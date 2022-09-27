ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments

Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency Exchange#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Lunc#Terra Luna#Ustc
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinDesk

S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon

Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
WORLD
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month

Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

New Kraken CEO Says Crypto Exchange Won’t Be Registering With the SEC: Report

The incoming chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken reportedly says that the firm has no plans to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a new report by Reuters, Dave Ripley, who will take the place of current CEO Jesse Powell, says that Kraken won’t register with the SEC as a market intermediary or delist tokens the regulatory agency has deemed to be securities.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst: ‘SEC Basically Gave Up This Week Trying To Prove XRP Is a Security’

On Friday (September 23), a very popular crypto analyst explained why $XRP has performed so well in the past week or so. As you can see from data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Bitstamp, XRP-USD has gone from around $0.3238 on September 16 to around $0.4930 where it is today (as of 8:00 a.m. UTC), which is a gain of a gain of over 52% in just eight days.
STOCKS
pymnts

Strike Raises $80M to Grow Its Bitcoin-Based Payment Network

Digital payment provider Strike, which is built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round, which it will use to grow, expand existing partnerships and launch new partnerships. Strike provides both businesses and consumers with the ability to get cheaper, faster, global payments,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy