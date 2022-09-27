ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

uni.edu

Writer Taylor Brorby to speak at UNI

(CEDAR FALLS, Iowa) – Writer Taylor Brorby will visit the University of Northern Iowa for a public talk about his coming-of-age memoir "Boys and Oil: Growing Up Gay in a Fractured Land" at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Lang Hall Auditorium. A master of fine...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
uni.edu

Coming soon: A free public viewing of the ‘Orchestrating Change’

Cedar Falls, IA - The University of Northern Iowa is hosting a viewing of the inspirational film, "Orchestrating Change." The viewing will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public and doors open at 6 p.m.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
uni.edu

TheatreUNI presents 'Little Shop of Horrors'

For its second production of the 2022-2023 season, TheatreUNI will present "Little Shop of Horrors,'' directed by Jay Edelnant. The performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 2 to 5 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6. All performances will take place in Strayer-Wood Theatre on the University...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

