CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Don Mattingly out with Marlins; multiple teams to have offseason openings
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced on Sunday that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm.
DeCamara goes on Phillies rant: 'They are not winners!'
The Phillies have lost three in a row and are now 3-7 over their last 10 games, as they continue to fight for their first playoff berth since 2011.
Yardbarker
Braves are expected to sign a top ten international prospect in the 2023 class
According to Baseball America, the Braves are expected to sign the tenth ranked international prospect for the 2023 class — outfielder Luis Guanipa. Here’s what they had to say about him:. Born: Dec. 5, 2005. Ht.: 5-11. Wt.: 170. B-T: R-R. There are few players in this class...
MLB・
What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher
TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
Mets outfielder injury update isn’t very encouraging
It’s not looking great for Starling Marte. Marte was diagnosed earlier this month with a broken middle finger on his right hand and landed on the injured list after getting hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller on Sept. 6.
milb.com
Corey Julks Reaches 31 Homers in Space Cowboys Season Finale Win
(ROUND ROCK, Texas) – Corey Julks homered twice in the Sugar Land Space Cowboys season finale Wednesday afternoon in Round Rock in a 10-1 win to close out the season at Dell Diamond. Julks reached 31 homers on the year with his two-homer day and JJ Matijevic added a...
Angels promote former Phillies prospect
The Los Angeles Angels are promoting a grab from Philadelphia. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. They have selected the contract of top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, according to MLBtraderumors.com. The 22-year-old will make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. After joining the organization, O’Hoppe...
Brewers beat Cardinals 5-1
One night after clinching the National League Central division title, the Cardinals were a little flat in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff shut down the Cards offense with six shutout innings while striking out ten to pick up the win and improve his season record to 13-4. […]
George Kirby, Eugenio Suarez lead Mariners past Rangers, 3-1
SEATTLE (AP) — George Kirby allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suarez had three hits and an RBI and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trying to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2001, Seattle rebounded after dropping the series opener Tuesday night. The Mariners got a boost in the playoff picture when every other team in the American League wild-card race lost. Baltimore dropped 4 1/2 games behind the Mariners for the final wild-card spot. The Mariners are a half-game behind Tampa Bay and two back of Toronto for the top wild card. Kirby (8-4) was coming off his worst start of the season, when he gave up five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings against Oakland. He returned to form against Texas, allowing just one run on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Kirby extended his franchise record to 14 starts without allowing a home run, the longest such streak in the majors this year.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is underway with a month of games already behind us. That means it’s already
MLB・
milb.com
Saints Blow Game Open With Seven Run Eighth In 10-3 Victory Over Storm Chasers
_ST. PAUL, MN _*(September 27, 2022) - *The St. Paul Saints looked like they might be headed to extra innings for the 22nd time this season. Instead, they turned a tie ballgame into a blowout by scoring seven runs with two outs in the eighth to take down the Omaha Storm Chasers 10-3 on Tuesday night at CHS Field in front of 5,221.
Popculture
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
Yardbarker
Hurricane Ian could disrupt pivotal Mets-Braves series
It's been thought for at least a month, if not longer, that the upcoming series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves held at Atlanta's Truist Park from Friday through Sunday could ultimately determine which of the two teams wins the National League East title. The first-place Mets began Monday holding a slim one-and-a-half game lead over the second-place Braves in the division race, but something other than the standings and bigger than baseball is both literally and figuratively hovering over the three-game tilt.
