Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Erica Banks Says She 'Loves Skinny Women' After Receiving Social Media Backlash
Erica Banks is going viral again. The last time it was for her sensational hit “Buss It.” This time it’s for her personal checklist of physical requirements needed to club with her. In a recent Instagram Live video, Banks explained, “If she don't look how I want...
The Scary Reason Why Parents Shouldn’t Share Back-to-School Posts on Social Media
The yearly tradition of posting kids' first-day-of-school and back-to-school photos on social media has begun. However, law enforcement officials are urging parents to be careful about what they are sharing about their children online. Oftentimes, photos shared on social media include a cute snap of a child posing with a...
The Surprising Ways Your Ex Can Still Track You On Social Media
You know about Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. But you can unwittingly reveal a lot of information about yourself on other apps and platforms, too.
Vietnam preparing rules to limit news posts on social media accounts - sources
SINGAPORE/HANOI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam is preparing new rules to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content, three people familiar with the matter said, as authorities tighten their control over news and information sources in the country.
ASIA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I Think We Can All Agree These 26 Parents Should Stop Posting And Permanently Deactivate Their Facebook Accounts
“My 5-year-old son twerks all the time. We’ve tried everything to get him to stop. Is this normal?”
YOGA・
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
How To Delete Your Personal Information From The Internet
Data broker sites like Spokeo, MyLife and Whitepages are constantly scraping the web to build a profile on you and sell it. Here's what to do.
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meta executive apologises over inappropriate content seen by Molly Russell
Inquest hears that some of content viewed by 14-year-old on Instagram in months before her death violated guidelines in place at the time
Researcher shares 'men are too feminine and women too masculine' claims dating back to the 1800s
Some of these freakouts are just wild.
Some iPhone 14 Pro owners are posting videos showing their cameras physically shaking and rattling when using apps like TikTok and Snapchat
Some iPhone 14 Pro users posted videos of the main lens on the rear camera shaking and making a rattling noise on apps like Snapchat and TikTok.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook
For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
TechCrunch
Meta wants you to create more Instagram and Facebook accounts and hop between them easily
Anyone using either app will be able to hop between them if they’ve linked those profiles through Meta’s centralized profile hub, the Accounts Center. When logged into one app, users can easily toggle between the apps now through the profile menu, where any linked accounts will appear. Meta...
Russell Brand says YouTube taking down his video for misinformation ‘looks like censorship’
Performer Russell Brand said Tuesday it “looks like censorship” that YouTube took down one of his videos while allowing others to spread "misinformation."
Daily Collegian
The case for vanishing from social media without a trace
It’s been nearly three years since I vanished from social media without a trace. I wiped all of my accounts and deleted them — a process these apps made tedious and nearly impossible. I was bracing for the shock of going cold turkey, but instead, I felt as if some pervasive, dopamine-induced static was finally lifted from my brain. Looking back on this moment, I find myself thinking, “isn’t it a warning sign that we’re using the language of drug addiction to describe Instagram?”
Social Media Giants to Top Creators: Your Terms of Service Have Changed
As creators increasingly diversify their presence across all major social platforms, companies like YouTube and Twitch are rewriting the rules around revenue sharing and rethinking just how generous they should be with their content partners. On Sept. 20, YouTube, led by Susan Wojcicki, unveiled a series of creator-driven announcements, including a plan to bring its “secret sauce,” its revenue-sharing model, to its shortform product, Shorts. But there’s a catch: While longer-form YouTube videos pay out 55 percent of their ad revenue to creators and 45 percent to YouTube, the shortform version flips that, with only 45 percent of total revenue going to...
Parents demanding social media companies help prevent online drug sales
It's been more than two years since Amy Neville lost her son Alex after the 14-year-old took a fentanyl-laced pill he found through Snapchat."I wish there was still that shady drug dealer down the street in the alley because Alex was a big chicken," said Amy. "He would have never put himself in that type of situation. But the fact that this dark thing was brought into the light through social media — it made it very easy to be done."The former Aliso Viejo yoga instructor is now the vice president of Void a nonprofit advocating against illicit drugs, particularly...
Tips to keep your teen safe on social media
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Social media: it’s a common way for predators to gain access to unsuspecting users, especially young ones. “My six-year-old plays Minecraft,” said cyber expert Rob Wille. “He goes into these other worlds and there are people playing and they, a lot of times, will try to contact him.” That’s why experts […]
KIDS・
Fox News
826K+
Followers
152K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0