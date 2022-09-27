Read full article on original website
Police Find, Arrest Rape Suspect Who Escaped After Standoff in Pleasant Hill
Authorities in Contra Costa County on Wednesday tracked down and arrested a rape suspect who had barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack store in Pleasant Hill then was thought to have escaped, police said. The suspect was found and arrested inside the store hours after the scene was cleared. Officers...
Update: Rape suspect captured hours after standoff ends inside Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack
PLEASANT HILL -- A rape suspect, believing he had outwaited pursuing officers by hiding inside the ceiling of the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store Wednesday afternoon.Pleasant Hill police said 26-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos had been booked on several counts including rape, domestic violence and driving a stolen vehicle.Pittsburg police hold the original arrest warrant for Ramos and will assume custody of the suspect. The cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and Ramos began with a Tuesday night high-speed pursuit by Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies. The suspect then abandoned his...
Suspect in Attempted 7-Eleven Robbery Allegedly Shot at San Leandro Police
Officers responding to a report of an attempted armed robbery in San Leandro early Monday morning were allegedly shot at by the suspect, the police department said. San Leandro Police responded around 3:45 a.m. to an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 333 E. 14th St. Victims stated...
Suspected carjacker arrested after victim turns out to be off-duty police officer
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspected carjacker is behind bars after his victim turned out to be an off-duty San Francisco police officer.It happened Tuesday near San Francisco State University just before 11 a.m., in the 500 block of John Muir Drive near Lake Merced Boulevard, according to police.. A man described as a 22-year-old male approached the off-duty officer. When the officer identified himself and tried to detain him, the suspect fled into a building. The officer took chase and found the suspect hiding on a balcony. Police said the officer arrested the suspect without incident and thanked San Francisco State University police for their assistance.
Six people shot in mass shooting at Oakland school, suspect sought
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Six people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a school in Oakland, KRON4 sources have confirmed. KRON4 has confirmed that at least three of those injured are in critical condition. Police were called to the scene at 12:49 p.m. At this time, KRON4 sources confirm that six […]
Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in East Bay Nordstrom
An over 13-hour long police standoff in Pleasant Hill is winding down after a rape suspect, who barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack, was arrested.
Father and son die from stabbing in Hayward home, arrest made
HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have made an arrest in the stabbing deaths of a man and his son who were found inside a Hayward home early on Sunday. The victims were found unconscious with stab wounds in a home near the 100 block of Lund Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., according to police. Both victims were pronounced dead in the home.
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of father, son in Hayward
HAYWARD -- A man suspected of fatally stabbing a father and son in their Hayward home Sunday has been arrested, police said Monday.Hayward poilce said detectives arrested 22-year-old Hayward resident Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Earlier at 4:25 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about an altercation inside a home near the 100 block of Lund Ave. and officers who responded found the 49-year-old father and 22-year-old son unconscious and suffering from stab wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the victim's identities.Hayward police said additional details regarding about the homicides would be released when available. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.Police said homicides marked the 7th and 8th in the city in 2022. There were 3 homicides in Hayward in 2021.
Deputies: Suspect in Lafayette attempted home invasion injured, taken to hospital
LAFAYETTE – A man tried to invade a Lafayette home Saturday night and suffered injuries trying to do so. Lafayette police were called at 8:22 p.m. to a report of a suspicious circumstance at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Carol Lane. Officers arrived at the apartment complex to find the suspect injured, according to Contra Costa County sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee. The man, whose identity hasn't been released but was a resident of the complex, was arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. He was also taken to the hospital. Lee said Monday the suspect will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility when medically cleared. The investigation is ongoing. Lafayette police ask anyone with information to call (925) 283-3680. Tips can also be emailed to 94549TIP@gmail.com.
Hayward stabbing leaves a father and son dead, police investigating
Hayward Police Department officers responded to a call Sunday around 4:25 a.m. of a fight inside a residence near the 100 block of Lund Ave.
DA charges 19-year-old with manslaughter following sideshow, police chase
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a 19-year-old following a sideshow where prosecutors said he sped away from police in a series of events that ended up killing a son having a burrito with his mother and cousins. Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged with felony vehicular...
Oakland School Shooting Leaves 6 Adults Injured, Police Searching for Suspect
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
Oakland police making changes to crack down on gun violence after 9 killed in 9 days
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Nine people were shot and killed in separate incidents over the past nine days in Oakland. The latest was Tuesday morning on the 9600 block of Edes Avenue just after 10 a.m. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says his department is making changes. "We are going...
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
2 attempted kidnappings reported in Berkeley, police say
The Berkeley Police Department warned the public on Friday of two recent attempted kidnappings that it believes are related.
Dozens Gather in Vigil for Man Killed in San Lorenzo Road Rage Incident
An East Bay community gathered Sunday to mourn a man who was killed in a road rage incident exactly one week prior. 30-year-old Rienheart Asuncion was shot at an intersection in San Lorenzo on September 18 and died of his injuries. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating and calls this "a road rage type incident."
Suspect arrested in Lafayette on suspicion of kidnapping, home-invasion robbery, false imprisonment
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Lafayette police arrested a home-invasion robbery and kidnapping suspect for an incident at an apartment complex on Saturday. Police said the incident took place on the 1000 block of Carol Lane at 8:22 p.m. The suspect who was arrested is a resident of the complex, according to the police investigation.
San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest
SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
Police find father and son fatally stabbed at Hayward home
HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward are investigating a double homicide Sunday after a father and his son were found with fatal stab wounds at a home on Lund Avenue, authorities said.According to a press release, on Sunday morning at about 4:25 a.m., the Hayward Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding an altercation inside a residence near the 100 block of Lund Avenue.Arriving officers got to the scene and found two unconscious subjects, a father and son, both suffering from critical stab wounds, police said.Medical personnel arrived and rendered aid to the victims, but both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.Police did not release any details regarding circumstances surrounding the deadly incident or any suspect information.The identities of both victims are known but currently being withheld, police officials said.Authorities said this is an active and ongoing investigation. additional details regarding the incident will be released when available. Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.
