ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

NEVADA WOMEN'S GOLF - Pack, Gailey wrap record-setting tournament with titles

Nevada Women's Golf wrapped the most successful tournament performance in program history Tuesday, smashing team and individual marks and sweeping the team title and medalist honors at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic. Victoria Gailey captured her second-career title, carding a final-round 68 to wrap a Nevada 54-hole tournament record...
RENO, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Reno, NV
Sports
Reno, NV
Basketball
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Basketball
tahoequarterly.com

Jewel Tones of the Sierra

A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
RENO, NV
tahoequarterly.com

The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon

Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Christine 'Chris' Garvey

EDUCATION: Associates degree in Applied Sciences- Dental Hygiene College of So. NV, Certified Public Official certification from UNR Extended Studies. WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: As a School Board Trustee for the Clark County School Dist., the th largest school district in the nation, I was elected to represent over 200,000 constituents and in over 12 years I was able to develop the skill set that will allow me to perform the duties of Mayor. As a Board member my duties ranged from policy development to fiscal oversight of a $4.1 billion capital improvement program and a $2.3 billion annual operating budget that provided services in the following areas: classroom instruction, transportation, food service, school police, contract negotiations, social services, communications, HR recruitment, grounds and building maintenance, as well as magnet school program development in collaboration with the business community to address workforce future needs and more. I also have work experience in private and public healthcare, mental health & disabilities, and real estate.
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Association
2news.com

UNR Partnering with Hilinski's Hope For College Football Mental Health Week

The University of Nevada, Reno set to participate in College Football Mental Health Week (Oct. 1-8) alongside 115+ other schools around the country. Organized by Hilinski's Hope – the foundation Kym and Mark Hilinski started in honor of their son Tyler (former Washington State University quarterback) who died by suicide.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
lawnandlandscape.com

Bobcat Company opens new aftermarket parts distribution center

Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.
RENO, NV
2news.com

One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Record-Courier

Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup

The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

City of Reno unveils Biggest Little Bee City Sign

The City of Reno was recognized as a Bee City USA Affiliate during a press conference in the pollinator garden at City Plaza on Wednesday, September 28. During the event, City leaders will unveil a Biggest Little Bee City Sign and representatives will provide brief remarks. The Reno Master Plan,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One person dies in Spanish Springs materials pit accident

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:15 P.M. UPDATE: One person died Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of an accident at 1500 Sha Neva Road at about 11 a.m. Deputies gave...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy