Dallas, TX

blackchronicle.com

Drug bust: Dallas man sentenced for meth in cauliflower boxes

DALLAS — A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in federal jail for his position in distributing meth that was hid in boxes of cauliflower, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham introduced Tuesday. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded responsible in March 2022 to conspiracy...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Inexplicably Drowns in Local Pond

A man drowned Sunday afternoon in a pond near the Target and Costco on Overton Ridge Drive in Fort Worth. The incident, which took place near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway, is still under investigation, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Witnesses told police that the man ran...
FORT WORTH, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
dallasexpress.com

Local Apartments Investigated for ‘Life Safety’ Issues

Some residents in the once-prosperous Cedar Crest neighborhood in South Dallas now live in a neglected complex that is under investigation by the City due to what officials called “life safety issues.”. Frances Place Apartments is a multi-family complex painted a light sky blue color; grey shingles cover the...
DALLAS, TX
KCBD

Dallas Man Charged In $26 Million Real Estate Scam

DALLAS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Good Samaritan saves woman after fiery crash

DALLAS - An mystery man is being called a hero after pulling a woman to safety during a fiery crash. Dallas County sheriff’s deputies said the woman’s truck stalled late Tuesday night along Interstate 30 near Jim Miller Road. While she was calling for help, two other vehicles...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Aug. 3 at 3:13 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of Camden Drive to reports of a man throwing things at cars and banging on neighbors’ doors. The 49-year-old man was exhibiting signs of mania, according to police. He had been riding his bike all over town and denying water, despite temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, and police deemed him a danger to himself. Police detained him, but he immediately resisted them, spitting on two of them, and damaged a police vehicle door when he kicked it. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Rapper Among Victims in Dallas Shooting

Police said a shooting led to the death of two men in South Dallas on September 22. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street, near South Malcolm X Boulevard. Police found the first victim Cory Medina Lucien, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DA Creuzot Refusing to Prosecute Marijuana Cases

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is refusing to prosecute marijuana cases, even though possession of the drug is illegal in Texas. In defending his office’s action, or lack thereof, District Attorney John Creuzot said not prosecuting cases where a person is in possession of four ounces or less will unclog the courts and free up police officers.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Survey: Dallas Patients Now Wait Three Weeks to See a Doctor

The average wait time for a patient to see a physician in Dallas is now 21 days, according to the 2022 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times and Medicare and Medicaid Acceptance Rates study from AMN Healthcare and Merritt Hawkins. While waiting for three weeks may seem like a long...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Department recruit officer dies after training exercise

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring. Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown."Our hearts are broken,"...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Scyene Road

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The preliminary investigation determined Donnie Davidson, 32, was shot multiple times. Davidson was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, where he died. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
