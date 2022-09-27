Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Drug bust: Dallas man sentenced for meth in cauliflower boxes
DALLAS — A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in federal jail for his position in distributing meth that was hid in boxes of cauliflower, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham introduced Tuesday. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded responsible in March 2022 to conspiracy...
Some hospitals rake in high profits while their patients are loaded with medical debt
Across the U.S., many hospitals have become wealthy, even as their bills force patients to make gut-wrenching sacrifices. This pattern is especially stark for health care systems in Dallas-Fort Worth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Attorney's Mission to Save Lives After Losing Husband, Daughter to Suicide
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in many age groups, ranking as high as cancer or heart disease. But it only gets half the attention. While National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month comes to a close this week, a Dallas attorney wants to make sure awareness lasts year round.
dallasexpress.com
Man Inexplicably Drowns in Local Pond
A man drowned Sunday afternoon in a pond near the Target and Costco on Overton Ridge Drive in Fort Worth. The incident, which took place near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway, is still under investigation, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Witnesses told police that the man ran...
dallasexpress.com
Local Apartments Investigated for ‘Life Safety’ Issues
Some residents in the once-prosperous Cedar Crest neighborhood in South Dallas now live in a neglected complex that is under investigation by the City due to what officials called “life safety issues.”. Frances Place Apartments is a multi-family complex painted a light sky blue color; grey shingles cover the...
Dallas Uber Driver Drops off Cheating Husband and Mistress at His House
This Dallas Uber driver will have no part in your cheating schemes. I recently published a story about Dallas and Fort Worth being the most unfaithful cities in the United States. Sure, there are cheaters everywhere, but cheating is especially rampant in the Metroplex. Here's a great example. Of course,...
KCBD
Dallas Man Charged In $26 Million Real Estate Scam
DALLAS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Dallas man who allegedly scammed Chinese investors out of more than $26 million has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Timothy Lynch Barton, the 59-year-old president of real estate development firm JMJ and CEO of...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
fox4news.com
Good Samaritan saves woman after fiery crash
DALLAS - An mystery man is being called a hero after pulling a woman to safety during a fiery crash. Dallas County sheriff’s deputies said the woman’s truck stalled late Tuesday night along Interstate 30 near Jim Miller Road. While she was calling for help, two other vehicles...
Medical examiner: Tarrant County inmate died of fentanyl poisoning
Medical examiner: Tarrant County inmate died of fentanyl poisoning We now know the cause of death of a Tarrant County jail inmate who died while in custody over the summer.
Dallas man charged with major real estate fraud scheme
A man from Dallas is facing several federal criminal charges over a real estate investment operation. Prosecutors say Timothy Lynch Barton scammed people out of $26 million.
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Aug. 3 at 3:13 p.m., police responded to the 3300 block of Camden Drive to reports of a man throwing things at cars and banging on neighbors’ doors. The 49-year-old man was exhibiting signs of mania, according to police. He had been riding his bike all over town and denying water, despite temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, and police deemed him a danger to himself. Police detained him, but he immediately resisted them, spitting on two of them, and damaged a police vehicle door when he kicked it. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
dallasexpress.com
Local Rapper Among Victims in Dallas Shooting
Police said a shooting led to the death of two men in South Dallas on September 22. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street, near South Malcolm X Boulevard. Police found the first victim Cory Medina Lucien, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
dallasexpress.com
DA Creuzot Refusing to Prosecute Marijuana Cases
The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is refusing to prosecute marijuana cases, even though possession of the drug is illegal in Texas. In defending his office’s action, or lack thereof, District Attorney John Creuzot said not prosecuting cases where a person is in possession of four ounces or less will unclog the courts and free up police officers.
dmagazine.com
Survey: Dallas Patients Now Wait Three Weeks to See a Doctor
The average wait time for a patient to see a physician in Dallas is now 21 days, according to the 2022 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times and Medicare and Medicaid Acceptance Rates study from AMN Healthcare and Merritt Hawkins. While waiting for three weeks may seem like a long...
Dallas Observer
The Dallas Police Department Is Rethinking How It Tracks Officers' Off-Duty Work
In recent years, Dallas Police Department officers have landed in the headlines over their presence at off-duty jobs that ended up in the news. Now, it appears the department is rethinking the rules regulating off-duty work. A 2018 audit found shortfalls in how the DPD has kept up with the...
Arlington Police Department recruit officer dies after training exercise
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the loss of a recruit officer.On Sept. 23, Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy and other members of his training class were participating in defensive tactics. Kennedy told training staff that he was not feeling well, then he was removed from the exercise and told to sit with another staff member for monitoring. Police said a short time later, he collapsed and training staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Kennedy was pronounced dead on Sept. 25. Police say his cause of death is unknown."Our hearts are broken,"...
Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Scyene Road
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The preliminary investigation determined Donnie Davidson, 32, was shot multiple times. Davidson was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, where he died. The investigation is...
dmagazine.com
Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
When the State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Friday, Jesus Carmona will be a few feet from Big Tex Circle with a spread of food from his restaurants in Oak Cliff and West Dallas. Carmona is one of seven new food concessionaires at the fair this year, a...
