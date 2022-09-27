ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 football rankings: No. 1 Folsom's win at De La Salle proves historical

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmCMP_0iBeC2Gt00

The Sac-Joaquin Section is the second latest of the 10 in the state, and it is the largest in Northern California with 174 schools.

So how does it size up in NorCal? Quite well, thank you very much.

Folsom's body of work is considerable, including four CIF State championships since 2010 and beating De La Salle in the NorCal Division I-AA finals last season.

This season? Folsom is the clear No. 2 in NorCal, behind a Serra-San Mateo team it lost to 17-12, and ahead of No. 4 Pittsburg, which it beat 23-15, and ahead of De La Salle, which the Bulldogs beat Friday 24-20.

How big was that nonleague showdown? Plenty.

It marked Folsom's second straight win at DLS, which just doesn't happen. The last NorCal team to beat DLS on its home turf two years in a row was Salesian-Richmond back in 1978 and '79, when players were hauled around in their parents' wood-paneled station wagons.

This week's SJS schedule includes Sierra Foothill League openers worthy of circling on your calendars: Folsom at Oak Ridge; Granite Bay at Oak Ridge; Rocklin at Whitney-Rocklin.

Pull up a stadium seat. It gets fun now.

SBLive Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 football rankings (records thru 9/24/22

1. Folsom (4-1)
Last week rank: No. 1
Last week result: Defeated De La Salle, 24-20
Next game: Friday at Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills
The Bulldogs played stellar defense at DLS, leading 10-0 at the half, and they rallied late to win it with Austin Mack leaping up and over at the goal line with 15 seconds left. What a finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASaFI_0iBeC2Gt00
Folsom WR and DB Rico Flores Jr (1). Photo: Dennis Lee.

2. St. Mary's-Stockton (5-0)
Last week rank: No. 2
Last week result: Defeated Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa, 32-18
Next game: Friday at Lodi
The Rams can seize control of the Tri-City Athletic League race with a win over 5-0 Lodi, a team they have dominated.

3. Granite Bay (5-0)
Last week result: Bye
Next game: Friday vs. Del Oro-Loomis
The Grizzlies had a bye and now take on their big rivals in a Placer County rumble.

4. Monterey Trail-Elk Grove (4-2)
Last week rank: No. 4
Last week result: Defeated Kennedy-Sacramento, 69-0
The Mustangs have never lost a Metro League game since being in that league before the 2018 season. That's a 20-game league winning streak with no end in sight.

No. 6 Vanden Fairfield (5-0)
Last week rank: No. 5
Last week result: Bye
Next game: Friday vs. Armijo-Fairfield
The Vikings had a bye. They have won 12 consecutive games, and on Oct. 7 visit defending Monticello Empire League champion Vacaville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fuz7L_0iBeC2Gt00
Vanden QB Tre Dimes (5). Photo: Dennis Lee.

No. 6 Manteca (4-0)
Last week rank: No. 6
Last week result: Bye
Next game: Friday vs. Kimball-Tracy
The Buffaloes rested up on their bye week and set their sights on another Valley Oak League championship, a race that includes Central Catholic-Modesto and Oakdale.

No. 7 Del Oro-Loomis (5-0)
Last week rank: No. 7
Last week result: Bye
The Golden Eagles had a bye week to study every bit of rival Granite Bay, and to hone up on their own squad. Caden Pinnick has impressed at quarterback.

No. 8 Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (5-0)
Last week rank: No. 8
Last week result: Defeated Pitman-Turlock, 65-0
The Trojans have not defeated rival Folsom since the 2006 season, meaning they badly want to halt a 16-game losing skid to the Bulldogs, including the playoffs. Oak Ridge has outscored teams 283-10 this season with four shutouts.

No. 9 Jesuit-Carmichael (5-0)
Last week rank: No. 9
Last week result: Defeated Pleasant Grove-Elk Grove, 49-0
The Marauders unleashed dual-threat speedy QB CJ Lee, who accounted for four touchdowns in a 49-9 win over Pleasant Grove-Elk Grove. Jesuit is the defending Delta League champion.

No. 10 Central Catholic-Modesto (1-4)
Last week rank: No. 9
Last week result: Lost to St. John Bosco-Bellflower, 65-0
The Raiders are not a bad team, never mind their record. Few teams in the state have scheduled as tough as CC, with losses to Saint Francis-Mountain View (35-28), St. Mary's-Stockton (47-7), Serra-San Mateo (42-30) and to national powerhouse St. John Bosco-Bellflower.

No. 11 Downey-Modesto (5-0)
Last week rank: No. 11
Last week result : Bye
Next game: F riday at Modesto
The Knights expect to win the Central California Conference and make an SJS championship run in Division II. Conner Stoddard has passed for 1,384 yards and 15 touchdowns.

No. 12 Placer-Auburn (5-0)
Last week rank: No. 12
Last week result: Defeated Rio Linda, 56-0
Next game: Friday vs. Ponderosa-Shingle Springs
The Hillmen run the wing-T, which includes deception plays and a lot of speedy backs, and the defense has been a strength for a program seeking another Foothill Valley League championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaMmU_0iBeC2Gt00
Placer QB Joshua Craycraft (7). Photo: Dennis Lee.

