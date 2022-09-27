Read full article on original website
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
'Doomsday glacier' the size of Florida hanging on 'by its fingernails': Scientists
A glacier in Antarctica that is predicted to melt rapidly over the coming years has prompted widespread concerns among scientists who say its collapse would cause significant risks to global sea levels.
Scientists discover two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away — and one may be suitable for life
An international team of scientists announced on Wednesday that they have discovered two new "super-Earth" planets just 100 light-years away. Both of them are significantly larger than our own planet — and one of them may even be suitable for life. Super-Earths are a unique class of exoplanet in...
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
James Webb Space Telescope captured photos of a bizarre alien planet
James Webb has spotted a strange alien planet with sand-filled clouds. The exoplanet, which is a brown dwarf, was originally discovered in 2016. It’s known as VHS 1256 b and orbits two small red dwarf stars. Astronomers were puzzled over the exoplanet’s strange reddish glow, but James Webb gave them a better view of the stellar discovery.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life
Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
Creepiest things AI has predicted – from the apocalypse to last selfie on Earth
ARTIFICIAL intelligence programs have been used to forecast disasters in humanity's future. If you've ever wondered what the apocalypse would look like in the United States, artificial intelligence has been asked to predict it. Popular TikTok accounts like "Robot Overloards" have been asking AI to predict futuristic events, including the...
Newly discovered 'super-Earth' could possibly support life
A team of international scientists has discovered two new planets just 100 light years away, one of which may be suitable for life. Both planets are known as "super-Earths," meaning they are up to ten times larger than Earth but lighter than other icy planets, CBS News reports. The two planets are LP 890-9b, which is about 30 percent larger than Earth and orbits its sun in just 2.7 days, and LP 890-9c (later renamed SPECULOOS-2c by researchers), which is 40 percent larger than Earth and takes 8.5 days to orbit its sun.
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
Scientists Find Two New "Super Earths"
Many astronomers and scientists are looking to the stars for further exploration in hopes of eventually spreading mankind across the cosmos. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has been vocal in getting his private company SpaceX to Mars before anyone else and now, researchers have discovered two new "Super Earths" that could potentially harbor life.
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter like Hubble never did
Nine months after it was launched, every little thing that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) does becomes news. A comparison of Jupiter's images taken by this telescope and the good old Hubble shows us why the newly launched telescope is special, Business Insider reported. It is common thought that...
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
Earth could be ‘even more habitable’, scientists say after study that changes assumptions about solar system
The Earth could be even more habitable than it is now, according to a major new study that questions central assumptions about the solar system.With just a little adjustment of Jupiter’s orbit, the Earth could be an even better place to give rise to life, the study found.It challenges some fundamental beliefs about the solar system, including the idea that our planet is the perfect place for life to begin.“Many are convinced that Earth is the epitome of a habitable planet and that any change in Jupiter’s orbit, being the massive planet it is, could only be bad for Earth,”...
Ultra-Rare Diamond Reveals Secrets of Oceans of Water Deep Inside the Earth, Scientists Say
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An extremely rare diamond that formed more than 400 miles under Earth’s surface has revealed that the deep layer of our planet known as the mantle may be more saturated with water than previously known, reports a new study. The results provide an unprecedented glimpse of the movement of water through the still-mysterious mantle, which has implications for understanding how Earth, and perhaps other planets, became habitable to life.
