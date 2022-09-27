Read full article on original website
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
Where Kamala Harris Was Seated at Shinzo Abe's Funeral
Former Japenese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8 while delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara in western Japan.
Russian foreign minister: U.S. ‘playing with fire around Taiwan’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of “playing with fire around Taiwan” in a speech to the U. N. General Assembly on Saturday. “They are promising military support to Taiwan,” Lavrov said. “Clearly, the notorious Monroe Doctrine is becoming global in scope. Washington is trying to turn the entire world into its own backyard.”
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Piers Morgan on Italy elections: People across the world are fed up with the 'ultra-woke, left agenda'
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan called out the mainstream media Monday on "Fox & Friends" for labeling Italy's fiscally conservative candidate as "far right." The "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host weighed in on Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party appearing to be on track to win Italy's parliamentary elections. PIERS MORGAN:...
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Japan readies for lavish, taxpayer-funded funeral for Shinzo Abe amid public backlash
The Japanese government is preparing to hold a lavish state funeral for Shinzo Abe on Tuesday amid protests against the taxpayer-funded ceremony for the country’s longest-serving, but discordant, leader.The government announced on Friday that it will hold the state funeral at a projected cost of up to $12m (£11m) to the public because of hefty security and reception fees to host foreign dignitaries.Mr Abe was the country’s longest-serving prime minister and was the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. He was assassinated on 8 July while giving a campaign speech.The event for Mr Abe has been criticised by...
Japan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe
Japan paid its respects to its longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in a rare state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, 27 September.Mr Abe was assassinated on 8 July during a campaign rally by a man who said he shot the former prime minister for his alleged connections to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.” Protests have broken out across the country against the state funeral, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family, due to the alleged link.Over 4,300 people, among them world leaders, attended the service. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memoryNasa successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary protection test’
U.S. sending 'dangerous signals' on Taiwan, China tells Blinken
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China has accused the United States of sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan after the U.S. secretary of state told his Chinese counterpart on Friday that the maintenance of peace and stability over Taiwan was vitally important.
Tokyo tightens security in advance of Shinzo Abe’s funeral
Japan's state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday is under the spotlight as authorities seek to avoid the kind of security blunders exposed in his assassination in July. Abe was shot from close range by a man with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in...
White House fields multiple questions on why President Biden appeared to look for deceased congresswoman
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters President Biden asking about a deceased congresswoman was because she was "top of mind" for him Wednesday.
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
Harris calls China's behavior 'disturbing' and reiterates US support for Taiwan in speech
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday accused China of "undermining key elements of the international rules-based order" and called its behavior in the East China Sea, South China Sea and Taiwan Strait "disturbing."
U.S. VP Harris, Japan PM Kishida to Discuss Taiwan Security Issue -US Administration Official
ABOARD AIR FORCE TWO (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss a partnership on Taiwan security issues, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday aboard Air Force Two. The official also told reporters that Washington welcomes Japan's increased military strength and...
Abe's militaristic funeral captures Japan's tense mood
The leadup to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's controversial state funeral could seem like a never-ending exchange of heated words — both for and against. But it was the images of Tuesday’s ceremony that most clearly told the story of a nation still deeply divided over the legacy of perhaps the most polarizing leader in its modern history.Sections of Tokyo, still on edge after Abe's assassination in July, looked more like a police state than the capital of one of the most stable nations in the world. Twenty thousand police officers and more than 1,000 soldiers crammed the...
Why Japan Is Angry About a State Funeral for an Assassinated Leader
TOKYO — Nearly three months after Shinzo Abe, Japan’s most influential and longest-serving prime minister, was gunned down in broad daylight at a campaign stop, his death is still reverberating, though in ways few would have predicted.
Biden Commits US to War for Taiwan
If China invades Taiwan to unify it with the mainland, the United States will go to war to defend Taiwan and send U.S. troops to fight the invaders. That is the commitment made last week by President Joe Biden. Asked by CBS's Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes" if the U.S....
