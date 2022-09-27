ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in South Los Angeles. Paramedics were called at 10:14 p.m. to 10601 S. San Pedro St., between Century Boulevard and 108th Street, where they found the pedestrian, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Worker injured, car damaged after scaffolding collapses from building in Hollywood

A worker was injured when scaffolding fell from a building in Hollywood Monday afternoon. The incident was reported by Los Angeles Fire Department at around 4:42 p.m. at a building on Highland Avenue and Leland Way. The worker was on the scaffolding when it fell, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. A car passing by was also struck by the falling debris, causing damage to the body of the vehicle. The driver was uninjured.Sky2 over the scene showed a considerable amount of debris in the roadway next to the building, which appeared to be in the process of construction. No other injuries were reported and an investigation was underway to determine why the scaffolding collapsed. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Woman Killed in Shooting Crash | Los Angeles

09.27.2022 | 12:00 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Slauson and St. Andrews. Soon after, multiple reports of a shooting came in from the same area. Authorities arrived and located a vehicle that had crashed into a fire hydrant. A victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown. LAPD is on scene investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits

Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Man Killed in Mar Vista After Riding Bicycle Into Oncoming Traffic

A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle in Mar Vista. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela Avenue and Mitchell Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling south on Centinela Avenue and the cyclist was going north when the collision occurred.
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Man Dies In Electric Scooter Accident

On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman stabbed during altercation in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Two people are hospitalized Wednesday after stabbing each other during an altercation in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Southwest Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 28th Street and located a man and a woman, both suffering from stab wounds, according to reports from the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Threat prompts lockdown at South LA middle school

LOS ANGELES – An unspecified threat prompted a lockdown at LA Academy Middle School in South Los Angeles Tuesday that lasted more than one hour. The Los Angeles School Police Department announced just before 2:45 p.m. that the school had been placed on lockdown and officers from the LASPD and Los Angeles Police Department were on the scene “assessing the situation.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

