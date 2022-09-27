Read full article on original website
France 24
Body of missing US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found in Nepal Himalayas
A search team retrieved the body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from the Himalayas on Wednesday, two days after she disappeared on the slopes of Nepal's Manaslu peak. Nelson slipped and went missing while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain, after a successful summit with her partner Jim...
Nepal rescuers find skier Hilaree Nelson's body
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- American ski-climber Hilaree Nelson's body was discovered Wednesday by rescuers in Nepal. She had been missing for two days while skiing down Mt. Manaslu, the world's eighth highest mountain. Nelson, 49, fell off the mountain Monday as she skied with partner Jim Morrison. A spokesman for...
Varying details of accident that led to disappearance of famed ski mountaineer emerge
Yesterday, news broke that Telluride resident and famed ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson went missing on 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu in Nepal. While it was initially reported that Nelson had fallen into a 25-meter crevasse, varying accounts are now emerging. According to an article published by Everest Chronicle that cited Nelson's outfitter,...
Climber plunges 100ft to their death from Colorado mountain just days after another hiker was killed on state peak
Mountaineer Hilaree Nelson Died During Expedition in Nepal
She became the first known woman to climb both Everest and Lhotse in the span of 24 hours back in 2012.
Hilaree Nelson, Famed Ski Mountaineer and The North Face Ambassador, Found Dead on Mount Manaslu in Nepal
Hilaree Nelson, ski mountaineer and an ambassador for The North Face, has died. According to multiple reports, the body of Nelson, 49, was located by rescuers on the southern slope of Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth highest mountain in the world. Nelson’s death was confirmed today by the Embassy of the United States in Nepal. “We are deeply saddened by the death of American adventurer and mountaineer Hilaree Nelson at Manaslu Mountain. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Nelson. Her spirit and bravery will continue to inspire us,” the embassy wrote via Twitter. Reports surfaced...
Washington Examiner
Body of missing US skier found two days after she fell 2,000 feet in Himalayas
The body of American skier Hilaree Nelson has been recovered two days after she went missing while skiing in Nepal. Nelson, 49, had just finished climbing Nepal's Manaslu peak with her partner Jim Morrison before she slipped and fell while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain. Officials stated that Nelson's body was "badly damaged" and that it took more than an hour to retrieve her body from the snow, according to the Daily Mail.
Body of missing famed U.S. extreme skier recovered in Nepal
The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson's body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search. Also on Monday, an...
Prolific ski mountaineer, Telluride resident, found dead after accident in Nepal
The body of famed ski mountaineer and Telluride resident Hilaree Nelson has been recovered from Nepal's 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu, the 8th-highest mountain in the world. "There are no words to describe the love for this woman, my life partner, my lover, my best friend, and my mountain partner," wrote Nelson's partner Jim Morrison in a social media post regarding her tragic death.
Famed ski mountaineer of Telluride missing on 26,781-foot peak
UPDATE [9/27/22]: Varied accounts of what happened continue to emerge, as is often the case with breaking news coming from remote, high-elevation terrain. While initial reports from Nepal pointed to Nelson falling into a crevasse, other accounts now point to a fall off of a cliff. Read more about this update and these varied reports here. As of last report, the search for Nelson continues.
