ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

Pet of the Week: Tag-A-Long

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel visited with the SPCA of East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off Labrador and Pit Bull mix, Tag-A-Long, who is ready to find his forever home. Tag-A-Long was rescued by a good Samaritan after being found wandering the streets of Hawkins. Tag-A-Long enjoys playing with lots of toys and is looking for a family willing to dedicate time towards basic training since he is still very young.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Jones Elementary School receives 65 pairs of new shoes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jones Elementary students in Tyler got a big surprise Tuesday morning when they received new shoes from an East Texas shoe store, Tradehome Shoes. “When my principal picked me up I thought I was in trouble,” said 5th grader Mya Subia. She was not...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler church opens pumpkin patch for fall season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It may not feel like it outside, but fall is here! Pumpkin patches are starting to open in East Texas. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church received their first shipment of the autumn staple on Saturday. East Texans are already getting into the fall spirit, shopping for their perfect pumpkin. “Signs go […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Jacksonville, TX
inforney.com

Great recipes and a great cause

Longview has many remarkable people, but recently I have had some contact with a woman whom I have known for many years and have long admired. She is one of several of people who has helped countless lives improve and reach goals they never believed possible. She is proof positive that one person with one idea, and lots of determination can make a major change in the world.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview Arboretum prepares for last concert of the season

Proceeds from the Lane's Chapel UMC goes toward helping out the Tyler community, including giving away thousands in scholarships. Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The fire happened off FM 2767 east of Loop 323. It was a trash fire consisting mostly of...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts
Mix 93.1

Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?

It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Tyler photographer offers free end-of-life photos for pet owners

Tyler photographer Alexandra Woodcock says she offers a service to her community that captures the "love between a pet and their owner.”. For about 10 years, Woodcock has been taking photos of animals, people and events through her business, Alexpressions Photography. In the past few years, she began taking senior...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why

Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KETK / FOX51 News

3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
TYLER, TX
doingmoretoday.com

Good Towns: Tyler, Texas

EDITOR’S NOTE: We first visited Tyler, Texas, three years ago, just before the pandemic hit. It was 90-year-old Winn Morton’s last year to serve as costume designer of the annual Texas Rose Festival. Morton passed away on April 22, 2022, at the age of 93, but his legacy lives on. Here, we revisit this previously unpublished Good Town, and the memory of one of the town’s most beloved costume designers.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches native carries on family tradition of military service

GULFPORT, Miss. (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches native is following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather by serving his country. Joshua Groholski, of Nacogdoches is a member of the Navy Construction Battalions, also known as “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. Groholski...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Fire damages unused building in Downtown Longview

The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of 'Wink'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. East Texas native Neal Mccoy is back on the country music charts,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Congratulations to Lindale, Texas on the Huge Spotlight from Texas Monthly

I've written many times about my hometown of Lindale. I've written about how Lindale isn't the small town it once was. That doesn't mean Lindale has lost that small town vibe. Just head downtown and you'll feel it. Just head to Eagle Stadium on a Friday night and you'll see it. Have a seat inside Dairy Queen or Whataburger and you'll hear it. This month in Texas Monthly, you'll get to read about my hometown small town of Lindale that has lot for both native East Texans and visitors to enjoy.
LINDALE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy