The Orioles’ offense has found its way up in Boston this week, scoring 23 times the last two days. Unfortunately, the pitching has gone in the opposite direction, allowing 21 runs in the same time. Normally, scoring nine runs is more than enough to win, but that wasn’t the case on Tuesday as the Orioles fell 13-9 to the Red Sox in game two of their series.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO