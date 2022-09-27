Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Metro K line will connect E and C line to South Los Angeles
Officials are testing out the new Metro K line, which will connect the E and C line to South L.A.
`Suspicious' Fire Damages House, Burns Person in South LA
A "suspicious" fire damaged a house in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday and left a person badly burned, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in South Los Angeles. Paramedics were called at 10:14 p.m. to 10601 S. San Pedro St., between Century Boulevard and 108th Street, where they found the pedestrian, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Worker injured, car damaged after scaffolding collapses from building in Hollywood
A worker was injured when scaffolding fell from a building in Hollywood Monday afternoon. The incident was reported by Los Angeles Fire Department at around 4:42 p.m. at a building on Highland Avenue and Leland Way. The worker was on the scaffolding when it fell, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. A car passing by was also struck by the falling debris, causing damage to the body of the vehicle. The driver was uninjured.Sky2 over the scene showed a considerable amount of debris in the roadway next to the building, which appeared to be in the process of construction. No other injuries were reported and an investigation was underway to determine why the scaffolding collapsed.
Authorities ID Woman Fatally Hit by Vehicle in South Los Angeles
A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday.
onscene.tv
Woman Killed in Shooting Crash | Los Angeles
09.27.2022 | 12:00 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Slauson and St. Andrews. Soon after, multiple reports of a shooting came in from the same area. Authorities arrived and located a vehicle that had crashed into a fire hydrant. A victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown. LAPD is on scene investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
nypressnews.com
Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave
A Los Angeles homeowner who is housing an uninvited homeless man on her porch is concerned for her safety after the police have ‘done nothing’ to remove him. Shacola Thompson, a resident of Van Nuys, said the homeless man has nestled up on her patio furniture about ten times this month.
theeastsiderla.com
Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday.
Female Found Fatally Shot Inside Crashed Vehicle into Hydrant at Fire Station
Chesterfield Square, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found fatally shot inside a vehicle that was involved in a collision after a shooting in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 11:45 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Slauson and Western...
yovenice.com
Man Killed in Mar Vista After Riding Bicycle Into Oncoming Traffic
A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle in Mar Vista. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela Avenue and Mitchell Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling south on Centinela Avenue and the cyclist was going north when the collision occurred.
capitalandmain.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
Teen boy and stepmother arrested, father sought in slaying of rapper PnB Rock at South LA restaurant
A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Video shows woman acting unruly at Sherman Oaks restaurant
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles business owner has had it with the homeless crisis in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. She says the unhoused people are ruining her livelihood and killing her business. "People are afraid to come out," said Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill owner Angela Marsden. "They're afraid...
westsidetoday.com
50 Apartments and Retail Under Construction on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice
Construction is underway for a mixed use 50 apartment and retail space building on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Video brought to you by DPP.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Man Dies In Electric Scooter Accident
On Sept. 27, 2022, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West 7th Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and an electric scooter, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon officers’ arrival, good Samaritans were already rendering...
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman stabbed during altercation in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Two people are hospitalized Wednesday after stabbing each other during an altercation in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Southwest Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 28th Street and located a man and a woman, both suffering from stab wounds, according to reports from the scene.
vvng.com
Southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia closed for 24 hours due to fatal shooting investigation
UPDATE 9/28 — At 5:08 am, on Wednesday morning the southbound lanes of the I-15 were reopened. The Main Street on and off-ramps will remain shut down for the ongoing investigation. Motorists traveling on Summit Valley Road are reporting at least a one-hour delay. The backup on US Highway 395 begins at about Bear Valley Road.
2urbangirls.com
Threat prompts lockdown at South LA middle school
LOS ANGELES – An unspecified threat prompted a lockdown at LA Academy Middle School in South Los Angeles Tuesday that lasted more than one hour. The Los Angeles School Police Department announced just before 2:45 p.m. that the school had been placed on lockdown and officers from the LASPD and Los Angeles Police Department were on the scene “assessing the situation.”
Pursuit Suspect Rams Vehicles, Attempts to Burn Down Home with Female Inside
Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A pursuit of a suspect ended in a dramatic way involving a disabled person, damaged parked vehicles and attempted house fire in the city of Norwalk early Monday morning, Sept. 26, around 1:00 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Norwalk Station was in pursuit...
