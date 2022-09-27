ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Russian foreign minister: U.S. ‘playing with fire around Taiwan’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of “playing with fire around Taiwan” in a speech to the U. N. General Assembly on Saturday. “They are promising military support to Taiwan,” Lavrov said. “Clearly, the notorious Monroe Doctrine is becoming global in scope. Washington is trying to turn the entire world into its own backyard.”
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Narendra Modi
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
The Independent

Japan readies for lavish, taxpayer-funded funeral for Shinzo Abe amid public backlash

The Japanese government is preparing to hold a lavish state funeral for Shinzo Abe on Tuesday amid protests against the taxpayer-funded ceremony for the country’s longest-serving, but discordant, leader.The government announced on Friday that it will hold the state funeral at a projected cost of up to $12m (£11m) to the public because of hefty security and reception fees to host foreign dignitaries.Mr Abe was the country’s longest-serving prime minister and was the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He was assassinated on 8 July while giving a campaign speech.The event for Mr Abe has been criticised by...
INDIA
The Independent

Japan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe

Japan paid its respects to its longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in a rare state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, 27 September.Mr Abe was assassinated on 8 July during a campaign rally by a man who said he shot the former prime minister for his alleged connections to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.” Protests have broken out across the country against the state funeral, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family, due to the alleged link.Over 4,300 people, among them world leaders, attended the service. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memoryNasa successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary protection test’
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East China#Taiwan#Japanese#House
Fox News

Tokyo tightens security in advance of Shinzo Abe’s funeral

Japan's state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday is under the spotlight as authorities seek to avoid the kind of security blunders exposed in his assassination in July. Abe was shot from close range by a man with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in...
INDIA
AFP

Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island

Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Abe's militaristic funeral captures Japan's tense mood

The leadup to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's controversial state funeral could seem like a never-ending exchange of heated words — both for and against. But it was the images of Tuesday’s ceremony that most clearly told the story of a nation still deeply divided over the legacy of perhaps the most polarizing leader in its modern history.Sections of Tokyo, still on edge after Abe's assassination in July, looked more like a police state than the capital of one of the most stable nations in the world. Twenty thousand police officers and more than 1,000 soldiers crammed the...
CHINA
creators.com

Biden Commits US to War for Taiwan

If China invades Taiwan to unify it with the mainland, the United States will go to war to defend Taiwan and send U.S. troops to fight the invaders. That is the commitment made last week by President Joe Biden. Asked by CBS's Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes" if the U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Fox News

826K+
Followers
152K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy