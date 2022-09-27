ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michele Fritchie
1d ago

The reason the warning didn't get to the bridge was because people were using the radio telegraph to send messages to loved ones, and the radio traffic was heavy. So heavy, the radio operator couldn't take the warning to the bridge because he was too busy sending and receiving telegraph messages. By the time he got a moment, it was too late.

indigostarchild01
1d ago

this is so awesome being able to dig up this old history maybe they'll learn something more about it that no one has ever known.

darrinvw1000
1d ago

At least they tried to warn the titanic

Daily Mail

Steamship that sent an iceberg warning to the TITANIC before it crashed and sank in 1912 is discovered broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea after being torpedoed by a German U-boat during World War I

The steamship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before it sank has been discovered broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea. SS Mesaba transmitted a caution signal to the 'unsinkable' vessel while it crossed the Atlantic on April 15, 1912. This message was received, but never reached the bridge.