No. 13 Rocklin (4-1)
Last week result: No. 13
Last week result: Defeated Glacier Park (Washington), 16-14
Next game: Friday at Whitney-Rocklin
In a wild finish, the Thunder had the lights go out in their nonleague game, then came back on, and Rocklin scored the final 16 points to win it. This is the defending SFL champion that has gone 16-2 the last two seasons.

No. 14 Lodi (5-0)
Last week rank: No. 14
Last week result: Defeated Gregori-Modesto, 42-20
Next game: Friday vs. St. Mary's-Stockton
If the Flames want to win the Tri-City Athletic League, they have to top powerhouse St. Mary's. It's that simple.


No. 15 Sheldon-Sacramento (4-2)
Last week rank: No. 15
Last week result: Defeated Franklin-Elk Grove, 49-21
Next game: Friday vs. Cosumnes Oaks-Elk Grove
Scott Nixon has set all sorts of career receiving records at his school, and then he stepped in for injured RB star Devin Green and rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns against Franklin-Elk Grove.

On the bubble:
No. 16 Tracy (4-1)
No. 17 Elk Grove (2-3)
No. 18 Oakdale (4-1)
No. 19 Turlock (2-3)
No. 20 Lincoln-Stockton (3-2)


Around the SJS
* Grant-Sacramento has emerged as a power again after some lean years. Grant led the Sacramento region in victories in the 1990s and 2000s and went 14-1 in 2014 before dipping to 1-9 in 2019 and 0-9 in 2021.

* Now Grant is 4-1, rolling again after moving from the SFL into the Metro League. Playmakers include QB Jojo McCray, WR/DB Kyrell Goss-Pruitt and stoppers Kingston Lopa, Dubee Lopa and Solomina Malae.

* The section's top sophomore is national recruit receiver Phillip Bell of Christian Brothers-Sacramento. He catches touchdowns, runs for them, and in beating Sacramento, tossed one for a team seeking a Capital Athletic League championship and a section Division III run.

* Sutter won 14 Northern Section championships and has entered the SJS as a small-school power still on a roll. The Huskies are the favorite to win the Pioneer Valley League as a run-heavy program that plays stout defense.

Comments / 0

Related
granitebaytoday.org

Pat Predicts: Granite Bay vs. Del Oro

The Granite Bay-Del Oro rivalry is one of the biggest high school rivalries in the Sacramento area. This game on Friday is a crucial game for both teams. Both teams are undefeated, and the head to head record for the rivalry is tied at 13-13. Granite Bay’s main strength is...
GRANITE BAY, CA
The Spun

Peja Stojakovic's Son, A Top Recruit, Is Down To 4 Schools

Peja Stojakovic's basketball legacy is being carried on by his son, Andrej. Andrej Stojokavic is a five-star recruit and No. 4-ranked small forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-6 forward from Carmichael, California's Jesuit High School has narrowed his collegiate options down to four schools....
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fallout from Amador High's cancelled football season will be felt by other teams

SUTTER CREEK - The canceling of Amador High School's varsity football season may have indirect consequences on other school sports. The district decided to cancel Amador's season for an ongoing investigation into an inappropriate group chat involving players and coaches. The group chat is still under review, but some belief it to have "racial undertones" towards players at another high school.With Amador High School football season now canceled, it will likely leave a hole in the school's booster club revenue.Booster clubs play a critical role in paying for sports-related expenses. It pays not only for football but often the expenses for...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
Sutter, CA
City
Lodi, CA
City
Turlock, CA
City
Oakdale, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Folsom, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Vacaville, CA
City
Elk Grove, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Manteca, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Sports
Folsom, CA
Sports
KCRA.com

NASCAR returns to Roseville this weekend. Here's what to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — NASCAR racing returns to Roseville's All American Speedway this weekend as the drivers near the end of their season with only a few races left to crown a champion. The driver development series of NASCAR, called the ARCA Menards West Series, has traveled to tracks all...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Davis and Placer high schools ranked amongst top 100 in California

(KTXL) — Niche released its rankings for the top 100 best public high schools in California and Davis Senior High School and Granite Bay High School earned spots on that list. Davis Senior High was ranked 45th and Granite Bay High was ranked 62nd. Sacramento Country Day School also ranked as the 59th best private […]
DAVIS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Green
FOX40

Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers.  The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
PLANetizen

Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks

A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting in Sacramento Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. on 6th Avenue. According to police, once on scene officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sblive#Sac Joaquin Section Fab#Cif State#The Norcal Division#Dls#Norcal#Salesian#Sjs#Sierra Foothill League#Whitney Rocklin#Oak Ridge#Bulldogs
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

These are the 6 best — and affordable — wine regions in the Sacramento area

Sign up for our free weekly Food & Drink Newsletter. California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
visit-eldorado.com

Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend

El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy