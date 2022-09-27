ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncwlife.com

UA commit KJ Lewis arrives for visit over Red-Blue Game weekend

UA commit KJ Lewis arrived in Tucson on Thursday night in advance of his official visit this weekend. Lewis, a four-star guard from the Dallas area with roots in Tucson and El Paso, committed to the Wildcats in March. His visit will allow him to take in Friday's Red-Blue Game, likely along with 2024 forward Carter Bryant, 2024 guard Zoom Diallo and other targets.
TUCSON, AZ
ncwlife.com

Safety Isaiah Taylor set to make first career start for Arizona vs. Colorado

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 home opener against Colorado on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Veteran safety Jaxen Turner is not dressed after suffering a shoulder injury last week at Cal. That means redshirt freshman Isaiah Taylor will be making his first career start. Taylor had nine tackles last week in in about 2½ quarters in relief of Turner.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Tucson, AZ
College Basketball
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
Tucson, AZ
Basketball
Local
Arizona College Basketball
ncwlife.com

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd helps pay for free Red-Blue Game ticket giveaway on south side

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd didn't just make a promotional appearance at a south side Tucson event Thursday. He also helped pay for it. Longtime UA supporter Humberto Lopez said Lloyd approached him about a way to better involve fans from the city's south side, and the two agreed to host a Mexican-themed celebration and ticket giveaway at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy