KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe researcher Sudeep Chandra to headline first Talks@Tahoe event
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe hosts the first event in its new public speakers series Wednesday. Talks@Tahoe encourages the community to join together for conversations on topics relevant to the local region. The first speaker of the series is Sudeep Chandra with...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the 5th annual Construction Career Day happening in mid-October
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Friday, Oct. 14 when a coalition of Reno Construction Industry Associations, trades and contracting companies will come to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Clint Stitser, Board President from Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Randy Canale from Building Trades and Theo Jasper representing AGC...
KOLO TV Reno
12th Annual Run on Tuna
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time is running out to get in on the 12th Annual Run on Tuna. The overall goal of the campaign is to collect as many cans of tuna or cash donations to purchase cans of tuna throughout the month to give to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Nonprofits in Northern Nevada send relief efforts to Florida
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Red Cross sent volunteers to Florida before the rain even started. “We are certainly ready to lend some of our team, some of our volunteers and some of our resources to the area of impact with Hurricane Ian,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Seniors in Service: Recruiting Foster Grandparents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many children in our community benefit from the Foster Grandparent Program. Foster Grandparents are people 55 and over who enjoy spending time with children. “Grandmas” and “Grandpas” volunteer time in schools mentoring and tutoring children. Foster Grandparents become a part of the culture and fabric of the classroom and school.
KOLO TV Reno
Cabela’s is hosting its first Community Appreciation Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Live music, demonstrations and family-friendly fun will take over the parking lot of Cabela’s on Saturday. It’s free and open to the public. Shane Martin and Mike Biselli visited KOLO to talk about what people can expect at this inaugural event and what sparked the idea for it.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County 4-H Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday afternoon, families gathered at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park for a 4-H festival. “We’ve got clubs from all over Washoe County out here, showing what different clubs they have. We got a shooting sports club out here, we’ve got our herpetology club thats reptiles and amphibians, we got dairy goats, a horse, some dogs, a gardening club, we have bees; all the clubs that we have in Washoe County we try to have them represented here,” said Kelsey Conklin, Community Based Instructor with Washoe County 4-H.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to close City Plaza Thursday for 6 weeks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing City Plaza to the public starting this Thursday. The plaza will be closed for approximately six weeks so the city can perform maintenance. The plaza is expected to reopen on Nov. 10. Work on City Plaza will include replacement...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
KOLO TV Reno
Support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada during the Battle Born Burger Showdown
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Hunger Action Month. With one more event to recognize the work the Food Bank of Northern Nevada does for our neighbors, the non-profit is hosting the Battle Born Burger Showdown!. FBNN director of marketing and communications, Jocelyn Lantrip, and Mellow Fellow Gastropub owner, Ryan...
KOLO TV Reno
Options Veterinary Clinic: providing pet care for low-income families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Options Veterinary Care makes sure no pets suffer from any owner’s financial hardships. This nonprofit has helped thousands of animals in need. From the start of this year to now they have helped a total of 84 pets. Shot records are kept up to date...
KOLO TV Reno
Cardboard Superheroes at the National Automobile Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s an exhibition in Downtown Reno your family can marvel at. Cardboard Superheroes are on display at the National Automobile Museum. You’ll see some favorite heroes like Groot, Iron Man and more. Phil MacDougal, President of the National Automobile Museum, visited KOLO 8 to talk about how the unique creations came to Reno and the always changing exhibits at the museum.
KOLO TV Reno
Coffee with a Cop coming to South Lake Tahoe this October
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Coffee with a Cop is coming to South Lake Tahoe on Oct. 5. Members of the community can come meet with members of the CHP South Lake Tahoe Office, the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and the El Dorado County Sheriff.
2news.com
Options Veterinary Care Nonprofit Clinic Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A new nonprofit veterinary clinic held a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration in Reno Tuesday morning. Options Veterinary Care is Northern Nevada’s first and only nonprofit clinic, and thanks to community support, Options has helped thousands of dogs and cats in need. Options provides needed veterinary care to pets...
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
Record-Courier
Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup
The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Genoa Candy Dance Fair likely draws record crowd
Genoa’s annual Candy Dance Craft Fair likely brought a record of people into the tiny town over the weekend. “It seems like there’s three times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and...
tahoequarterly.com
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
Water Lantern Festival
In the late afternoon through early evening on September 17, 2022, in the afternoon, hundreds of folks gathered at the Sparks Marina to decorate paper lanterns. The sky was finally mostly clear of smoke. The sun glowed its normal gold instead of red. Parking filled up quickly at the marina....
KOLO TV Reno
Local nonprofit receives $130,000 to help homeless youth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Children’s Cabinet Inc, a Reno based nonprofit agency, is getting a $130,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help deal with the local homeless youth population. With the money, they will set up a program to reach runaway and homeless...
