Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Warren: Tyson Fury is Very Disappointed, We'll See Where it Goes

Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has not spoken to his boxer since Monday's blowup over the stalled negotiations to finalize a domestic clash with Anthony Joshua. The two sides were discussing the possibility of a showdown for December 3 the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. On Monday,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star

Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul Eager For 'Real Fight' With Mayweather: ‘I Want to Say I Got Your 0’

Jake Paul is all for trading sanctioned punches with boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. A few days after the Hall of Fame boxer called out the YouTuber-turned-cruiserweight curio to a “real fight”, Paul, 25, doubled down on his initial affirmative response. In a video posted on his social media Sunday, Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) insisted that he would take Mayweather up on his offer, however, with the caveat that he gets to weigh in at 175, while Mayweather gets to come in at 165.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'

Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mary Spencer Being Fast-Tracked To World Title Shot

Undefeated Canadian junior middleweight Mary Spencer (7-0, 5 KO) is on the fast track for a world title. Since turning professional 13 months ago under the Eye of the Tiger promotional banner, Spencer has already fought 7 times with more activity anticipated later in the year. In this time period,...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Boxing Scene

Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch

Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury: Joyce Is No. 2 Heavyweight In The World; One Day We’ll Have To Find Out Who’s Better

Tyson Fury genuinely believed Joseph Parker could beat Joe Joyce on Saturday night. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion openly rooted for Parker while seated ringside near Frank Warren, whose company co-promotes Fury and promotes Joyce. Fury and Parker spent plenty of rounds sparring against each other in recent years and they’ve become close friends.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Sunny Edwards-Felix Alvarado IBF Title Fight Set, November 11 In London

Sunny Edwards hoped to face a fellow titleholder for his next fight. The alternative isn’t quite so bad—an attractive showdown with a former titlist in a hometown title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal was reached for Edwards to next defend his IBF flyweight title against mandatory...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp

As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Felt Canelo Dominated Golovkin, Praises Technical Strategy in Trilogy

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman was ringside earlier this month, to watch Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez retain his undisputed super middleweight crown with a dominant twelve round unanimous decision in his rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin. Their first two fights, which took places at middleweight in 2017 and 2018, were entertaining...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder Says He Was Close to Retiring, But Changed Mind After Seeing His Statue Raised

Not everyone gets a life-sized effigy made in their image for posterity. Not everyone, of course, is Deontay Wilder. The former heavyweight titlist and Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was seriously considering hanging up the gloves after his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy last October. But Wilder, 36, apparently had a change of heart after he witnessed a public unveiling of a life-size statue made in his likeness last May in his hometown. A visibly emotional Wilder could be seen greeting the honor with delight in videos that captured the moment.
COMBAT SPORTS

