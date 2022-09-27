Read full article on original website
Michele Fritchie
1d ago
The reason the warning didn't get to the bridge was because people were using the radio telegraph to send messages to loved ones, and the radio traffic was heavy. So heavy, the radio operator couldn't take the warning to the bridge because he was too busy sending and receiving telegraph messages. By the time he got a moment, it was too late.
Reply
11
indigostarchild01
1d ago
this is so awesome being able to dig up this old history maybe they'll learn something more about it that no one has ever known.
Reply
2
darrinvw1000
1d ago
At least they tried to warn the titanic
Reply
13
Related
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckage
The wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
Steamship that sent an iceberg warning to the TITANIC before it crashed and sank in 1912 is discovered broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea after being torpedoed by a German U-boat during World War I
The steamship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before it sank has been discovered broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea. SS Mesaba transmitted a caution signal to the 'unsinkable' vessel while it crossed the Atlantic on April 15, 1912. This message was received, but never reached the bridge.
Ship That Sent Warning to Titanic During Fateful Voyage Discovered on Ocean Floor
More than 110 years after the Titanic sunk after striking an iceberg, the ship that sent warnings to the famous vessel has been discovered on the ocean floor. Newsweek reports that the wreck of SS Mesaba, which was the merchant vessel that warned the Titanic, was identified by researchers at Bangor University in Wales. The university’s team used multibeam sonar to find the Mesaba.
natureworldnews.com
Artificial Islands Around British Isles Were Used by Elites for Ancient Parties to Show Wealth and Power
Artificial islands surrounding the British Isles in Europe could once be a site of ancient parties held by our ancient ancestors, according to archaeologists. A new study indicates that ancient elites partied on these man-made islands around what is now Great Britain, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and other islets. Also called a crannog, the anthropogenic islands consist of a lake, wetland, and estuary built thousands of years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III reportedly considered changing his regnal name to distance himself from Charles I & II
It may seem obvious that King Charles III kept his birth name as his regnal name once he ascended the British throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. But an anonymous sourced once claimed that then-Prince Charles considered a different name, wanting to avoid invoking the controversial legacies of Britain's Charles I and Charles II.
U.K.・
Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet
Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
Great White Shark That Killed Mom in Waist-High Water Appeared Through Wave
South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute says there has been more shark activity than usual this year, although the attack was deemed "very unusual."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.
Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre
Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History
Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
Prince George told classmates ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’ in cheeky exchange, insider claims
PRINCE George cheekily told his classmates "my father will be King so you better watch out", an insider has claimed. The nine-year-old, who is second in line to the throne, was tussling with pals in the school playground when he delivered the "killer line", according to author Katie Nicholl. In...
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
Archaeologists Discovered 7,000-Year-Old Structure Older Than Stonehenge or Pyramids of Giza
Archaeologists in the Czech Republic have discovered a 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring approximately 180 feet in diameter, Radio Prague International reported earlier this month. The structure, known as a roundel, dates to the Neolithic period and archaeologists believe it was constructed between 4900 B.C.E. and 4600 B.C.E. The roundel, and others like it in Europe, are considered to be the oldest massive structures in Europe. For comparison, construction on Stonehenge is believed to started around 3100 B.C.E., while the famed Pyramids of Giza are thought to have been erected around 2600 B.C.E. at the earliest. That makes the roundel at least 1,000...
Ancient shipwreck is discovered 1,200 years after sinking in the Holy Land: 80ft merchant ship laden with cargo from across the Mediterranean shows traders from the West still came to Israel even after the Islamic conquest
An ancient shipwreck that was discovered 1,200 years after sinking off the coast of Israel is evidence that traders from the West still came to port even after the Islamic conquest of the Holy Land, researchers say. It was loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean and dates back...
Comments / 9