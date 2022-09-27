ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet

James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life

Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
ASTRONOMY
The Week

Newly discovered 'super-Earth' could possibly support life

A team of international scientists has discovered two new planets just 100 light years away, one of which may be suitable for life. Both planets are known as "super-Earths," meaning they are up to ten times larger than Earth but lighter than other icy planets, CBS News reports. The two planets are LP 890-9b, which is about 30 percent larger than Earth and orbits its sun in just 2.7 days, and LP 890-9c (later renamed SPECULOOS-2c by researchers), which is 40 percent larger than Earth and takes 8.5 days to orbit its sun.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Scientists Find Two New "Super Earths"

Many astronomers and scientists are looking to the stars for further exploration in hopes of eventually spreading mankind across the cosmos. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has been vocal in getting his private company SpaceX to Mars before anyone else and now, researchers have discovered two new "Super Earths" that could potentially harbor life.
ASTRONOMY
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Earth could be ‘even more habitable’, scientists say after study that changes assumptions about solar system

The Earth could be even more habitable than it is now, according to a major new study that questions central assumptions about the solar system.With just a little adjustment of Jupiter’s orbit, the Earth could be an even better place to give rise to life, the study found.It challenges some fundamental beliefs about the solar system, including the idea that our planet is the perfect place for life to begin.“Many are convinced that Earth is the epitome of a habitable planet and that any change in Jupiter’s orbit, being the massive planet it is, could only be bad for Earth,”...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Ultra-Rare Diamond Reveals Secrets of Oceans of Water Deep Inside the Earth, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An extremely rare diamond that formed more than 400 miles under Earth’s surface has revealed that the deep layer of our planet known as the mantle may be more saturated with water than previously known, reports a new study. The results provide an unprecedented glimpse of the movement of water through the still-mysterious mantle, which has implications for understanding how Earth, and perhaps other planets, became habitable to life.
