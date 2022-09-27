Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Is Microsoft cracking down on Windows 11 updates for unsupported hardware?
Microsoft is rolling out the 2022 Update for Windows 11. So why isn't it showing up when you check Windows Update?. I've seen that question a few times already on Windows support forums and in my inbox. It's usually accompanied by speculation that Microsoft has decided to cut off updates for hardware that doesn't meet the strict minimum standards for Windows 11 compatibility.
TechRadar
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X review
The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is hands down the best processor on the market for most people, especially if you're looking for phenomenal overall performance for the long term and at a great price. Just be prepared to spend more than the intial sticker price for the upgrade. Pros. +
TechRadar
Asus RT-AX55 review
- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
TechRadar
Intel 13th gen CPUs launch with big boosts – should AMD be worried?
After months of leaks and speculation, Intel has officially announced its 13th generation Intel Core desktop processors, and given us (and its rival AMD) a glimpse of what to expect. Formerly known as ‘Raptor Lake’, Intel’s 13th generation of processors will once again make use of Intel’s hybrid design, with...
TechRadar
Why Intel Raptor Lake’s disappointing laptop CPU benchmarks don’t add up
Intel’s Raptor Lake processors for laptops have been spotted in some leaked benchmarks, giving us a potential idea of their performance – and at first glance, it seems seriously disappointing, but there’s more to this than meets the eye, as we’ll discuss shortly. First off, let’s...
TechRadar
Xen Project review
Xen started as a research project at the University of Cambridge led by Ian Pratt, a renowned computer scientist, and his Ph.D. student Keir Fraser. They released the first public version in 2003. Soon after, they created XenSource, a company to manage Xen and turn it into a competitive enterprise product.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable Microsoft Security Essentials Antivirus
Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE) is a free antivirus software provided by Microsoft. It comes pre-installed in Windows XP, Vista, and Windows 7. However, it has been discontinued since Windows 8. MSE behaves like any other antivirus software and can cause issues like blocking a process and giving false positives. You...
TechRadar
Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units
Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
AMD CPUs are still impacted by a 20-year-old Linux workaround
Why it matters: The Linux kernel includes an ancient trick to deal with possible incompatibilities in early ACPI implementations. Nowadays, the trick isn't needed and just makes thing worse for AMD CPUs by penalizing performance. A patch should arrive soon. The incredibly successful Zen architecture has turned the modern CPU...
TechRadar
Microsoft is doing away with passwords for Azure Virtual Desktop
Microsoft is now publicly previewing a single sign-on experience for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), enabling passwordless authentication for users. Users will now be able to use Windows Hello and security devices such as FIDO2 keys to sign in, as well as third-party identity management services that integrate with Azure AVD.
TechRadar
The Pico 4 vs the Oculus Quest 2: which standalone VR headset is better?
Standalone headsets, like the Oculus Quest 2 or Pico 4, are great options for anyone interested in exploring VR. These types of gadgets give you the freedom to play VR games and enjoy immersive experiences wherever you are, without requiring connections to bulky PCs or external consoles. For the past...
TechRadar
Microsoft finally confirms the release date for Windows 10's major 2022 update
In the midst of Windows 11 gaining its first major update, Microsoft also confirmed that a 22H2 update for Windows 10 is scheduled to arrive in October. However, if you're looking for huge features to further hold you off from upgrading to Windows 11, you're out of luck. Microsoft has confirmed that it's stopped working on new features for the previous release of Windows, with its full focus being on Windows 11.
TechRadar
Windows 11 bug that caused havoc with Nvidia GPUs is fixed
Windows 11 22H2, which is the first big feature update for the OS, sadly introduced some problems for gamers, notably those with Nvidia graphics cards. As we explained in a previous report, some folks with Nvidia GPUs found that their games were not running nearly as smoothly, and there’s nothing worse than applying an update to see that magic frames per second (fps) number drop down, making for jerky gameplay.
TechRadar
Microsoft chief warns more deepfake threats could be coming soon
When it comes to deepfakes, what we’ve seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg. In the near future, we won’t be certain if the person we’re speaking to on a video call is real, or an impostor, and crooks won’t have trouble creating an entire chronology of fake videos to support their claims, or trick people into believing the legitimacy of an offer or campaign.
Don’t Buy a PC With 8GB of RAM (Unless You Plan to Upgrade It)
Some expensive ultrabooks and gaming laptops come with just 8GB of RAM. That’s not enough memory for gaming or even light productivity.
ZDNet
What's new in LibreOffice and how do you install it on MacOS?
The office suite has been one of the most important tools for businesses and consumers for some time. Over the years, however, the traditional client-based app has been replaced by more cloud-centric options (such as Google Docs and Office 365), but that doesn't mean the standard application has gone the way of the dinosaur.
technewstoday.com
AHCI vs. RAID vs. IDE: Which is Best for Performance?
Most operating systems are so easy to use that you can plug in the OS, load it up, install it, and customize it without making any changes or even cultivating a deeper understanding of computers. However, not every standard setting is the best option for all users – and some...
TechRadar
Sophos Firewall found a serious security issue
Sophos Firewall carries a high-severity vulnerability that’s being actively exploited in the wild, the company has confirmed, urging system admins to apply the patch, or the workaround, as quickly as possible. In an official announcement, the company said that the threat actor abusing the flaw focuses on a specific...
TechRadar
Don't trade your Samsung Galaxy for an iPhone
This season saw dazzling new flagship phones as the best Samsung phones and best iPhones hit the market, all with dazzlingly high price tags to match. Of course, if you already own a (working) smartphone (that isn’t cracked), you’ve got value in your pocket that you can trade for a new device. Be careful, though, because trade-in values vary wildly, and phone makers are just as tribal as you’d expect.
The Windows Club
Autopilot.dll WIL error was reported in Windows 11/10
The Autopilot.dll WIL error is an error that is seen in the Windows Event Viewer. In this article, we will be looking at a few potential causes behind this error and how you can fix it in Windows 11/10. The Autopilot.dll WIL error can cause recurring crashes and unexpected system reboots on your Windows computer and is often triggered by an event in the Windows Event Viewer.
