KOLO TV Reno
Reno man arrested for exposing himself on Ring video
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested for open and gross lewdness after police say he exposed himself on Ring video. The Reno Police Department say they received a criminal report on Sept. 24 of a man who a homeowner captured exposing himself on video in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno.
2news.com
Pedestrian dies in crash on Nugget Avenue, investigation ongoing
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Nugget Avenue in Sparks late Thursday afternoon. Police tell us a commercial vehicle hit the pedestrian in the intersection by the Nugget Casino Resort around 5:30 p.m. The unidentified pedestrian died on scene. The driver...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
FOX Reno
Carson City man killed in a single vehicle rollover crash
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A 23-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash in Carson City early Sunday morning. According to the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP), at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on I-580.
2news.com
Vehicle Explosion in Gardnerville Injures Four People
On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:38 a.m., several construction employees were working on repairing the asphalt roadway on West Cottage Loop in Gardnerville, NV, when a vehicle exploded in a construction area, injuring four employees. Care flight was called for immediate transportation for one of the employees and the...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD makes hit-and-run arrest, teenager suffers life-threatening injuries
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 on West Seventh Street and Sapphire Ridge Way, near McQueen High School. Reno Police say the teenager was crossing the street when he was struck by a car that did not stop. Officers say they located the driver of the vehicle several blocks away. They arrested Holli McCarty, 40, for Hit-and-Run causing substantial bodily injury, Failure to Render Aid, and Driving without a valid license.
DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe
CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee.
2news.com
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
2news.com
Sparks Police Looking For Suspects, Vehicle Involved In Fatal Shooting
One man died inside a car after being shot multiple times at a Raley's parking lot. The shooting happened on July 28th near Pyramid Way and north McCarran Blvd.
mynews4.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: South Lake Tahoe teen has close encounter with hungry bear
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A 13-year-old in South Lake Tahoe had a close call with a hungry bear in her backyard recently. The young girl can been seen in Ring doorbell video swinging in her backyard while wearing headphones with the curious bear approaches her.
Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
KOLO TV Reno
Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to thefts
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A former Douglas County employee is pleading guilty to thefts from the county while she was employed there. Rena Petri was a case manager employed by Douglas County Social Services. She plead guilty to two counts of theft prior to her jury trial beginning on Monday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Accident Occurs Near Truckee
Fatal Accident Involving Two Pedestrians Happens at Sarah Drive Intersection. A pedestrian fatality was reported near Truckee on September 26 after two people on foot were struck by a motor vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Sahara Drive and State Route 28 in the Carnelian Bay area around 10:46 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report stated that a black Subaru struck two pedestrians. It is unknown whether one or both were killed in the collision. The CHP had the motor vehicle towed as evidence, and the roadway was shut down as an investigation was conducted.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward in Anna Scott murder investigation increases
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness has increased their reward for information in the Anna Scott homicide investigation. The new reward now stands at $5,000. Scott was found in a burned-out vehicle on I-580, Reno in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers found Scott dead inside the vehicle....
KOLO TV Reno
2 arrested in Washoe County on drug, firearm charges
BOOMTOWN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Narcotics Unit have arrested two Reno residents on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Don White and Lameda Allen were arrested on Sept. 17 when they were stopped for traffic offenses while traveling east on I-80 near Boomtown.
2news.com
NSP Investigating Fatal Crash on I-80 in Reno
Nevada State Police are further investigating a fatal crash that happened earlier this month in Reno. On Thursday, September 8th, 2022, around 10 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of I-80 and Wells Ave.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspects arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Grand Larceny of Auto
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are releasing details of an arrest that happened earlier this month. On September 2, 2022 at 6:24 a.m., the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to an abandoned vehicle call in Carson City at Golf Club Drive and US-50 W beneath the underpass.
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in single vehicle crash on US-395 near Washoe Lake
WASHOE CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 34-year-old Reno man was killed in a single vehicle crash near Washoe Lake on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 27, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NSP, HP) Troopers responded to reports of a deadly crash on US-395 at Old Franktown Road.
KOLO TV Reno
1 killed in I-80 crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-80 east of Wells Avenue on Sept. 8. The preliminary investigation indicates a 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Kenn Lawrence Steffan was traveling east on I-80 east of Wells Avenue approaching a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup.
