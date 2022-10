MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – College of Charleston tied its highest-scoring game of the season, paced by a brace from Chris Elliott, in a 3-0 win over UNC Asheville in a non-conference match Tuesday at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. The Cougars (3-3-2) matched their previous high goal total...

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO