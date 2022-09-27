ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

ktoo.org

Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Orange Shirt Day observed this week in Juneau. ReVision Alaska, a new KTOO television series.

It’s hard to believe that an orange shirt sparked an international movement to honor survivors of abuse at government schools for Indigenous children. The story behind that orange shirt on this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, and what lead to Orange Shirt Day, which will be observed this Friday, September 30th. You’ll also hear about opportunities this week to learn more about boarding school abuse.
JUNEAU, AK
Alaska Beacon

Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year

Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lonny Piscoya is Alaska’s new missing and murdered Indigenous persons investigator. He fills the vacancy left by Anne Sears, who went back into retirement in early September after five months on the job. Piscoya, who retired in 2018 after 25 years with the Troopers, is now responsible for leading the […] The post Alaska’s first MMIP investigator stayed 5 months; new one is committing to at least 1 year appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. A landslide damages homes and causes power outages in Juneau. Steven...
ALASKA STATE
tinybeans.com

A Holland America Alaska Cruise Should Be on Your Family’s Bucket List

Alaska is full of gorgeous hikes, too many bald eagles to count, and welcoming people. If you’re looking for pretty much the easiest way to see the gorgeous state of Alaska, you’ll definitely want to put a cruise with Holland America Lines (HAL) on your family travel list. We tagged along on the MS Westerdam that made a round-trip journey to Alaska from Seattle and we think it appeals to families who love outdoor adventure, beautiful scenery, and vacations that are pretty much planned for them. Here’s why.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

World Central Kitchen comes to aid of Western Alaska storm victims, first time in Alaska

Staff from the World Central Kitchen arrived in Alaska on September 17, just as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok were hitting Western Alaska. It was the non-profit organization’s first time in the state. Founded in 2010 by chef José Andrés after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, World Central Kitchen’s primary mission is to provide hot meals for victims of disasters.
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

Marine Mammal Huntress: A Native Woman on an Epic Quest

Entrepreneur Hope Roberts uses her history, her business, and her determination to reconnect with her culture and help others to do the same. When times are hard I tell myself, “Where there is a will, there is a way.” I am a Tlingit-Gwich’in-Koyukon Alaska Native woman who owns a deep-sea fishing charter, Surreel Saltwaters. After twenty years in the Operating Engineers union, thanks to Local 3 in Hilo, Hawai’i, I have been built to work in an industry dominated by Caucasian males.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Paulette Schuerch: Rural Alaskans always adapt, and right now it means changing our U.S. senator

As Typhoon Merbok bore down on Northwest Alaska, we in the Northwest Arctic Borough braced for impact as the storm made a beeline for us. Tensions were high, but everyone pulled together to work together, communicate, and ensure that all in the community were safe. This is how it is in rural Alaska – we come together for the greater good. “Taikuulapiaq,” to those who called and checked on us, who offered help, and especially to those who roamed around our communities to ensure everyone’s safety. We offer our prayers for those who were hit hard.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks hosts 2022 Alaska Fire Conference

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - From September 26 to September 30, Fairbanks is hosting the 2022 Alaska Fire Conference, which hasn’t convened since the before the Covid-19 pandemic. The Alaska Fire Conference is an annual gathering of firefighters from across the state, all attending to share knowledge and skills. During...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Smithonian

A Small Town in Alaska Is Home to the World’s First Hammer Museum

Imagine a hammer. Chances are the implement that comes to mind has a wooden handle—maybe rubber—leading to a metal head, with a claw in the back. You’ve got the picture? OK. Now forget it—because the 2,500 hammers (with another 8,000 in storage) at the Hammer Museum in Haines, Alaska, defy common knowledge.
HAINES, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks Chamber holds forums for AK Governor, Representative races

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On November 8, Alaska will elect a Governor and a U.S. Representative. With the primaries for these races in the rearview mirror, the field has narrowed to four candidates in each contest. To help keep the Fairbanks community informed about these candidates, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber...
FAIRBANKS, AK
marinmagazine.com

A Family Moving From Anchorage, Alaska, to San Rafael Remodels a House to Let in the Light

While they called Alaska home for many years, a professional couple knew they eventually wanted to live in San Rafael, where the husband’s father had settled and where they visited yearly. In 2018, with both daughters attending colleges in California, they made the big move. “We had a craftsman-style house in Anchorage that was beautiful,” the wife says. “We knew that the style here would be different, so we were ready to start with a clean slate.” The contemporary house they found in the Peacock Gap neighborhood was filled with light and had the connection to the outdoors that they were looking for, but once they moved in, they started seeing things they wanted to change and decided the house could use a style upgrade.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
alaskapublic.org

Study links lack of running water to prevalence of ear infections among rural Alaska children

Bering Strait region children in households without running water are much more likely to get middle-ear infections, a newly published study confirmed. Data from screenings of more than 1,600 schoolchildren in various communities in that part of western Alaska found that lack of running water – a chronic problem in rural Alaska – corresponded to a 53% higher rate of middle-ear infections, the study found. Young children, 3 to 6 years old, were most at risk, the study found.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

September to end on a wet note for Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine and dry weather Tuesday was a nice break from the ongoing rainy cycle for Southcentral Alaska, but, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Cloudy skies have once again built back into Southcentral ahead of showers and breezy winds...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

September rain aims at Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend. The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected. Prince William Sound and the...
ANCHORAGE, AK

