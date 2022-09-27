ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Vice

Preaching the Gospel of Zyzz: An Interview With Baby Zyzz

Throughout the late-2000’s, under the deafening raucousness of festivals like Stereosonic, the smoky clubs of Melbourne, and the sweaty, oft-nihilistic insides of the gym, a transformation of the male-aesthete in Australia began to unfold. A once scrawny and subjugated teenager – in his own words “a sad cunt” –...
FITNESS
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo

Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Post Malone Hospitalized for “Stabbing Pain” a Week After Stage Fall, Postpones Boston Show

Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerPharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81Super Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL Event “On tour, I usually wake up around...
BOSTON, MA
Gizmodo

Avatar's Rerelease Does Great in Theaters, Quelle Surprise

James Cameron’s Avatar came back to theaters this weekend, and it’s prompted no shortage of discussion about its impact (or lack thereof) on the greater cultural landscape. Whether or not you think that the first of five planned films left a mark on popular culture will have to wait for another day, because the re-release is currently busy re-confirming that yes, there’s very much still some interest in the science fantasy franchise.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Music
Sydney
Vice

The artist duo who wrapped the world's most famous buildings

The late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude were dreamers and innovators, but somehow they were grounded in their expectations of what they could bring to life. In 2014, Christo once told a reporter, “The most important part to grasp is that all of these projects are originated by us — I do not do commissions. Jeanne-Claude always said that these projects exist simply because we want to see them. They’re totally irrational and absolutely unnecessary. They cannot be bought, you can’t charge for tickets. The world can exist without them. And this carries a kind of absolute freedom.”
VISUAL ART
Vice

The most stylish music videos of 2022 have been announced

Got any plans in your diary for 27 October? You do? Well, it’s time to clear them, because that’s the very evening when the UK Music Video Awards will be rolling into town! Spotlighting the very best performers, producers, directors, stylists and many more in the music biz, it offers an opportunity to celebrate all of the wonderful audiovisual treats they’ve been putting out over the past year. Obviously, it would be nothing short of cruel to dangle this carrot in front of you, and not give you a hint of what lies in store. As such, we’re thrilled to announce the nominees for this year’s awards – a stellar line-up if ever we’ve seen one.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

Headie One on his love for Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry

Over the more-than-four years of Riccardo Tisci’s tenure as the creative head of Burberry, the Italian designer has placed music — and the cultures that naturally coalesce around it — at the core of his proposal for the brand. Whether enlisting experimental musicians like Anne Imhof and Eliza Douglas to play at his shows, bringing on board grime megastar Stormzy as a brand ambassador, or, as was the case yesterday’s SS23 show in London, inviting the London Contemporary Orchestra and soprano opera singer Nadine Sierra to perform.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Surfline

Snapshots: ISA World Surfing Games

The ISA World Surfing Games debuted in Huntington Beach back in 1996 with 30 teams. This week, 50 countries — including first-timers Lithuania, Algeria and Saudi Arabia — are competing for fame, glory, points and a shot at the Olympics. The journeys involved just to get here are well beyond anyone’s idea of an average surf trip. (See Team Ukraine for one example.) But there are hundreds of surfers, a full-on gathering of the global waveriding tribe, scattered across the sand and in the lineups in in HB. And while we’re not going to do any kind of blow-by-blow, heat-by-heat coverage — you can check the ISA’s website and webcast for that stuff, the event runs through Sept 24 — we did dispatch our very own Jeremiah Klein to spend the day documenting what he saw. One thing that’s abundantly clear — the act of riding waves has transcended borders through the sheer force of actual fun. And despite what others may claim, there’s nothing more powerful than fun.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Vice

‘Reservation Dogs’ Showed Me an Indigenous Way to Grieve

When I was a kid, my father would point out a nearby bird and explain how it was not a mockingbird, but a cenzontle—a creature with 400 voices. Everything around me had meaning: My life was intertwined with the land, the sky, and ancestors I’d never known. But my dad was also once a kid whose young father was murdered, and while he went on to find sobriety later in life, he held onto the shadows of his past, even until his recent death. Everything in life is connected, collides and separates.
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

