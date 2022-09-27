Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert
Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansFoo Fighters: Fans enthuse over band as they arrive for Taylor Hawkins tribute gigRyan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′
When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
Kerrang
The Pretty Reckless release video for acoustic version of Harley Darling
The Pretty Reckless have released a new video for their acoustic reworking of Harley Darling. Taken from the band's upcoming collection of remixes and reimaginings titled Other Worlds, Taylor Momsen and co. have stripped back Dead By Rock And Roll's closing track into something much more vulnerable. "Harley Darling is...
Gabriels: ‘The stuff that people would say about me on the internet they could never say now’
As their name suggests, Gabriels are blessed with the voice of an angel. It belongs to Jacob Lusk, a 35-year-old gospel singer with the power to break your heart with a mere vocal quiver. On Angels & Queens, the LA-based trio’s forthcoming debut album, he channels Nina Simone and Billie Holiday as he wrings every drop of emotion from the group’s songs of love and loss. Numbered among their ever-growing army of fans is Elton John, who called last year’s EP Love and Hate in a Different Time “one of the most seminal records I’ve heard in the last 10...
Billboard
Columbia Launches Signal Records With Jeff Vaughn at Helm
Former Capitol Music Group chairman and CEO Jeff Vaughn has landed at Columbia Records, where he’ll launch and oversee a new imprint for the Sony Music label called Signal Records, the company announced on Wednesday. As founder and CEO, Vaughn will lead all creative and business endeavors at the...
Complex
Savannah Ré Releases ‘No Weapons’ EP, Shares New Video “WTF”
Toronto-based R&B singer Savannah Ré is back with her latest EP No Weapons, her first project since 2020, and a new video for single “WTF.”. Off the heels of popular tracks like “Closure” and “Last One,” assisted by rising Toronto songwriter Dylan Sinclair, Ré looks back on a tumultuous relationship that she learned to grow out of. LA-based Mez also appears on the track “Bands.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
operawire.com
Bayerische Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘La Cenerentola’
The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “La Cenerentola.”. The company said that Teresa Iverolino will perform the title role replacing Vasilisa Berzhanskaya. Iverolino has performed at the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Staatsoper Dresden Teatro La Fenice, Oper Frankfurt,...
‘The steepest learning curve ever’: Geoffrey Paterson on working with jazz virtuoso Marius Neset
Back in 2015, the London Sinfonietta approached me about a project rather different from the Stockhausen and Birtwistle I had conducted with them previously. The group were recording a new album with the up-and-coming Norwegian jazz saxophonist Marius Neset. An enthusiastic (if far from expert) listener to jazz, I leapt at the chance to be involved.
NME
SOS announce 15th anniversary concert with spacedog spacecat and (formerly Maryknoll)
Filipino indie rock quartet SOS have announced a new concert to commemorate their 15th anniversary together. The band announced the concert through a poster uploaded onto their social media accounts. The show will take place this Saturday, October 1, at Makati bar Social House. Doors will open at 8PM, and fuzz pop band spacedog spacecat and alternative rock outfit (formerly Maryknoll) will be featured as support acts.
That Time Metallica Wrote ‘St. Anger’ Lyrics in an Ad for America Online
It was a different time in 2003 — especially for Metallica, who promoted that year's St. Anger with a commercial for America Online, the then-ubiquitous online service provider. In the ad for AOL 9.0 Optimized, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield seemingly spoof their own lyrics. It's a strange...
King Crimson documentary to open in October
Tobie Amies' In the Court Of The Crimson King, King Crimson At 50 to launch in cinemas and online on October
Mavi, Coco & Clair Clair, Joy Orbison and Overmono, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
