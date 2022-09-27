Read full article on original website
2 Teens Taken Into Custody After Shots Fired in Cheyenne
Two teenagers were taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Cheyenne Wednesday night, police say. According to a department Facebook post, officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home near the 1900 block of Garrett Street just southwest of the Converse Avenue/Pershing Boulevard/19th Street roundabout around 9:45 p.m.
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run
The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department
They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but make no bones about it, police dogs play a vital role in the fight against crime. In many situations, they're the first ones to put their lives on the line to protect their human partners, proving that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/27/22–9/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
More than 10 pieces of Victorian furniture stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the theft of Victorian furniture taken from a self storage business on Sunday.
1310kfka.com
Greeley officers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure
Two Greeley police officers were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. Greeley officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with two men sleeping inside it on the 5100 block of 11th Street last week on September 19. Officers said Adam Martinez and Troy Grajeda tried to flee in the stolen vehicle, but then began smoking inside it. Officers convinced the duo to voluntarily surrender. Shortly after their arrests, the officers experienced physiological symptoms of fentanyl exposure. They were treated and released from the hospital and have since returned to duty. Martinez was charged with unlawful possession of drugs and criminal impersonation while Grajeda was charged with vehicle theft.
2 women rescued from hostage situation in Fort Collins
Police in Fort Collins rescued two women and arrested the man accused of holding them in a domestic violence hostage situation.
Weld County Deputy Killed in Hit-&-Run Would Have Been 25 Today
Alexis Hein-Nutz, the off-duty Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash north of Greeley last weekend, would have celebrated her 25th birthday today. Born in Bismark, North Dakota, Sheriff Steve Reams says it was Alexis' "childhood dream to someday serve others as a peace officer."
Cheyenne Man Arrested After Leading Police On A High Speed Chase
A 34-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested for charges that included possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license after leading police on an early Saturday morning chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, according to a CPD spokesman. Capt. David Janes says the incident started when...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Council passes ordinance on illegally parked vehicles on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council passed an amendment to an ordinance concerning illegally parked vehicles on the third reading during the regular meeting last night, Sept. 26. This amendment would change the time frame between a warning and a towing to two business days, and the owner...
Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown of Cheyenne South High School
A bomb threat prompted a lockdown of South High School Tuesday morning, according to officials. Laramie County School District 1 Community Relations Director Mary Quast issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:. At South High the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We were notified at approximately...
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
1310kfka.com
Deputies need help finding one of Larimer County’s ‘Most Wanted’
Larimer County deputies are on the hunt for a man who they said is on their “Most Wanted” list. Gary Brown, 51, is wanted for failing to comply on a weapons charge. He was already prohibited from possessing a gun. Brown, who also goes by the names Richard Howard, Maurice Owens, and Mark Brown was last known to live on the 600 block of Justice Drive in Fort Collins.
UPDATE: Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Cheyenne Mayor’s Store Identified
Two males wanted in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4 have been identified, police say. Police posted a video of the two on their Facebook page late Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in identifying them but removed the video yesterday afternoon, saying, "The suspects have been identified. Thank you!"
svinews.com
Service dog handlers say pet dogs causing issues in stores
CHEYENNE — Service dog handlers in Cheyenne say they feel unsafe in some local stores because of an apparent unwillingness to regulate the behavior of pet dogs. These handlers, who use service dogs specifically trained to perform tasks related to disabilities, said in interviews with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that this alleged hesitance to remove a disruptive or threatening dog can be very detrimental to the wellbeing of both the service dog and its handler.
Cheyenne Police Release Statement On Medical Assist Situation Thursday
Cheyenne Police have released a brief statement on what is being called a medical assist situation a little before 4 p.m. on Thursday not far from the Cheyenne Livingston Avenue Walmart store. Police spokesman Alex Farkas released this statement:. ''At approximately 3:45 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Tanya Lair – Two counts...
capcity.news
Man sentenced to 70 months for intent to distribute meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after being found guilty of intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Alan Johnson sentenced Jerry Darnell Dawson Sr. on Sept. 26 in the Wyoming District Court in Cheyenne. According to the sentencing documents, Dawson will also...
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
1310kfka.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near downtown Fort Collins
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near downtown Fort Collins. Police said a motorcycle and a pick-up truck collided at East Mulberry Street and Peterson Street Monday afternoon. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead a short time later. Police are investigating whether speed on the part of the motorcyclist was a factor in the crash.
