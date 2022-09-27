Read full article on original website
NEVADA WOMEN'S GOLF - Pack, Gailey wrap record-setting tournament with titles
Nevada Women's Golf wrapped the most successful tournament performance in program history Tuesday, smashing team and individual marks and sweeping the team title and medalist honors at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic. Victoria Gailey captured her second-career title, carding a final-round 68 to wrap a Nevada 54-hole tournament record...
Thomas Tallies Five Hits in Reno’s 11-1 Rout of Tacoma in Regular-Season Finale
Reno, Nev. – Alek Thomas’ perfect 5-for-5 day set the tone for the Reno Aces’ (85-63) offense in an 11-1 triumph over the Tacoma Rainiers (72-78) to close out the 2022 regular season Wednesday afternoon in front of 3,404 attendees at Greater Nevada Field. Thomas was an...
The Fastest Gun Alive – 2022 World Championship returns to Fallon on October 6
The Cowboy Fast Draw Association (CFDA) is again hosting its annual signature event The Fastest Gun Alive – World Championship of Cowboy Fast Draw. Fallon is the Host City for its 15th year, at the Churchill County Fairgrounds, October 6th - 9th!. Cowboy Fast Draw is a western-themed shooting...
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
BLM, Northern Nevada Correctional Center, announce wild horse adoption event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and the Northern Nevada Correctional Center will hold a wild horse adoption event this October. The adoption event will be held on Oct. 8. As many as 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained filly will be offered up for adoption.
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
Christine 'Chris' Garvey
EDUCATION: Associates degree in Applied Sciences- Dental Hygiene College of So. NV, Certified Public Official certification from UNR Extended Studies. WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: As a School Board Trustee for the Clark County School Dist., the th largest school district in the nation, I was elected to represent over 200,000 constituents and in over 12 years I was able to develop the skill set that will allow me to perform the duties of Mayor. As a Board member my duties ranged from policy development to fiscal oversight of a $4.1 billion capital improvement program and a $2.3 billion annual operating budget that provided services in the following areas: classroom instruction, transportation, food service, school police, contract negotiations, social services, communications, HR recruitment, grounds and building maintenance, as well as magnet school program development in collaboration with the business community to address workforce future needs and more. I also have work experience in private and public healthcare, mental health & disabilities, and real estate.
UNR Partnering with Hilinski's Hope For College Football Mental Health Week
The University of Nevada, Reno set to participate in College Football Mental Health Week (Oct. 1-8) alongside 115+ other schools around the country. Organized by Hilinski's Hope – the foundation Kym and Mark Hilinski started in honor of their son Tyler (former Washington State University quarterback) who died by suicide.
Pyramid Lake fishing opener is Saturday; expect crowds and some big fish | Fishing report for Sept. 28
The often-anticipated Pyramid Lake fishing opener is Saturday, and some local fishing experts think it should be a good one. Expect the Lahontan cutthroat to be a little farther out early in the season, as the water is still pretty warm. ...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The officials reported that the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. when Roy Peter Ricci was heading north in the area of US395 and Old Franktown Road when his vehicle drifted off the paved portion of the road and hit a mailbox. Investigators revealed that the vehicle continued to travel...
Country-themed restaurant Cracker Barrel breaks ground on west Reno location
Country-style restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has broken ground on its long-awaited Reno location. The restaurant at 935 West Fifth St. is slated to open sometime next spring. The 10,000-square-foot building will accommodate over 160 guests, according...
Bobcat Company opens new aftermarket parts distribution center
Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.
Behind the scenes of video where Mayor Schieve dunked in Truckee River | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here’s a roundup of my latest local government and political stories, plus a look behind the scenes at Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s new video where she dunks herself in the Truckee River to call...
One Dead after Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration...
Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup
The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
2 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The crash happened on the southbound I-580 on-ramp at Neil Road at around 6:12 p.m. The officials stated that a pickup truck and a Subaru were involved in the collision. The driver of the Subaru and the passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries following the crash. The driver of the truck had no injuries.
Local woman awaiting life-saving lung transplant will be recognized during Reno Aces Game
Diagnosed with a rare lung disease in 2009, Reno local Dina Jennings is awaiting a life-saving lung transplant. She is one of the more than 600 Nevadans and 100,000 people in the U.S. on the national transplant waiting list. Jennings will be honored at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for...
City of Reno unveils Biggest Little Bee City Sign
The City of Reno was recognized as a Bee City USA Affiliate during a press conference in the pollinator garden at City Plaza on Wednesday, September 28. During the event, City leaders will unveil a Biggest Little Bee City Sign and representatives will provide brief remarks. The Reno Master Plan,...
One person dies in Spanish Springs materials pit accident
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:15 P.M. UPDATE: One person died Wednesday morning in an industrial accident at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a report of an accident at 1500 Sha Neva Road at about 11 a.m. Deputies gave...
