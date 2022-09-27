Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
cryptoslate.com
Russia’s financial regulators agrees on crypto use for international payments
Russia’s deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev has said that the country’s apex bank and the finance ministry reached an agreement that would allow the use of cryptocurrency for international payments, Russia-based Kommersant reported on Sept. 22. According to the report, the new development is geared toward allowing Russians...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency
The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon
Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
Bitcoin rapid payment service Strike raises $80M, takes aim at Visa
Strike, a digital wallet that relies on a fast version of Bitcoin’s network, believes it can do something no one has done in half a century: Challenge the credit card giants Visa and Mastercard when it comes to everyday payments. The Chicago-based company on Tuesday announced a $80 million...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
dailyhodl.com
New Kraken CEO Says Crypto Exchange Won’t Be Registering With the SEC: Report
The incoming chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken reportedly says that the firm has no plans to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to a new report by Reuters, Dave Ripley, who will take the place of current CEO Jesse Powell, says that Kraken won’t register with the SEC as a market intermediary or delist tokens the regulatory agency has deemed to be securities.
CNBC
Crypto lender Nexo gets U.S. bank charter after buying stake in regulated bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo said it has agreed to buy an undisclosed stake in Hulett Bancorp, which owns a little-known bank called Summit National Bank. Through Summit National Bank, Nexo plans to offer a range of products including checking accounts and crypto-backed loans. Nexo's bank license will bring users enhanced legal...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
zycrypto.com
South Korea Moves to Freeze $67 Million Worth Of Bitcoin Linked to Terra’s Do Kwon, Luna Foundation
Prosecutors in South Korea have made moves to freeze about $67 million worth of Bitcoin linked to the co-founder of the collapsed Terra blockchain, Do Kwon, and the non-profit created to maintain the ecosystem, the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). Bloomberg reports that the South Korean prosecutors were alerted by blockchain...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst: ‘SEC Basically Gave Up This Week Trying To Prove XRP Is a Security’
On Friday (September 23), a very popular crypto analyst explained why $XRP has performed so well in the past week or so. As you can see from data by TradingView, on crypto exchange Bitstamp, XRP-USD has gone from around $0.3238 on September 16 to around $0.4930 where it is today (as of 8:00 a.m. UTC), which is a gain of a gain of over 52% in just eight days.
Blockchain-Based Smart Contracts Can Cut Escrow Costs, Prevent Mortgage Fraud
When talking about crypto’s use in real estate, most people think about buying and selling property with bitcoins or tokenizing and fractionalizing property titles via digital assets or NFTs. But there’s another big part of the business where it fits a need: Escrow accounts in the home buying process.
Polish e-commerce company Allegro trims outlook on inflation risk
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce company Allegro (ALEP.WA) trimmed its full-year guidance for its core Polish market on Thursday for the second time this year, as it anticipates high inflation will lower demand.
forkast.news
Could reversible crypto transactions tackle hacker crime? Stanford study sparks debate
A recent study from Stanford University proposes the adoption of opt-in “reversible transactions” for use in cases of cryptocurrency hacks and theft – an idea that has sparked heated debate in the online crypto community. In a Sunday tweet, Stanford University blockchain researcher Kaili Wang shared a...
Strike Raises $80M to Grow Its Bitcoin-Based Payment Network
Digital payment provider Strike, which is built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round, which it will use to grow, expand existing partnerships and launch new partnerships. Strike provides both businesses and consumers with the ability to get cheaper, faster, global payments,...
Comments / 0