Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

California cracking down on catalytic converter thefts

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — California is cracking down on catalytic converter thieves. Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed two bills requiring recyclers to keep specific records and only allows the used part to be sold by the legal owner or a licensed dealer. This law hopes to make...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Gov. Newsom signs bill AB2183, helping farmworkers unionize

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is reversing course by signing a bill backed by President Biden to help farmworkers unionize. It was one of the most contentious bills he was considering this year. Support from President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pinned Newsom in a difficult...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation

(KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the ‘big problem’ of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement posted to Governor Newsom’s Twitter profile. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assembly member Al Muratsuchi, require catalytic converter […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Dreyer's temporary layoffs 905 employees in two partial plant shutdowns

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dreyer’s announces two temporary partial shutdown of its Bakersfield plant affecting hundreds of employees. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. said the first temporary layoff will happen on November 23, 2022. The affected employees are expected to return to work on December 2, 2022, according to a letter sent to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police release August 2022 monthly report

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department Special Enforcement Unit released its monthly report for August 2022. According to the report, a year to date gang violence index from 2020 to 2022 found that shootings were cut in half. 60 were reported for 2021 compared to 30 in 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD investigating suspicious death in downtown Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Bakersfield Police is investigating a suspicious death in downtown Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said on Sept. 26, at around 11:04 p.m., officers were flagged down in the 1900 block of V Street regarding a person down in the area. When officers arrived, they found...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: 3 arrested after attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three men were arrested on grand theft charges relating to an attempted catalytic converter theft from Mercy Hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just before 9 a.m. officers responded to Mercy Hospital, located at 2215 Truxtun Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle report....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

3 men arrested in Wasco, face weapons and drug charges

WASCO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three men in Wasco were arrested after sheriff's deputies discovered two firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamines, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On Monday evening, deputies from the Wasco and North Area KCSO substations found a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. Deputies stopped to...
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP K-9 finds 100 pounds of meth during Kern County traffic stop

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested after a CHP K9 officer finds over 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. The California Highway Patrol said on Sept. 23, 2022, at around 3:50 p.m., on southbound Highway 99, near Highway 65, a CHP officer pulled over a Toyota Corolla for tinted windows.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searches for driver that struck pedestrian on Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a driver that struck pedestrian, causing major injuries overnight. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on Chester Avenue near Sam Lynn Ballpark. Police received a call about a man standing in the middle of the street when...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KHSD releases second statement on opioids, North High presentation Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern High School District has released a second statement on what they said is "the evolving opioid crisis impacting the country, communities, and schools," in Kern County. In part it reads:. Regarding recent issues at North High School, its principal has been addressing parents'...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Union Avenue, driver cooperating: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on Union Avenue and 4th Street overnight. Bakersfield Police officers were flagged down for a person down in the road in the 300 block of Union Avenue that had been struck by a vehicle in the area. The pedestrian...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Fairfax School District board member Moland charged on 6 counts, including voter fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Fairfax School District Board of Trustees member and former president has been charged with six felony counts, including the misappropriation of public funds, violating conflict of interest statutes, falsification of election documents and voter fraud, according to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. Palmer Moland faces...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Wasco man killed in Hwy 99 hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Wasco man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 in Bakersfield Tuesday night, according to authorities. Around 9:20 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area of northbound 99 and Palm Street regarding a crash. An investigation revealed that a 43-year-old...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in 2021, announced Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. On Aug. 10, 2021, Jerrollyn Hunt was said to be with family members and attempted to contact...
KERN COUNTY, CA

