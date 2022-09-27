Read full article on original website
Related
Preaching the Gospel of Zyzz: An Interview With Baby Zyzz
Throughout the late-2000’s, under the deafening raucousness of festivals like Stereosonic, the smoky clubs of Melbourne, and the sweaty, oft-nihilistic insides of the gym, a transformation of the male-aesthete in Australia began to unfold. A once scrawny and subjugated teenager – in his own words “a sad cunt” –...
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.・
Former Surfing Star Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar
Former professional surfer Chris Davidson died Sunday after he was punched outside a bar north of Sydney. He was 45. Police said they responded to a report that a man was punched in the face and hit his head on the pavement outside Sportsman's Way pub in New South Wales, Australia just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to The Guardian.
Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo
Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Malone Hospitalized for “Stabbing Pain” a Week After Stage Fall, Postpones Boston Show
Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerPharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81Super Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL Event “On tour, I usually wake up around...
‘Strange World’ creators talk old-school adventures and the importance of legacy
Watching the trailer for “Strange World,” the latest film from Disney animation, it’s easy to get a Jules Verne vibe. And according to director Don Hall, that’s entirely on purpose.
Gizmodo
Avatar's Rerelease Does Great in Theaters, Quelle Surprise
James Cameron’s Avatar came back to theaters this weekend, and it’s prompted no shortage of discussion about its impact (or lack thereof) on the greater cultural landscape. Whether or not you think that the first of five planned films left a mark on popular culture will have to wait for another day, because the re-release is currently busy re-confirming that yes, there’s very much still some interest in the science fantasy franchise.
Country diary: A rare floral resident on the cliffs
Yesnaby, Orkney: Scottish primroses grow only in a few remote spots and finding them is a matter of local knowledge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tour Guide Finds Rare Giant Squid Washed Up on New Zealand Beach
On September 9, 2022, a tour guide discovered a giant squid washed up on a beach in New Zealand. Upon finding the squid, the guide alerted a nearby tour group to take a look and share in this “once-in-a-lifetime” experience. Anton Donaldson, the guide with Farewell Spit Tours...
Vice
The artist duo who wrapped the world's most famous buildings
The late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude were dreamers and innovators, but somehow they were grounded in their expectations of what they could bring to life. In 2014, Christo once told a reporter, “The most important part to grasp is that all of these projects are originated by us — I do not do commissions. Jeanne-Claude always said that these projects exist simply because we want to see them. They’re totally irrational and absolutely unnecessary. They cannot be bought, you can’t charge for tickets. The world can exist without them. And this carries a kind of absolute freedom.”
Vice
The most stylish music videos of 2022 have been announced
Got any plans in your diary for 27 October? You do? Well, it’s time to clear them, because that’s the very evening when the UK Music Video Awards will be rolling into town! Spotlighting the very best performers, producers, directors, stylists and many more in the music biz, it offers an opportunity to celebrate all of the wonderful audiovisual treats they’ve been putting out over the past year. Obviously, it would be nothing short of cruel to dangle this carrot in front of you, and not give you a hint of what lies in store. As such, we’re thrilled to announce the nominees for this year’s awards – a stellar line-up if ever we’ve seen one.
"It's Totally Fabricated To Make Travelers Feel Like That": People Are Sharing Their Most "Underwhelming" Travel Experience From Around The World
"It was way more touristy than I expected but I guess I was being naive. As soon as I got there, I couldn't wait for the tour to end."
Vice
Headie One on his love for Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry
Over the more-than-four years of Riccardo Tisci’s tenure as the creative head of Burberry, the Italian designer has placed music — and the cultures that naturally coalesce around it — at the core of his proposal for the brand. Whether enlisting experimental musicians like Anne Imhof and Eliza Douglas to play at his shows, bringing on board grime megastar Stormzy as a brand ambassador, or, as was the case yesterday’s SS23 show in London, inviting the London Contemporary Orchestra and soprano opera singer Nadine Sierra to perform.
Watch the Spectacular Moment NASA Straight-Up Punched an Asteroid in Space
A space probe deliberately crashed into an asteroid a little after 7 p.m. ET on Monday, marking the first time in history that humanity has moved the trajectory of another celestial body. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) slammed into a small space rock called Dimorphos right on schedule, about...
Surfline
Snapshots: ISA World Surfing Games
The ISA World Surfing Games debuted in Huntington Beach back in 1996 with 30 teams. This week, 50 countries — including first-timers Lithuania, Algeria and Saudi Arabia — are competing for fame, glory, points and a shot at the Olympics. The journeys involved just to get here are well beyond anyone’s idea of an average surf trip. (See Team Ukraine for one example.) But there are hundreds of surfers, a full-on gathering of the global waveriding tribe, scattered across the sand and in the lineups in in HB. And while we’re not going to do any kind of blow-by-blow, heat-by-heat coverage — you can check the ISA’s website and webcast for that stuff, the event runs through Sept 24 — we did dispatch our very own Jeremiah Klein to spend the day documenting what he saw. One thing that’s abundantly clear — the act of riding waves has transcended borders through the sheer force of actual fun. And despite what others may claim, there’s nothing more powerful than fun.
‘Reservation Dogs’ Showed Me an Indigenous Way to Grieve
When I was a kid, my father would point out a nearby bird and explain how it was not a mockingbird, but a cenzontle—a creature with 400 voices. Everything around me had meaning: My life was intertwined with the land, the sky, and ancestors I’d never known. But my dad was also once a kid whose young father was murdered, and while he went on to find sobriety later in life, he held onto the shadows of his past, even until his recent death. Everything in life is connected, collides and separates.
An Old Anthony Bourdain Clip Has Sparked a Heated Debate About the Treatment of ‘Maids’
It's been almost five years since Anthony Bourdain, the much-beloved celebrity chef who passed away in 2018, visited Singapore. While in the Southeast Asian city-state, he dined at one of its famous hawker centers, where he sat with three locals as they discussed life in Singapore. “...Everybody's got a maid,...
The Weather Channel
Netizens Capture Dazzling Photos of Jupiter During Its Once-In-a-Lifetime Close Approach to Earth!
In spite of the monsoon’s beauty and importance for our country, Indian stargazers tend to detest the season-long cloudy conditions, as they dampen the skywatching experience for days and weeks at a time. While September has been no different, fortunately, the wet weather on September 26 couldn't take away...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0