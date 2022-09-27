Read full article on original website
Experts discuss the best ways to boost US seafood consumption
U.S. government experts and seafood industry insiders discussed the best ways to boost U.S. seafood consumption at the Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s State of the Science Symposium in Washington, D.C. on 22 September. Between 2012 and 2020, U.S. per-capita seafood consumption rose from 16.8 pounds 19 pounds – and with...
How Crop Data Helps Food Industry Increase Quality, Maximize Output
The food industry has grown substantially over the past few decades. Where individuals used to visit their local grocer for fresh fruits and vegetables, they now have the choice of several supermarkets in every town, not to mention online shopping and even same-day delivery. The food market has boomed, and as a result, consumers now expect more variety and higher quality products – all at lower prices. To keep up with these demands, the food industry has turned to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to analyze and optimize each stage of their production process, including at the very start of the supply chain where raw ingredients are grown in the field.
Tweaking the Global Food System Could Feed 1 Billion More People
A record 345 million people worldwide are currently facing acute food insecurity, the United Nations World Food Program reported this year -- or as program head David Beasley grimly summarized, they "are marching to the brink of starvation." And this critical food deficit has only grown in urgency. Though food...
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Farms Waste a Lot of Water — But This Irrigation Tech Could Help
The western U.S. is experiencing the driest two decades in at least 1,200 years. The megadrought has particularly affected agriculture, which takes up about 70% of the world's fresh water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But improvements in irrigation efficiency and the integration of technology could help turn the tide in managing an increasingly scarce resource.
Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
US launches effort to end hunger by 2030 by expanding benefits and access to healthy foods
Plan includes multiple ambitious proposals, such as expanding benefits like free school meals and food stamps
A new report shines a light on the seafood fraud rampant across the US
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. How much should Americans care about the fish on their plates? Namely, whether the type of seafood they've ordered — red snapper at a sushi restaurant, sea bass at a supermarket counter, tuna on a Subway sandwich — is actually the type of fish they're served?
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
First on CNN: European security officials observed Russian Navy ships in vicinity of Nord Stream pipeline leaks
European security officials on Monday and Tuesday observed Russian Navy support ships in the vicinity of leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines likely caused by underwater explosions, according two Western intelligence officials and one other source familiar with the matter.
Shipt CEO at White House conference, addresses food insecurity issues
Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon is taking part in a White House conference on food security issues today while the Birmingham-based company announces a set of new initiatives, such as making food more accessible to underserved communities. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, the first meeting of its...
FDA promises to enhance safety of imported produce with new initiative
With 32 percent of the country’s fresh vegetables and 55 percent of its fresh fruit imported from other countries, the Food and Drug Administration is launching renewed efforts to make sure that produce is safe for consumption. In a new initiative announced this week, Activities to Enhance the Safety...
Scientists say a One Health approach to plant health is vital to achieving sustainable global food security
A team of scientists argues that a One Health approach to plant health is vital if we are to sustainably feed a growing population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. The researchers, who published a commentary in the CABI Agriculture and Bioscience journal, suggest that a One Health perspective can help optimize net benefits from plant protection to realize greater food security and nutrition gains.
Oil prices drop as dollar strengthens, demand weakens
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday after gaining more than $3 in the prior session, with a strong dollar capping oil demand and concerns over the faltering global economic outlook clouding market sentiment.
Supply Chain Leaders Expect Circular Economy to Increase Profits Through 2025
Close to 74% of supply chain leaders expect profits to increase between now and 2025 as a result of applying circular economy principles, according to a Gartner survey. On average, supply chain organizations have been applying circular economy principles for three years to approximately 16% of their product portfolio. “There...
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
Policy, sustainability on Rotterdam agenda
Targets, mandates and trade policies in the European Union, combined with corporate sustainability goals, are changing the way paperboard and plastic scrap are collected and traded in Europe. The fast-moving pace of change on the continent is atop the agenda at the 2022 Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference Europe event, to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Nov. 15-16.
UK Treasury minister rejects IMF concern over tax-cutting budget
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chris Philp, Britain's chief secretary to the Treasury, said he disagreed with concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund about the government's tax-cutting budget that has roiled markets, saying it would lead to long-term economic growth.
Pound slides; former BOE chief Carney accuses government of ‘undercutting’ Bank – business live
Carney says government ‘working at cross-purposes with the Bank’
Ex-BoE boss Carney says UK tax cuts under-cutting BoE inflation fight
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney criticized the new British government's plan to cut taxes for under-cutting the attempts of the central bank to curb inflation and sowing chaos in financial markets.
