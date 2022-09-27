Read full article on original website
uni.edu
Panther Products collaboration teaches young students STEM and UNI students real-world job skills
Early childhood educators across Iowa can access high-quality science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning experiences for young students thanks to the Iowa Governor’s STEM Scale-Up program and a unique partnership that has been going strong on UNI’s campus since 2017. This partnership exists between the Iowa Regents’...
Generous alum gift creates new UNI-CUE scholarship for UNI students
Paying for college just got easier for three University of Northern Iowa students, thanks to a new scholarship that was created as the result of a generous gift from a UNI alum. The $100,000 gift, received recently from 1965 graduate John Hall, was used to create the Grace and Joe...
Writer Taylor Brorby to speak at UNI
(CEDAR FALLS, Iowa) – Writer Taylor Brorby will visit the University of Northern Iowa for a public talk about his coming-of-age memoir “Boys and Oil: Growing Up Gay in a Fractured Land” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Lang Hall Auditorium. A master of fine...
Coming soon: A free public viewing of the ‘Orchestrating Change’
Cedar Falls, IA - The University of Northern Iowa is hosting a viewing of the inspirational film, “Orchestrating Change.” The viewing will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public and doors open at 6 p.m.
UNI Student Wellness Services awarded $300,000 grant to expand suicide and substance abuse prevention efforts
As a testament to its commitment to supporting all dimensions of student wellness, the University of Northern Iowa has been awarded a federal grant to build on its already strong foundation of mental health services. The $306,000 Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention grant will be distributed over the next three...
TheatreUNI presents 'Little Shop of Horrors'
For its second production of the 2022-2023 season, TheatreUNI will present “Little Shop of Horrors,'' directed by Jay Edelnant. The performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 2 to 5 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6. All performances will take place in Strayer-Wood Theatre on the University...
