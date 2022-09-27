Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
Opinion: Damaging Mental Health Aftereffects Experienced From Gaslighting
If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
psychologytoday.com
Trauma-Informed Leadership
Trauma-informed leadership enhances psychological safety so employees can thrive and function as part of an effective team. For a leader to succeed, they must be concerned with the well-being of those they lead. Leadership success is also about how well the leader can get people to work together. Co-authored with...
psychologytoday.com
Setting Limits With Your Addicted Child
Parents whose adult children misuse substances may find themselves with understandable fears in the face of being manipulated and overwhelmed. Rushing in to solve your adult child's problems for them creates and sustains a dynamic of unhealthy self-esteem and dependence. Learning to set reasonable boundaries and limits may feel initially...
KIDS・
Opinion: The Steps Towards Recognizing PTSD After Narcissistic Abuse
By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
Feeling hopeless, unhappy, and lonely can increase a person's biological age more than smoking
Molecular damage accumulates and contributes to the development of aging-related frailty and serious diseases. In some people these molecular processes are more intense than in others, a condition commonly referred to as accelerated aging. Fortunately, the increased pace of aging may be detected before its disastrous consequences manifest by using...
Four health conditions linked to gum disease
Gum diseases are among the most common chronic human diseases, affecting between 20 to 50% of people worldwide. They happen when plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, builds up on teeth. The earliest stages of gum disease are treatable and reversible (gingivitis). But some people develop a chronic destructive form of gum disease, which is irreversible. This disease progresses to tooth loss. A growing body of evidence shows that gum disease can also make people more likely to develop other serious health conditions.
Hybrid working may hold back women’s careers, say managers
Research suggests employers are overlooking people – particularly women – who work from home
Nursing Times
Experience of students during Covid-19 must be ‘reflected and understood’
Special attention must be paid to ensuring nursing students who trained during the coronavirus pandemic and, therefore, faced “significant challenges” are supported all the way through their careers, the chief nurse and deputy chief executive of Health Education England has urged. Professor Mark Radford, who is also deputy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Psych Centra
Dark Triad Test
This quiz is adapted from the 2010 research by Webster and Jonason, who created the “Dirty Dozen” to identify whether the Dark Triad was present. The term “dark triad” was coined by researchers in 2002 to identify someone with personality traits that don’t meet the criteria for a formal diagnosis of associated personality disorders.
Healthline
How to Overcome Depersonalization, a Common Anxiety Symptom
When I experienced depersonalization for the first time, a thick sensation of unreality steamrolled into my life — a dizzying, dream-like “nothing feels real” type of haze. The more I obsessed over this bizarre feeling, the worse it got. So, I turned to Google. After searching countless...
psychologytoday.com
Why “Quick-Fix Resilience” Doesn’t Work
Peer-reviewed studies show quick-fix resilience courses don't work. True resilience is the strength that we draw from each other. Sometimes our desire to achieve something is so intense that we’re willing to overlook the fact that the products we buy to fulfill our desires don’t work. No matter how much anti-aging cream someone uses, sadly, their face will still age. In business, nothing occupies this space as resolutely as resilience training. The idea of a resilience deficit has exploded in popular use since the Millennium. Resilience—our capacity to re-energise and to bounce back from adversity—holds a special place in our imagination, but there’s a consensus that it’s in short supply.
Medical News Today
PTSD: What you need to know
7–8% of the population, and it is more likely to affect women than men. Instead of feeling better as time goes on, the individual may become more anxious and fearful. PTSD can disrupt a person’s life for years, but treatment can help them recover. This article looks at...
calmsage.com
What You Should Never Tell Your Therapist?
“What should you never tell a therapist?” A common query among people who have been advised to take therapy so that their mental health can be improved. When you go to a therapist, you’re expected to be an open book but the question here is how open a book you have to be.
psychologytoday.com
Unconscious Bias and the Social Engineer
Unconscious bias exists in all of us; if left unchecked, it can create vulnerability in our thoughts. Self-evaluation is essential to ensure you are aware of unconscious bias. Unconscious bias involves assumptions about groups of people outside our awareness that affect our attitudes and behaviors toward them. Have you ever...
psychreg.org
Improved Office Culture Combats Quiet Quitting, Research Reveals
Working in offices can sometimes be a dreary experience, with younger generations looking for jobs with an established positive working culture. As an employer, developing a healthy company culture will likely have a powerful impact on all aspects of business, from employee productivity to increased job retention. However, it’s not...
Comments / 0