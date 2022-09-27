Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
California cracking down on catalytic converter thefts
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — California is cracking down on catalytic converter thieves. Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed two bills requiring recyclers to keep specific records and only allows the used part to be sold by the legal owner or a licensed dealer. This law hopes to make...
Bakersfield Now
Gov. Newsom signs bill AB2183, helping farmworkers unionize
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is reversing course by signing a bill backed by President Biden to help farmworkers unionize. It was one of the most contentious bills he was considering this year. Support from President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pinned Newsom in a difficult...
New California laws make it harder to steal and sell catalytic converters
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two new bills that make it harder to steal and sell catalytic converters in California, a crime that is on the rise.
Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation
(KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the ‘big problem’ of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement posted to Governor Newsom’s Twitter profile. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assembly member Al Muratsuchi, require catalytic converter […]
Bakersfield Now
Dreyer's temporary layoffs 905 employees in two partial plant shutdowns
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dreyer’s announces two temporary partial shutdown of its Bakersfield plant affecting hundreds of employees. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. said the first temporary layoff will happen on November 23, 2022. The affected employees are expected to return to work on December 2, 2022, according to a letter sent to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police release August 2022 monthly report
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Special Enforcement Unit released its monthly report for August 2022. According to the report, a year to date gang violence index from 2020 to 2022 found that shootings were cut in half. 60 were reported for 2021 compared to 30 in 2022.
Bakersfield Now
McFarland PD presents their pitch for new facility to Board of Trustees
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — They say don’t judge a book by its cover and that's what McFarland's police chief and city manager hopes the Board of Supervisors won't do with his proposal for the city's library. “We have far outgrown our police building and we are in dire...
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police is investigating a suspicious death in downtown Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on Sept. 26, at around 11:04 p.m., officers were flagged down in the 1900 block of V Street regarding a person down in the area. When officers arrived, they found...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: 3 arrested after attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three men were arrested on grand theft charges relating to an attempted catalytic converter theft from Mercy Hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just before 9 a.m. officers responded to Mercy Hospital, located at 2215 Truxtun Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle report....
Bakersfield Now
Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center receive $10 million to expand services in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center in Bakersfield received $10 million presented by Assemblyman Rudy Salas. The 2022-2023 State Budget passed in June and allocated money to the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center to help improve the lives of those in Kern County, according to a news release.
Bakersfield Now
3 men arrested in Wasco, face weapons and drug charges
WASCO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three men in Wasco were arrested after sheriff's deputies discovered two firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamines, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On Monday evening, deputies from the Wasco and North Area KCSO substations found a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Deputies stopped to...
Bakersfield Now
United Way providing food boxes and books to Fairfax School District families
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — United Way of Kern County is giving away free boxes of food, books to kids ages 0-13, and dental hygiene kits. The drive-thru distribution will be happening Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Fairfax Jr. High, located at 1500 South Fairfax Road from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Bakersfield Now
CHP K-9 finds 100 pounds of meth during Kern County traffic stop
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested after a CHP K9 officer finds over 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. The California Highway Patrol said on Sept. 23, 2022, at around 3:50 p.m., on southbound Highway 99, near Highway 65, a CHP officer pulled over a Toyota Corolla for tinted windows.
Bakersfield Now
BPD searches for driver that struck pedestrian on Chester Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a driver that struck pedestrian, causing major injuries overnight. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Chester Avenue near Sam Lynn Ballpark. Police received a call about a man standing in the middle of the street when...
Bakersfield Now
KHSD releases second statement on opioids, North High presentation Tuesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern High School District has released a second statement on what they said is "the evolving opioid crisis impacting the country, communities, and schools," in Kern County. In part it reads:. Regarding recent issues at North High School, its principal has been addressing parents'...
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Union Avenue, driver cooperating: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on Union Avenue and 4th Street overnight. Bakersfield Police officers were flagged down for a person down in the road in the 300 block of Union Avenue that had been struck by a vehicle in the area. The pedestrian...
Bakersfield Now
Fairfax School District board member Moland charged on 6 counts, including voter fraud
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Fairfax School District Board of Trustees member and former president has been charged with six felony counts, including the misappropriation of public funds, violating conflict of interest statutes, falsification of election documents and voter fraud, according to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. Palmer Moland faces...
Bakersfield Now
Wasco man killed in Hwy 99 hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Wasco man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 in Bakersfield Tuesday night, according to authorities. Around 9:20 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area of northbound 99 and Palm Street regarding a crash. An investigation revealed that a 43-year-old...
Bakersfield Now
Woman found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in 2021, announced Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. On Aug. 10, 2021, Jerrollyn Hunt was said to be with family members and attempted to contact...
