ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Sustain Charlotte launches the advocacy-focused 704 Impact Academy

CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte has launched 704 Impact Academy, a three-part in-person series focused on empowering attendees with the knowledge they need to be advocates for equitable, healthy and sustainable growth. The Impact 704 Academy is free, thanks to support from Southminster, and will be held at Charlotte's Camp...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Book highlights entrepreneurial journey of nurses

CHARLOTTE – Veronica Southerland and 18 nurses announce their newest project, “A Nurse’s Journey To Entrepreneurship.”. The book is a culmination of decades of work within the nursing industry – from growing up with dreams of nursing to overcoming adversities such as racial disparities, teen pregnancies and language barriers to see their childhood dreams become a reality.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

CAMS promotes Fenner to regional vice president

CHARLOTTE – Community Association Management Services promoted Chelsa Fenner to vice president of its Charlotte region. Fenner previously held the role of regional director in Charlotte. Fenner joined the community management company in 2020. In her time with CAMS, Fenner has managed one of the largest portfolios of communities...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

CAMS names Rhodes, Bossert senior VPs of community management

CHARLOTTE – Community Association Management Services has promoted Ben Rhodes and Ronda Bossert to senior vice presidents of community management. CAMS felt it was time to expand its senior leadership team given its rapid growth over the past few years. Rhodes will oversee CAMS North Carolina regions. Bossert will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
thecharlotteweekly.com

Piedmont Natural Gas helps students laugh, learn

CHARLOTTE – Piedmont Natural Gas and The National Theatre for Children are partnering to educate and inspire North Carolina students and their families. This fall, professional actors from NTC will visit 60 elementary schools with live performances of “The Adventures of the Blue Flame,” sparking conversations on safety and conservation in classrooms throughout Piedmont’s service area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Opportunity Fund supports International Arts Exchange, Brooklyn Exhibition

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte, in partnership with the Arts and Culture Advisory Board, has awarded grants to two arts and culture initiatives: “Brooklyn: The Collective Memory” and the Charlotte International Arts Exchange. “Brooklyn: The Collective Memory”. Set to open to the public Sept. 29 as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Food Lion expands to-go services at Indian Trail store

SALISBURY – With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service to more stores, including the one in Indian Trail (4423 Old Monroe Road), beginning Sept. 26. Food Lion is offering shoppers their first...
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte Knights to showcase the work of Kids Rein

CHARLOTTE – Kids Rein will be at Truist Field on Sept. 27 at the Charlotte Knights game. Abbey Miller, community relations director for the Charlotte Knights, said the baseball team supports awareness campaigns of local nonprofits through its Community Corner program. "Every Charlotte Knights home game is a great...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecharlotteweekly.com

Tyson Foods delivers donations to HOPE in Lancaster

MONROE – Tyson Foods Monroe donated more than 9,600 pounds of protein and prepared food products to HOPE in Lancaster as part of the Community Pantry Program, which will provide 2,400 individuals with a hot meal. HOPE in Lancaster is a charitable organization located in Lancaster, S.C., that provides...
LANCASTER, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

TowneBank staffers volunteer during United Way Day of Caring

CHARLOTTE – TowneBank participated in the United Way Day of Caring campaign Sept. 16 at organizations throughout neighborhoods it serves. Volunteers, including new TowneBank Charlotte president Ted Wolfe (center), helped sort and organize shoes for Samaritan’s Feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Volunteers help Charlotte Rescue Mission with makeover

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission conducted an HGTV-style makeover of six recovery living buildings for men and women in the nonprofit’s addiction recovery programs. More than 150 volunteers from Lowe’s, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Eight Eleven Group, RSM, JW Marriott, The Loving Group, SPX FLOW, Hope Vibes, SEFL, True Homes, Turbo-Kleen, Sweet Lew’s BBQ, Camp North End, Sysco, Charlotte Community ToolBank and Anchor of Hope helped complete the outdoor makeover for the new Rachel St. Recovery Living space.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
thecharlotteweekly.com

CMS teams up with Honest Game, Gatorade to create college pathways

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will partner with the Honest Game Foundation to create access to more post-secondary pathways for student-athletes. Honest Game, a tech company that helps high school student-athletes navigate college academic eligibility, is working with CMS to create a data-driven pathway to college. The partnership is fueled...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte teen wins national award for helping homeless mothers

CHARLOTTE – Sahana Mantha, 15, of Charlotte, was among winners of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, earning $10,000 to support her service work or higher education. The Barron Prize honors young leaders who have made a positive impact on people, their communities and the environment. Fifteen...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute’s fracture prevention programs earn national recognition

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute’s fracture prevention programs at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem have received a Star Performer designation from the American Orthopaedic Association for participation in the Own the Bone program. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wingate offering graduate scholarships to incoming freshmen

WINGATE – Wingate University has long offered significant academic scholarships for undergraduate study. Beginning next fall, the university will offer qualified incoming students scholarships for their graduate education as well. Recipients of the Graduate Advantage Scholarship, valued at up to $10,000, will be able to apply it to one...
WINGATE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Metro Diner serving up Reuben for anniversary

CHARLOTTE – Celebrating its 30th anniversary with a rotation of beloved dishes that put the restaurant on the map, Metro Diner is now serving up a classic Reuben stacked with deli-sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. This sandwich is available...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Colonel’s Club Boil & Brew benefits mountain bike skills park

FORT MILL – The Colonel’s Club Boil & Brew will feature an authentic Lowcountry boil elevated by craft beer pairings from local breweries along with live music by Thirsty Horses, festival vibes and fall weather. The Colonel’s Club, a men's philanthropic and social group that aims to support...
FORT MILL, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Making the cancer fight a top priority from Charlotte to D.C.

Last week, I had the honor of representing North Carolina on Capitol Hill. Along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers from across the country, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national priority. Together, we called...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy