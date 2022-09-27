ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Indian government accused of ceding land in Himalayas to China

Indian people living near the country’s disputed Himalayan border with China have accused their government of giving away swathes of land after both sides agreed to withdraw troops from some contested areas and create buffer zones. Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troops, who have been locked in a...
INDIA
BBC

Madhya Pradesh: India mum injured fighting to save baby from tiger

A woman in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has suffered serious injuries while fighting off a tiger to save her 15-month-old baby. Archana Choudhary grappled with the tiger with her bare hands for a couple of minutes before villagers heard her cries for help and intervened. Both mother...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Pakistan’s prime minister talks Kashmir, floods at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appealed for a peaceful end to the dispute over Kashmir and deplored regional instability, invoking the perennial themes of Pakistan’s U.N. addresses after dedicating the first half of his speech Friday to the ravages of recent floods. The flood-induced devastation,...
INDIA
The Associated Press

India bans Muslim group for alleged terrorist activities

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it Wednesday of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities. The ban followed the arrests and detentions of nearly 200 members of the Popular Front of...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

You Can’t Grow Food in This Country and Children Are Dying

DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
AFRICA
BBC

Iran protester: 'They said if we didn't keep quiet, they would rape us'

"They put me on the ground, and an officer put his boot on my back. He kicked me in my stomach, tied my hands, picked me from my arms, and then pushed me into a van." This is how 51-year-old Maryam, a protester arrested last week in central Tehran, described the moment Iranian security forces detained her.
PROTESTS
BBC

Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico

Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Iran Police Vow To Confront Mahsa Amini Protests With 'All Might'

Iran's police warned Wednesday they will confront "with all their might" women-led protests that erupted nearly two weeks ago over the death of Mahsa Amini in custody, despite growing calls for restraint. Dozens of people have been killed since demonstrations erupted when the 22-year-old Kurdish woman died after being arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kerala stray dogs: The Indian state getting a bad rap over the animals

For days, a video has been making the rounds of social media in the southern Indian state of Kerala. It shows a man putting on running shoes and then making his way through an obstacle course - jumping over park benches, climbing walls and dodging traffic cones - while his friend cheers him on.
ANIMALS

