NME
Billie Eilish to commemorate end of ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour with Apple Music livestream
Billie Eilish has announced a new concert film, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, set to premiere this coming Friday (September 30). The film, announced yesterday (September 26), will be streamed on Apple Music Live on Friday. This date also officially marks the end of the seven-month tour, with Eilish performing for its final night at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.
NME
Santigold cancels tour, cites inflation and post-pandemic touring landscape
Santigold has cancelled her upcoming Holified tour, citing difficulties with inflation and the changing landscape of post-pandemic music touring. Sharing the news via an open letter on her official website today (September 27), Santigold wrote that she was “both sad and proud” to cancel the tour, which was set to begin in Atlanta next month before wrapping up in California by November.
NME
Woke Up Fest announces first wave of 2023 lineup, featuring OneRepublic and MAN WITH A MISSION
Jakarta’s Woke Up Fest has announced the first wave of the lineup for its 2023 edition, scheduled to take place in February. Today (28 September), organiser CK Star Entertainment revealed the Woke Up Fest’s phase one acts via their twitter account. American pop rock band OneRepublic and Japanese alternative metal band MAN WITH A MISSION will be featured at the festival’s inaugural 2023 edition on February 25.
NME
Metallica announce special concert featuring only ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’ songs
Metallica have announced a special tribute concert to a late couple who originally signed the band. The metal veterans will honour Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, the imprint that put out both 1983 debut ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and its 1984 follow-up, ‘Ride The Lightning’, with a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on November 6.
NME
Coolio, rapper best known for ’90s hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has died
Coolio, the American rapper responsible for the 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, has reportedly passed away at the age of 59. Although a cause of death has not been officially given, the rapper’s manager, Jarez, confirmed to both TMZ and Rolling Stone that Coolio passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (September 28). NME has reached out to Coolio’s management for further comment. The rapper is survived by his six children.
NME
Bruce Springsteen teases release of new music tomorrow
Bruce Springsteen is set to release new music tomorrow (September 29), according to a new teaser posted to social media. The Boss took to Twitter today (September 28) to share a video of a radio tuning to different stations. At each stop, a recording of a Springsteen cover of an old soul classic plays, before the radio is tuned once again.
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Cool It Down’ review: a triumphant, rewarding return
According to vocalist Karen O, the pulse-slowing synth epic, ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The Earth’ was a byproduct of evoking David Bowie in the studio and tapping into his “frequency of artistry”. The expansive lead single from Yeah Yeah Yeahs new album, ‘Cool It Down’ bypasses the expectations of the band’s typical explosive track formula. From the measured instigating lyrics (“Cowards, here’s the sun / So bow your heads”) to pressure building drums, the track shies away from any chaotic and cathartic relief fans of the band are accustomed to.
NME
Watch Mickey Guyton join Metallica onstage for ‘Nothing Else Matters’
Country singer Mickey Guyton recently joined Metallica at a New York performance for a powerful rendition of ‘Nothing Else Matters’. Guyton joined the band’s headlining set at Global Citizen Festival, which took place at New York City’s Central Park. “Finally a real singer!” James Hetfield remarked on Guyton’s appearance, before the singer belted through the song’s verses and delivered a riveting duet with James Hetfield on the track’s chorus.
NME
d4vd: multi-genre visionary turning TikTok attention into major chart success
D4vd became a musician by accident. In the truest of Gen Z career goals, he grew up wanting to be a professional video game player, and spent his early teen years uploading short clips of himself playing Fortnite to YouTube under the name Limit Ant, with his videos amassing over 15 million views in total. It was here where he’d begin releasing his own tracks, fulfilling the need for non-copyrighted music in his Fortnite montages by making his own tracks on social music platform BandLab, and it changed his outlook entirely.
NME
Tegan And Sara share visuals for punchy new single ‘I Can’t Grow Up’
Tegan And Sara have shared the latest taste of their forthcoming tenth studio album ‘Crybaby’ in the form of a punchy new single titled ‘I Can’t Grow Up’. READ MORE: Tegan and Sara: “How have we lasted 25 years? Strategy”. Described by the band...
NME
Here’s every song on the ‘Blonde’ soundtrack
The full soundtrack for Netflix film Blonde has been released – check it out below. Directed by Andrew Dominik and adapted from the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in a reimagining of her life. A synopsis reads: “Blonde boldly reimagines the...
NME
Robert Trujillo names surprising track as best Metallica introductory song
Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has revealed the song he believes is the best to introduce to prospective new fans of the metal icons. Across a 40-year career and 10 studio albums, the band have shared hundreds of songs, and Trujillo picked a somewhat off-the-wall choice for what he believes is the best one to play to listeners you hope to convert.
