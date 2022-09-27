Read full article on original website
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges
Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
Has A Long-Awaited Green Solution For This Industry Finally Arrived?
While the supply of natural-water fish declined over the past year, demand continued to rise. Overfishing in the oceans has damaged ocean ecosystems and increased pollutants. Rising salmon prices are one reflection of a growing desire for sustainably produced, healthy sources of protein, and new technology has been developed to meet the demand.
Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond
The Real-World Tech That Smooths Payments in the Metaverse. Managing cross-border payments is as critical for businesses in the metaverse as it is IRL. “Navigating The New eCommerce Landscape: Modernizing Payments For Marketplaces, Gaming, The Metaverse And Beyond,” a Citi collaboration, explores the challenges impacting companies’ global payments management when payments cross borders — and virtual worlds. And the tech that helps make those transitions seamless and secure.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
How Crop Data Helps Food Industry Increase Quality, Maximize Output
The food industry has grown substantially over the past few decades. Where individuals used to visit their local grocer for fresh fruits and vegetables, they now have the choice of several supermarkets in every town, not to mention online shopping and even same-day delivery. The food market has boomed, and as a result, consumers now expect more variety and higher quality products – all at lower prices. To keep up with these demands, the food industry has turned to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to analyze and optimize each stage of their production process, including at the very start of the supply chain where raw ingredients are grown in the field.
Hofy lands $15M to help companies remotely manage enterprise equipment
More than two years later, investors still believe in Hofy’s mission, evidently. The company today closed a $15 million Series B round led by CNP with participation from Stride, 20VC, Day One Ventures, Kindred Capital, Activum and TrueSight, bringing Hofy’s total raised to $30.2 million. Bouremoum tells TechCrunch that the fresh cash will be used to expand Hofy’s service to more countries while growing its suite of IT services.
Supply Chain Leaders Expect Circular Economy to Increase Profits Through 2025
Close to 74% of supply chain leaders expect profits to increase between now and 2025 as a result of applying circular economy principles, according to a Gartner survey. On average, supply chain organizations have been applying circular economy principles for three years to approximately 16% of their product portfolio. “There...
Auto Repair Tech Startup ServiceUp Nets $14.5M to Expand
Autotech startup ServiceUp, which provides end-to-end car repairs, has secured $14.5 million in Series A funding, a press release said. The startup, founded in South Bay in 2021, connects customers to advocates who manage the entire car repair process including payments. It works with “pick up, delivery, repair estimates, and management to payment, including BNPL (buy now, pay later) financing options and customer service.” The company is also working on a suite of machine learning and AI tech to help out with efficiency for logistics, customer service and marketing.
XA Group Floats First of its Kind Blockchain-based Solution for the UAE
XA Group, an all-inclusive technology-driven automotive solutions provider has floated Addenda – a blockchain-based solution for insurers according to local media reports. On the back of XA Group’s automotive repair and insurance solutions, Addenda will facilitate, centralize and manage communications during the reconciliation process. As a leader in...
Hot & Fresh: Made to Order Magic with MultiChef & AutoFry
Article contributed by Danielle Fantasia, Sales & Marketing for Motion Technology Inc. We’ve all been there. You’re strapped for time, headed back to the office on your lunch break, or to the kids’ tee-ball practice, but still need to grab something to eat. So, you stop at the first place you see serving food.
Modernizing seaport logistics with a secure blockchain solution IBM Supply Chain and Blockchain Blog
Have you ever thought about the complexity behind operations at a maritime port? The port ecosystem is enormous and involves a huge number of different stakeholders and entities. Each port’s daily logistics include retailers, freight forwarders, carriers, consignees, port authority, container terminals, shippers, shipping agents and more. Unfortunately, every...
Irish Life Chooses Stripe to Enable Smart Invest App Payments
Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, announced that the life insurance and pensions company Irish Life has chosen Stripe as “a strategic payments provider for its Smart Invest app.”. The partnership will “make it easier for Smart Invest users to initiate both one-off and top-up payments.”. Irish...
Powering Latin America
Sulzer to showcase energy expertise at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022. Sulzer has announced its attendance at Rio Oil & Gas Expo 2022, where visitors can discover its best-in-class pumps, 24/7 rotating equipment services and chemical separation technologies. Meet with Sulzer experts in Warehouse 3, Booth A09 from September 26 – 29 at the Olympic Boulevard in Rio de Janeiro, to see how these solutions can maximize process uptime.
UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences
UAE Merchants Adapt Shopping Experiences to Consumer Mobile Preferences. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a young, vibrant and mobile-first eCommerce market. Local shoppers use their smartphones throughout nearly every part of their shopping journeys, in greater numbers than seen in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom or the United States. In total, nearly 70% of all local shoppers used their phones in some capacity during their most recent retail journeys, whether it was to check product reviews, pay via mobile wallet, track eCommerce orders or use navigation apps to locate products in-store.
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
Tweaking the Global Food System Could Feed 1 Billion More People
A record 345 million people worldwide are currently facing acute food insecurity, the United Nations World Food Program reported this year -- or as program head David Beasley grimly summarized, they "are marching to the brink of starvation." And this critical food deficit has only grown in urgency. Though food...
Repurposing Design Brand, LOWLIT COLLECTIVE Launches Plogging Tool Kits Made from Recycled Plastics
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- LOWLIT COLLECTIVE, a repurposing design studio, launched litter picking tongs and Tikkle Picker Kit, portable kits for plogging, made using 100% discarded plastic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005448/en/ Tikkle Picker is a plogging tool created by processing small plastic pieces, which are difficult to recycle, donated from local communities. (Photo: Business Wire)
Transforming the traditional utilization management process with AI
Utilization management (UM) has become a huge administrative burden for both providers and payers due to multiple data sources and manual processes. By using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and real-time data, all parties can significantly reduce current utilization management review time. In a Becker's webinar sponsored by XSOLIS, Matt Brink,...
Former Chili’s CEO Wyman Roberts joins drone delivery company
Wyman Roberts, who retired as CEO of Brinker International in June, has joined a drone delivery company. Roberts is now an advisor for Zipline, a San Francisco-based drone manufacturer and operator. Founded in 2014, it has focused on delivering medical supplies such as blood and vaccines and is moving into food and retail delivery. It calls itself the world’s largest commercial autonomous delivery system, with service in Rwanda, Ghana, Japan and the U.S.
