BBC

Cornwall firefighters step up for women's football tournament

Some of Cornwall's female firefighters are in training for the first women's national fire service football tournament. The five-a-side team was inspired by the victory of the Lionesses England women's football team in Euro 2022. Firefighter Samantha Spooner said: "I thought it would be a great thing to be part...
SOCCER

