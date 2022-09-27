The food industry has grown substantially over the past few decades. Where individuals used to visit their local grocer for fresh fruits and vegetables, they now have the choice of several supermarkets in every town, not to mention online shopping and even same-day delivery. The food market has boomed, and as a result, consumers now expect more variety and higher quality products – all at lower prices. To keep up with these demands, the food industry has turned to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to analyze and optimize each stage of their production process, including at the very start of the supply chain where raw ingredients are grown in the field.

AGRICULTURE ・ 18 HOURS AGO