Read full article on original website
Related
Indian government accused of ceding land in Himalayas to China
Indian people living near the country’s disputed Himalayan border with China have accused their government of giving away swathes of land after both sides agreed to withdraw troops from some contested areas and create buffer zones. Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese troops, who have been locked in a...
BBC
Madhya Pradesh: India mum injured fighting to save baby from tiger
A woman in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has suffered serious injuries while fighting off a tiger to save her 15-month-old baby. Archana Choudhary grappled with the tiger with her bare hands for a couple of minutes before villagers heard her cries for help and intervened. Both mother...
Pakistan’s prime minister talks Kashmir, floods at UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appealed for a peaceful end to the dispute over Kashmir and deplored regional instability, invoking the perennial themes of Pakistan’s U.N. addresses after dedicating the first half of his speech Friday to the ravages of recent floods. The flood-induced devastation,...
India bans Muslim group for alleged terrorist activities
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it Wednesday of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities. The ban followed the arrests and detentions of nearly 200 members of the Popular Front of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
Myanmar Journalist Details His Rape By Junta Soldiers in Prison
Ye Mon had always considered the 14th of any month to be a lucky day. He was married on Feb. 14, his son was born on July 14. However, Dec. 14, 2021 would bring this run of good fortune to an abrupt end. In a rare first-person account of abuses...
Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
You Can’t Grow Food in This Country and Children Are Dying
DOLOW, Somalia – As the wails of emaciated babies filled an infant care ward in western Somalia, one bed was silent. Staff pulled a grey blanket over Someye Isak, who had just died of hypoglycaemia arising from severe malnutrition. She was two years old. Her relatives buried her in the red sand and thorn bushes outside the aid camp they fled to after their crops dried up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime.
Thousands Are Holed Up in a Politician’s Farm, Waiting for the End of the World
Huddled together at a private farmhouse, thousands of people have spent days anticipating a biblical flood that will engulf all of the world—except one farm in rural Cambodia. When a politician started sharing his doomsday prophecy on Facebook last week, his supporters left their lives behind and traveled from...
BBC
Iran protester: 'They said if we didn't keep quiet, they would rape us'
"They put me on the ground, and an officer put his boot on my back. He kicked me in my stomach, tied my hands, picked me from my arms, and then pushed me into a van." This is how 51-year-old Maryam, a protester arrested last week in central Tehran, described the moment Iranian security forces detained her.
BBC
Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico
Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
Myanmar beauty queen facing junta threat leaves Thailand for Canada
A beauty queen from Myanmar who took refuge in Thailand after criticizing her home country's ruling military junta has left Bangkok for Canada where she is expected to seek asylum, Thai immigration officials told CNN.
Grief, protest and power: Why Iranian women are cutting their hair
The practice is common in ancient cultures. The Epic of Gilgamesh, a 3,500-year-old poem from ancient Mesopotamia, covers themes of grief and despair, where cutting or pulling out one's hair is used to express anguish.
International Business Times
Iran Police Vow To Confront Mahsa Amini Protests With 'All Might'
Iran's police warned Wednesday they will confront "with all their might" women-led protests that erupted nearly two weeks ago over the death of Mahsa Amini in custody, despite growing calls for restraint. Dozens of people have been killed since demonstrations erupted when the 22-year-old Kurdish woman died after being arrested...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Iran security forces clash with protesters over Amini's death
DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Iranian riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in dozens of cities on Tuesday, state media and social media said, as protests raged on over the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.
US News and World Report
Pakistan’s New Finance Minister Wants to Take Country Out of ‘Economic Rut’
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan prime ministerial aide Ishaq Dar said on Monday he would take up the role of finance minister for the fourth time, adding that he wanted to get Pakistan out of its economic rut and stressing he wanted a strong and stable rupee. Ahead of his formal...
ASIA・
BBC
Kerala stray dogs: The Indian state getting a bad rap over the animals
For days, a video has been making the rounds of social media in the southern Indian state of Kerala. It shows a man putting on running shoes and then making his way through an obstacle course - jumping over park benches, climbing walls and dodging traffic cones - while his friend cheers him on.
Comments / 0