The ISA World Surfing Games debuted in Huntington Beach back in 1996 with 30 teams. This week, 50 countries — including first-timers Lithuania, Algeria and Saudi Arabia — are competing for fame, glory, points and a shot at the Olympics. The journeys involved just to get here are well beyond anyone’s idea of an average surf trip. (See Team Ukraine for one example.) But there are hundreds of surfers, a full-on gathering of the global waveriding tribe, scattered across the sand and in the lineups in in HB. And while we’re not going to do any kind of blow-by-blow, heat-by-heat coverage — you can check the ISA’s website and webcast for that stuff, the event runs through Sept 24 — we did dispatch our very own Jeremiah Klein to spend the day documenting what he saw. One thing that’s abundantly clear — the act of riding waves has transcended borders through the sheer force of actual fun. And despite what others may claim, there’s nothing more powerful than fun.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO