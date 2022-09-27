Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Pet of the Week: Tag-A-Long
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel visited with the SPCA of East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off Labrador and Pit Bull mix, Tag-A-Long, who is ready to find his forever home. Tag-A-Long was rescued by a good Samaritan after being found wandering the streets of Hawkins. Tag-A-Long enjoys playing with lots of toys and is looking for a family willing to dedicate time towards basic training since he is still very young.
Jones Elementary School receives 65 pairs of new shoes
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jones Elementary students in Tyler got a big surprise Tuesday morning when they received new shoes from an East Texas shoe store, Tradehome Shoes. “When my principal picked me up I thought I was in trouble,” said 5th grader Mya Subia. She was not...
One of Tyler, Texas’ Most Haunted Properties is the Old Tyler Pipe
The Tyler Pipe that we know wasn't always in Swan. It was once located on East Oakwood Street off of Beckham Ave. It is now one of the most haunted properties in all of Tyler and home to World of Khaos Haunted House. A series of accidents and deaths dating back to the 1930's brought on the haunt in that area.
Tyler church opens pumpkin patch for fall season
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It may not feel like it outside, but fall is here! Pumpkin patches are starting to open in East Texas. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church received their first shipment of the autumn staple on Saturday. East Texans are already getting into the fall spirit, shopping for their perfect pumpkin. “Signs go […]
Great recipes and a great cause
Longview has many remarkable people, but recently I have had some contact with a woman whom I have known for many years and have long admired. She is one of several of people who has helped countless lives improve and reach goals they never believed possible. She is proof positive that one person with one idea, and lots of determination can make a major change in the world.
Canton ISD mourns the loss of a student after ‘accident’
CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Canton ISD suffered a tragic loss of a student according to Wills Point ISD, who made a Facebook post in support of their neighboring school district. Wills Point ISD asks their community to wear green in support of Canton ISD on Friday. “Please keep this family in your prayers, as well […]
Longview Arboretum prepares for last concert of the season
Proceeds from the Lane's Chapel UMC goes toward helping out the Tyler community, including giving away thousands in scholarships. Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The fire happened off FM 2767 east of Loop 323. It was a trash fire consisting mostly of...
This Hidden Park In Texas Will Have The Most Brilliant Fall Foliage Soon (PHOTOS)
If the recent taste of cooler temperatures across Texas haven gotten you even more excited for the Fall season approaching, then you might enjoy this hidden gem of a park in the eastern part of the state. Tucked inside Sam Houston State University's campus in Nacogdoches, TX is the Ruby...
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
Tyler photographer offers free end-of-life photos for pet owners
Tyler photographer Alexandra Woodcock says she offers a service to her community that captures the "love between a pet and their owner.”. For about 10 years, Woodcock has been taking photos of animals, people and events through her business, Alexpressions Photography. In the past few years, she began taking senior...
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
Good Towns: Tyler, Texas
EDITOR’S NOTE: We first visited Tyler, Texas, three years ago, just before the pandemic hit. It was 90-year-old Winn Morton’s last year to serve as costume designer of the annual Texas Rose Festival. Morton passed away on April 22, 2022, at the age of 93, but his legacy lives on. Here, we revisit this previously unpublished Good Town, and the memory of one of the town’s most beloved costume designers.
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
Nacogdoches native carries on family tradition of military service
GULFPORT, Miss. (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches native is following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and great grandfather by serving his country. Joshua Groholski, of Nacogdoches is a member of the Navy Construction Battalions, also known as “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. Groholski...
WebXtra: Fire damages unused building in Downtown Longview
The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of 'Wink'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. East Texas native Neal Mccoy is back on the country music charts,...
Something Rare and Wonderful Happened AFTER SFA’s Football Game
Saturday night, at the SFA Football game at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, I witnessed something truly exceptional. Believe it or not, I'm not referring to the historic 98-0 blowout win over Warner. Granted, that was remarkable in its own right, but this event happened AFTER the football game. I...
Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
Congratulations to Lindale, Texas on the Huge Spotlight from Texas Monthly
I've written many times about my hometown of Lindale. I've written about how Lindale isn't the small town it once was. That doesn't mean Lindale has lost that small town vibe. Just head downtown and you'll feel it. Just head to Eagle Stadium on a Friday night and you'll see it. Have a seat inside Dairy Queen or Whataburger and you'll hear it. This month in Texas Monthly, you'll get to read about my hometown small town of Lindale that has lot for both native East Texans and visitors to enjoy.
