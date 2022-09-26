Read full article on original website
KHOU
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Ernesto Martin Herrera, a process server, was attempting to serve the...
KSAT 12
In campaign ad, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggests mandatory 10-year sentence for gun-related crimes
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is making the increase in violent crime a major point of his reelection campaign, most recently proposing to imprison people for at least 10 years if they’re convicted of any crime while using a gun.
NBC News
Outside group spends big to attack Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
An outside group that’s yet to report its spending and donors in Texas is on track to spend over $11 million on ads attacking Republican Governor Greg Abbott, yet another example of the role of hard-to-trace money in high-profile races this election cycle. The opaque group — named Coulda...
hppr.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
Texans Not Happy with Latest Flex from Texas Department of Public Safety
Being a law enforcement officer is tough. We've seen that with the huge microscope that everyone wants to put them under for doing nothing more than their job enforcing the laws your elected officials have put on the books. Yes, there are some bad apples in the basket but that doesn't fully reflect the job law enforcement does on a daily basis. You couldn't do it and neither could I. But sometimes, there are moments that we all can raise an eyebrow towards.
WGMD Radio
Texas police chiefs decry surging violence: ‘There’s a lack of value for life… no fear of consequences’
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. “There’s a lack of value...
2 arrested for child endangerment after Texas child found wandering in roadway
Two Texas caretakers have been arrested after a 5-year-old child was found wandering around in the roadway in a Polk County sub-division.
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
Is It Seriously Illegal to Cuss in Texas?
Sometimes, the best way to get your point across is to use a little foul language. I've always been a pretty big fan of curse words. I can't help it. It feels good to yell the f-word when you stub your toe. And sometimes, the woman driving like a maniac in front of you is a real...well, it rhymes with 'ditch.'
Unrestrained Texas Man Killed and Multiple Unrestrained Juveniles Injured in Louisiana Crash on LA 6
Unrestrained Texas Man Killed and Multiple Unrestrained Juveniles Injured in Louisiana Crash on LA 6. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 25, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many, Louisiana. Joseph Hogan, 21, of Hemphill, Texas, was killed in the crash.
foxsanantonio.com
Police finds missing Texas teacher's car in Louisiana
A Texas teacher has been missing for days and now police say her SUV has been found in New Orleans, but there is no sign of her. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds is a teacher in Alvin ISD, that's about 30 miles from Houston. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Reynolds...
starlocalmedia.com
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
AARP poll finds skepticism from older residents about direction Texas is headed
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent poll, AARP found that more than half of the people they polled at age 50 or over believe the state of Texas is headed in the wrong direction. According to the poll, 34% said they believe the state is on the right path while 60% think otherwise.
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
San Angelo LIVE!
Deadly Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed in Deer at East Texas Breeding Facility
AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Animal Health Commission discovered Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a deer breeding facility in Limestone County recently. This marks the first positive detection of the disease in the county. As part of a required CWD surveillance program, samples from four...
Is Texas prepared for hurricane season? We still need funding for Coastal Spine project that would help
As Texas crews head to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, there's still work that needs to be done to make Texas' Gulf Coast more secure.
KSAT 12
Texans are about to see a hike in their phone bills. Take our 5-question survey.
SAN ANTONIO – The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July, so some Texans are seeing an increase in their phone bills this month. The Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge went up from 3.3% to 24%. The move to raise the rate came after a court concluded that the PUC needed $200 million to restore overdue funds to the Universal Service Fund.
