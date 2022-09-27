The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Aug. 3 at 3:13 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of Camden Drive to reports of a man throwing things at cars and banging on neighbors’ doors. The 49-year-old man was exhibiting signs of mania, according to police. He had been riding his bike all over town and denying water, despite temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, and police deemed him a danger to himself. Police detained him, but he immediately resisted them, spitting on two of them, and damaged a police vehicle door when he kicked it. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO