thecharlotteweekly.com
Sustain Charlotte launches the advocacy-focused 704 Impact Academy
CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte has launched 704 Impact Academy, a three-part in-person series focused on empowering attendees with the knowledge they need to be advocates for equitable, healthy and sustainable growth. The Impact 704 Academy is free, thanks to support from Southminster, and will be held at Charlotte's Camp...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Book highlights entrepreneurial journey of nurses
CHARLOTTE – Veronica Southerland and 18 nurses announce their newest project, “A Nurse’s Journey To Entrepreneurship.”. The book is a culmination of decades of work within the nursing industry – from growing up with dreams of nursing to overcoming adversities such as racial disparities, teen pregnancies and language barriers to see their childhood dreams become a reality.
thecharlotteweekly.com
CAMS promotes Fenner to regional vice president
CHARLOTTE – Community Association Management Services promoted Chelsa Fenner to vice president of its Charlotte region. Fenner previously held the role of regional director in Charlotte. Fenner joined the community management company in 2020. In her time with CAMS, Fenner has managed one of the largest portfolios of communities...
thecharlotteweekly.com
CAMS names Rhodes, Bossert senior VPs of community management
CHARLOTTE – Community Association Management Services has promoted Ben Rhodes and Ronda Bossert to senior vice presidents of community management. CAMS felt it was time to expand its senior leadership team given its rapid growth over the past few years. Rhodes will oversee CAMS North Carolina regions. Bossert will...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Piedmont Natural Gas helps students laugh, learn
CHARLOTTE – Piedmont Natural Gas and The National Theatre for Children are partnering to educate and inspire North Carolina students and their families. This fall, professional actors from NTC will visit 60 elementary schools with live performances of “The Adventures of the Blue Flame,” sparking conversations on safety and conservation in classrooms throughout Piedmont’s service area.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Opportunity Fund supports International Arts Exchange, Brooklyn Exhibition
CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte, in partnership with the Arts and Culture Advisory Board, has awarded grants to two arts and culture initiatives: “Brooklyn: The Collective Memory” and the Charlotte International Arts Exchange. “Brooklyn: The Collective Memory”. Set to open to the public Sept. 29 as...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Food Lion expands to-go services at Indian Trail store
SALISBURY – With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service to more stores, including the one in Indian Trail (4423 Old Monroe Road), beginning Sept. 26. Food Lion is offering shoppers their first...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte Knights to showcase the work of Kids Rein
CHARLOTTE – Kids Rein will be at Truist Field on Sept. 27 at the Charlotte Knights game. Abbey Miller, community relations director for the Charlotte Knights, said the baseball team supports awareness campaigns of local nonprofits through its Community Corner program. "Every Charlotte Knights home game is a great...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Tyson Foods delivers donations to HOPE in Lancaster
MONROE – Tyson Foods Monroe donated more than 9,600 pounds of protein and prepared food products to HOPE in Lancaster as part of the Community Pantry Program, which will provide 2,400 individuals with a hot meal. HOPE in Lancaster is a charitable organization located in Lancaster, S.C., that provides...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Deltas present scholarships, receive two awards at regional conference
MONROE – Four 2022 Union County Public Schools graduates have started college with extra funding for their education. The Union County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. awarded $10,000 to graduates who attended Cuthbertson, Porter Ridge and Sun Valley high schools. The Rosa L. Poston and Jeanette...
thecharlotteweekly.com
TowneBank staffers volunteer during United Way Day of Caring
CHARLOTTE – TowneBank participated in the United Way Day of Caring campaign Sept. 16 at organizations throughout neighborhoods it serves. Volunteers, including new TowneBank Charlotte president Ted Wolfe (center), helped sort and organize shoes for Samaritan’s Feet.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Volunteers help Charlotte Rescue Mission with makeover
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission conducted an HGTV-style makeover of six recovery living buildings for men and women in the nonprofit’s addiction recovery programs. More than 150 volunteers from Lowe’s, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Eight Eleven Group, RSM, JW Marriott, The Loving Group, SPX FLOW, Hope Vibes, SEFL, True Homes, Turbo-Kleen, Sweet Lew’s BBQ, Camp North End, Sysco, Charlotte Community ToolBank and Anchor of Hope helped complete the outdoor makeover for the new Rachel St. Recovery Living space.
thecharlotteweekly.com
CMS teams up with Honest Game, Gatorade to create college pathways
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will partner with the Honest Game Foundation to create access to more post-secondary pathways for student-athletes. Honest Game, a tech company that helps high school student-athletes navigate college academic eligibility, is working with CMS to create a data-driven pathway to college. The partnership is fueled...
thecharlotteweekly.com
JazzArts Charlotte presents biggest performances yet for JAZZ ROOM Season 17
CHARLOTTE – JazzArts Charlotte launches its 17th season of jazz in the Queen City this October with its highly acclaimed monthly series – The JAZZ ROOM @ The Stage Door Theater. The new season features he biggest production of the JAZZ ROOM in its history and a recognition...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte teen wins national award for helping homeless mothers
CHARLOTTE – Sahana Mantha, 15, of Charlotte, was among winners of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, earning $10,000 to support her service work or higher education. The Barron Prize honors young leaders who have made a positive impact on people, their communities and the environment. Fifteen...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute’s fracture prevention programs earn national recognition
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute’s fracture prevention programs at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem have received a Star Performer designation from the American Orthopaedic Association for participation in the Own the Bone program. This is...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wingate offering graduate scholarships to incoming freshmen
WINGATE – Wingate University has long offered significant academic scholarships for undergraduate study. Beginning next fall, the university will offer qualified incoming students scholarships for their graduate education as well. Recipients of the Graduate Advantage Scholarship, valued at up to $10,000, will be able to apply it to one...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Metro Diner serving up Reuben for anniversary
CHARLOTTE – Celebrating its 30th anniversary with a rotation of beloved dishes that put the restaurant on the map, Metro Diner is now serving up a classic Reuben stacked with deli-sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. This sandwich is available...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Colonel’s Club Boil & Brew benefits mountain bike skills park
FORT MILL – The Colonel’s Club Boil & Brew will feature an authentic Lowcountry boil elevated by craft beer pairings from local breweries along with live music by Thirsty Horses, festival vibes and fall weather. The Colonel’s Club, a men's philanthropic and social group that aims to support...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Making the cancer fight a top priority from Charlotte to D.C.
Last week, I had the honor of representing North Carolina on Capitol Hill. Along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers from across the country, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national priority. Together, we called...
