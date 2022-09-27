ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

101.9 KING FM

2 Teens Taken Into Custody After Shots Fired in Cheyenne

Two teenagers were taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Cheyenne Wednesday night, police say. According to a department Facebook post, officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home near the 1900 block of Garrett Street just southwest of the Converse Avenue/Pershing Boulevard/19th Street roundabout around 9:45 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run

The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department

They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but make no bones about it, police dogs play a vital role in the fight against crime. In many situations, they're the first ones to put their lives on the line to protect their human partners, proving that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/27/22–9/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
1310kfka.com

Greeley officers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure

Two Greeley police officers were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl. Greeley officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with two men sleeping inside it on the 5100 block of 11th Street last week on September 19. Officers said Adam Martinez and Troy Grajeda tried to flee in the stolen vehicle, but then began smoking inside it. Officers convinced the duo to voluntarily surrender. Shortly after their arrests, the officers experienced physiological symptoms of fentanyl exposure. They were treated and released from the hospital and have since returned to duty. Martinez was charged with unlawful possession of drugs and criminal impersonation while Grajeda was charged with vehicle theft.
GREELEY, CO
#Police#Facebook Post#Dell Range Boulevard#N College Drive#Sweatpants
101.9 KING FM

Bomb Threat Prompts Lockdown of Cheyenne South High School

A bomb threat prompted a lockdown of South High School Tuesday morning, according to officials. Laramie County School District 1 Community Relations Director Mary Quast issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:. At South High the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We were notified at approximately...
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Deputies need help finding one of Larimer County's 'Most Wanted'

Larimer County deputies are on the hunt for a man who they said is on their “Most Wanted” list. Gary Brown, 51, is wanted for failing to comply on a weapons charge. He was already prohibited from possessing a gun. Brown, who also goes by the names Richard Howard, Maurice Owens, and Mark Brown was last known to live on the 600 block of Justice Drive in Fort Collins.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Cheyenne Mayor's Store Identified

Two males wanted in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4 have been identified, police say. Police posted a video of the two on their Facebook page late Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in identifying them but removed the video yesterday afternoon, saying, "The suspects have been identified. Thank you!"
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

Service dog handlers say pet dogs causing issues in stores

CHEYENNE — Service dog handlers in Cheyenne say they feel unsafe in some local stores because of an apparent unwillingness to regulate the behavior of pet dogs. These handlers, who use service dogs specifically trained to perform tasks related to disabilities, said in interviews with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that this alleged hesitance to remove a disruptive or threatening dog can be very detrimental to the wellbeing of both the service dog and its handler.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/26/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Tanya Lair – Two counts...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Man sentenced to 70 months for intent to distribute meth

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after being found guilty of intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Alan Johnson sentenced Jerry Darnell Dawson Sr. on Sept. 26 in the Wyoming District Court in Cheyenne. According to the sentencing documents, Dawson will also...
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash near downtown Fort Collins

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near downtown Fort Collins. Police said a motorcycle and a pick-up truck collided at East Mulberry Street and Peterson Street Monday afternoon. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead a short time later. Police are investigating whether speed on the part of the motorcyclist was a factor in the crash.
FORT COLLINS, CO
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

