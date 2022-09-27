LAFAYETTE – A man tried to invade a Lafayette home Saturday night and suffered injuries trying to do so. Lafayette police were called at 8:22 p.m. to a report of a suspicious circumstance at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Carol Lane. Officers arrived at the apartment complex to find the suspect injured, according to Contra Costa County sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee. The man, whose identity hasn't been released but was a resident of the complex, was arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. He was also taken to the hospital. Lee said Monday the suspect will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility when medically cleared. The investigation is ongoing. Lafayette police ask anyone with information to call (925) 283-3680. Tips can also be emailed to 94549TIP@gmail.com.

LAFAYETTE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO