This wasn’t what I was expecting to hear from the campground host at Kalaloch, a popular beach on Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, when I asked about open campsites. He laughed, turned his official national park cap around backwards, and proceeded to describe the unmarked dirt roads I would need to follow inland to get to state forest and private logging land, where the rules on dispersed camping are much more relaxed than in Olympic National Park. The park’s campsites had been booked solid ever since reservations opened up on Memorial Day—a trend that has accelerated over the last few years, first as increasing numbers of camping and backpacking reservations went online, and then as the pandemic sent everyone scrambling to book vacations in the outdoors. For the most popular locations—like Yosemite National Park—you’re also competing against scripts and bots as scalpers illegally resell choice spots. Rolling out to spend some time in the outdoors without a reservation—even on a Monday, like I had—just isn’t a smart gamble anymore.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO