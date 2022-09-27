NJ sports round-up for Sept. 19-25: Cub volleyball team goes 6-1 at Nevada Invitational

The Nevada volleyball team went a perfect 5-1 to place second at the Nevada Invitational Saturday in Nevada.

The Cubs, ranked 10th in Class 3A, took down Iowa Falls-Alden (21-11, 21-13), Carlisle (21-15, 21-14), Van Meter (21-7, 21-18), Ballard (22-20, 20-22, 15-10) and Norwalk team rated 14th in 4A (16-21, 21-15, 15-8). Their only loss came to No. 1 Des Moines Christian in straight sets as they concluded the tournament with a 14-9 overall record.

Nevada also went to 3-0 in the Heart of Iowa Conference Sept. 20 with a four-set win over West Marshall at Nevada. The Cubs pulled of 25-15 and 25-19 victories in the first two sets, suffered a 25-20 loss in the third then won the fourth by a 25-12 score.

The Colo-NESCO volleyball team was swept by a North Tama team ranked second in Class 1A by scores of 25-11, 25-8 and 25-8 in falling to 4-14 on the season and 2-4 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. Statistics for the match were not available at press deadline.

In cross country Nevada competed at the Norsemen Invitational in Story City Sept. 22 and Colo-NESCO ran at the West Marshall Invitational in State Center Sept. 20.

The Nevada boys placed second out of 11 scored teams with 72 points. North Polk, the No. 2 team in 3A, easily won the boys team title with 24 points.

The Cub girls also placed second to North Polk. They scored 67 points to beat all nine teams in the field except the No. 14 (3A) Comets, who finished with 25 points.

The Colo-NESCO girls had one runner place in the top 10 at State Center. The Royal boys put one runner in the top 35.

There was no team scoring for either Colo-NESCO team as they each only had three runners competing.

Here is what we learned from Week 5 of area cross country and volleyball competition:

Cub volleyball team starting to click

The Nevada volleyball team had its most successful stretch to date with its 6-1 showing last week.

Several players had a big role during the Nevada Invitational for the Cubs.

Outside hitter Lily Goos had 51 kills, 22 digs, eight blocks and five digs during the tournament. Emma Strottman finished with 27 kills and two blocks, Mya Spykerman 25 kills, 12 digs and six blocks, Mady Gibson 115 assists, 21 digs, six kills and five blocks and Dakota Hendricks 39 digs.

During the victory over West Marshall Goos recorded 15 kills, five digs, three blocks and three aces. Hendricks had 12 digs and two aces, Gibson 37 assists, six digs and four aces, Spykerman 11 kills and four aces, Strottman nine kills and two digs, Jadyn Melohn six aces and five digs, Isabelle Nelson four kills, Reagan Davis five digs and Rachel Borwick three digs.

Cub harriers stand tall at Story City

Both Nevada cross country teams had an outstanding showing with their runner-up performances at the Norsemen Invitational.

Carter Holland, Brian Rohde and Rowan Steele ran excellent races to lead the Nevada boys. Holland ran a 5-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 23 seconds to place ninth. Rohde finished 12th in 17:47 and Steele 14th in 17:54. Owen Freeman and Nick Frideres also placed in the top 20 to complete the scoring for Nevada, with Freeman running a 17th-place time of 18:07 and Nick Frideres finishing 20th in 18:12.

North Polk's Zach Sporaa, the No. 3 runner in 3A, won the race in 15:56.

Brooke Axmear continued to pace the Nevada girls with a top-10 showing. Axmear ran a 5k time of 21:29 to place ninth.

Tori Meinecke, Ava Vanderheyden and Alexis Betting all placed in the top 15 for the Cub girls. Meincke took 12th in 21:44, Vanderheyden 14th in 21:54 and Betting 15th in 21:55.

Madrid's Katelyn Brandhorst, ranked 23rd in 1A, won the girls race after crossing the finish line in 19:49.

Sophia Clawson steps up for Colo-NESCO girls

Freshman Sophia Clawson continued her strong first season of varsity competition for the Colo-NESCO girls cross country team at the West Marshall Invitational.

Clawson placed in the top 10 of the varsity girls race with a ninth-place 5k time of 26:15.85. Callie Kohlwes took 24th for the Royal girls with a 29:40.38 showing and Maia Lundquist was 29th in 32:30.11.

West Marshall freshman Addie Thompson won the girls race in 24:11.25 and Collins-Maxwell won the girls team title with 28 points.

Caleb Roberts placed 35th in 25:07.95 as the fastest Colo-NESCO boy at the meet. Laine Golly was 43rd in 27:18.33 and Ismail Ergene 47th in 27:52.13.

Collins-Maxwell also won the boys team championship with 46 points. The Spartans' Ethan Haus was first individually in 18:50.88.