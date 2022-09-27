Peer-reviewed studies show quick-fix resilience courses don't work. True resilience is the strength that we draw from each other. Sometimes our desire to achieve something is so intense that we’re willing to overlook the fact that the products we buy to fulfill our desires don’t work. No matter how much anti-aging cream someone uses, sadly, their face will still age. In business, nothing occupies this space as resolutely as resilience training. The idea of a resilience deficit has exploded in popular use since the Millennium. Resilience—our capacity to re-energise and to bounce back from adversity—holds a special place in our imagination, but there’s a consensus that it’s in short supply.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO