Lifestyle

shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

5 High-Protein Foods That Practically Guarantee A Flatter Stomach–They Boost Your Metabolism!

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/11/2021. Your metabolic rate directly determines your body’s ability to burn through food as fuel and torch fat for weight loss. The faster your metabolism is, the more effortlessly your body will burn calories, allowing you to eat more while still losing weight over time. There are a number of different ways to approach boosting your metabolism for weight loss, but one of the most effective is by tailoring your diet to help you reach your goals.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Health Experts Say This Is The One High-Fiber Food You Should Have Every Morning

If you’re trying to lose weight, it’s crucial to ensure you’re eating the right amount of nutrients each day, and one of the most important ones to consider is fiber. Fibrous foods will allow you to stay satiated throughout the day, which means you’ll be less inclined to chow down on less-than-healthy, high-calorie snacks that (although delicious) make it difficult to lose weight. Luckily, there are so many tasty high-fiber foods out there, including one versatile option that you can have at virtually any time of the day.
shefinds

The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!

When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
msn.com

What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Over the Counter That Works Without Exercise?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Losing weight can be challenging, and doing so without exercising is even harder. But taking an over-the-counter fat burner like PhenQ can help you, even if you don’t work out.
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Add a Spoon of This to Your Daily Diet

Growing old is a privilege, but how you treat your body throughout your life can influence how you feel in your golden years. Leading a healthy lifestyle plays a big part in aging gracefully, and that includes filling your diet with nutrient-dense foods. Some factors are out of our control,...
shefinds

The One Condiment You Really Should Not Use, According to Health Experts

Whether your goal is to lose weight or promote a healthier diet overall, some condiments can add more unnecessary calories and sodium than others. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to ask which kind of condiment they believe is imperative to avoid for a more nutrient-rich diet— high-fat mayonnaise. Read on to learn more about its drawbacks and impact on your diet, as well as insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at Strength Warehouse, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Kate Meier, personal trainer and editor at Garage Gym Reviews.
MedicalXpress

Peanuts present a nutty solution for weight loss

A handful of peanuts might be a favorite snack, but according to new research from the University of South Australia it's also a way to help shed some unwanted kilos and keep your cardio health in check. Conducted in partnership with Texas Tech University, the study found that eating 35...
Healthline

What Are the Best Milk Options for People with Diabetes?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Many people have childhood memories of parents urging them to drink milk. When you’re a child, you typically have to drink whatever milk your parents provided for you.
shefinds

The One Underrated Fruit Health Experts Swear By For Better Digestion And Weight Loss

Gut health and weight loss go hand in hand. That means if you want to slim down, it’s important to prioritize healthy digestion—and a big part of that comes down to your daily diet. There are tons of foods out there that could wreak havoc on your gut microbiome, but luckily, there are also so many gut-healthy options that can have your body feeling better than ever when eaten regularly. In fact, there’s one tasty, unexpected fruit that can do wonders for both your digestion and your waistline: apricots.
shefinds

3 Supplements Doctors Swear By For Healthy Weight Loss Over 50

While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
Healthline

Your 5-Minute Read on Maintaining Healthy Energy Metabolism

Living life requires that you maintain solid energy levels. We all want to feel good and refreshed to tackle our days. But hectic lifestyles and stressful situations can make it tough to maintain consistent energy levels throughout the day. Sponsored by Integrative Therapeutics, a science-based supplement company, we’ll provide you...
