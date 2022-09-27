Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Orange Shirt Day observed this week in Juneau. ReVision Alaska, a new KTOO television series.
It’s hard to believe that an orange shirt sparked an international movement to honor survivors of abuse at government schools for Indigenous children. The story behind that orange shirt on this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, and what lead to Orange Shirt Day, which will be observed this Friday, September 30th. You’ll also hear about opportunities this week to learn more about boarding school abuse.
Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year
Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya is Alaska’s new missing and murdered Indigenous persons investigator. He fills the vacancy left by Anne Sears, who went back into retirement in early September after five months on the job. Piscoya, who retired in 2018 after 25 years with the Troopers, is now responsible for leading the […] The post Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. A landslide damages homes and causes power outages in Juneau. Steven...
tinybeans.com
A Holland America Alaska Cruise Should Be on Your Family’s Bucket List
Alaska is full of gorgeous hikes, too many bald eagles to count, and welcoming people. If you’re looking for pretty much the easiest way to see the gorgeous state of Alaska, you’ll definitely want to put a cruise with Holland America Lines (HAL) on your family travel list. We tagged along on the MS Westerdam that made a round-trip journey to Alaska from Seattle and we think it appeals to families who love outdoor adventure, beautiful scenery, and vacations that are pretty much planned for them. Here’s why.
Dark money watch: Alaska Center questionnaire pressures candidates to commit to ‘100% clean energy’ by 2050
The Alaska Center (for the Environment) has issued its list of endorsed candidates, and there’s something Alaska voters need to know about them. They answered affirmatively a question about whether they will work to end Alaska’s oil economy in 27 years. Earlier this year, the center sent a...
alaskalandmine.com
World Central Kitchen comes to aid of Western Alaska storm victims, first time in Alaska
Staff from the World Central Kitchen arrived in Alaska on September 17, just as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok were hitting Western Alaska. It was the non-profit organization’s first time in the state. Founded in 2010 by chef José Andrés after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, World Central Kitchen’s primary mission is to provide hot meals for victims of disasters.
akbizmag.com
Marine Mammal Huntress: A Native Woman on an Epic Quest
Entrepreneur Hope Roberts uses her history, her business, and her determination to reconnect with her culture and help others to do the same. When times are hard I tell myself, “Where there is a will, there is a way.” I am a Tlingit-Gwich’in-Koyukon Alaska Native woman who owns a deep-sea fishing charter, Surreel Saltwaters. After twenty years in the Operating Engineers union, thanks to Local 3 in Hilo, Hawai’i, I have been built to work in an industry dominated by Caucasian males.
Paulette Schuerch: Rural Alaskans always adapt, and right now it means changing our U.S. senator
As Typhoon Merbok bore down on Northwest Alaska, we in the Northwest Arctic Borough braced for impact as the storm made a beeline for us. Tensions were high, but everyone pulled together to work together, communicate, and ensure that all in the community were safe. This is how it is in rural Alaska – we come together for the greater good. “Taikuulapiaq,” to those who called and checked on us, who offered help, and especially to those who roamed around our communities to ensure everyone’s safety. We offer our prayers for those who were hit hard.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks hosts 2022 Alaska Fire Conference
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - From September 26 to September 30, Fairbanks is hosting the 2022 Alaska Fire Conference, which hasn’t convened since the before the Covid-19 pandemic. The Alaska Fire Conference is an annual gathering of firefighters from across the state, all attending to share knowledge and skills. During...
Smithonian
A Small Town in Alaska Is Home to the World’s First Hammer Museum
Imagine a hammer. Chances are the implement that comes to mind has a wooden handle—maybe rubber—leading to a metal head, with a claw in the back. You’ve got the picture? OK. Now forget it—because the 2,500 hammers (with another 8,000 in storage) at the Hammer Museum in Haines, Alaska, defy common knowledge.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Chamber holds forums for AK Governor, Representative races
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On November 8, Alaska will elect a Governor and a U.S. Representative. With the primaries for these races in the rearview mirror, the field has narrowed to four candidates in each contest. To help keep the Fairbanks community informed about these candidates, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber...
marinmagazine.com
A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light
While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
alaskasnewssource.com
Telling Alaska’s Story: Kenaitze Indian Tribe celebrates new Learning Center in Kenai
Former acting attorney general pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges. Former acting attorney general pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges. Man accused of killing toddler in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jyzyk Sharpe’s trial was set to get underway last week after a jury...
alaskapublic.org
Study links lack of running water to prevalence of ear infections among rural Alaska children
Bering Strait region children in households without running water are much more likely to get middle-ear infections, a newly published study confirmed. Data from screenings of more than 1,600 schoolchildren in various communities in that part of western Alaska found that lack of running water – a chronic problem in rural Alaska – corresponded to a 53% higher rate of middle-ear infections, the study found. Young children, 3 to 6 years old, were most at risk, the study found.
alaskasnewssource.com
September to end on a wet note for Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine and dry weather Tuesday was a nice break from the ongoing rainy cycle for Southcentral Alaska, but, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Cloudy skies have once again built back into Southcentral ahead of showers and breezy winds...
alaskapublic.org
‘These are things that I grew up with’: Retired trooper to review Alaska’s cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people
A former Alaska State Trooper has been named as the state’s new lead on solving cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people. State officials announced Tuesday that Lonny Piscoya started in the job on Sept. 19, replacing Anne Sears who retired last month. Piscoya is Inupiaq and was born...
alaskasnewssource.com
September rain aims at Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend. The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected. Prince William Sound and the...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Department of Transportation receives $87 million in Federal Highway Redistribution Funds
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) received August redistribution funds that totaled over 87 million dollars from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). August Redistribution is a way for the Federal Highway Commission to redistribute funds to states that demonstrate they have met 100...
Notes from the trail: Candidates and their volunteers are on the move
While Congresswoman Mary Peltola enjoys a honeymoon phase in Washington, D.C., Sarah Palin has was spotted in Fairbanks and North Pole, and Nick Begich has been campaigning from Fairbanks and North Pole to Juneau. Above, he’s seen with former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch on Seward Street. Nick Begich won...
alaskapublic.org
Southwest Alaska school district shifts to subsistence calendar in effort to center Yup’ik culture
For years, students in the Yupiit School District in Southwest Alaska were following an unofficial subsistence calendar. This meant that they just wouldn’t show up to classes during bird hunting season in the spring and moose hunting season in the fall. But now, thanks to a shift to a...
