes our pipeline down. I hate to say it but Trump told them not to rely so much on Russia for oil and gas

IN THIS ARTICLE
