ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea 'Approached' Sheffield United For Sander Berge

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LmD9T_0iBe8wZ900

Reports on Monday stated that Chelsea contacted Sheffield United regarding their midfielder Sander Berge.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It is no secret that Chelsea explored many possible avenues in regards to a midfield addition this past summer. According to reports, another name can now be added to the list of those pursued: Sheffield United's Sander Berge.

According to James Shields of the Star, the Blues made an approach to Sheffield over the future of the Norwegian midfielder last summer. This interest has been documented in the past but it remains to be seen if new manager Graham Potter is interested in him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wnaci_0iBe8wZ900

IMAGO / Sportimage

Shields stated that, following preliminary discussions between the two clubs, no formal offer was brought forth to the Blades. There is no mention of interest in the move on the player's behalf.

Chelsea ended up with Denis Zakaria from Juventus, though this move is only a loan deal and it is unclear if he is in Potter's long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIItD_0iBe8wZ900

IMAGO / PA Images

When one considers the contract situations and fitness issues related to many of the club's midfielders, it is obvious that Chelsea bring in multiple midfielders in the coming windows.

Potter will have his say in who is brought in and it is unclear if Berge is a serious option for the Blues going forward.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star

Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Soccer#Premier League#Sports#Sheffield United#Norwegian#Juventus#Imago Pa Images
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes fit to face Fulham this weekend and Allan Saint-Maximin hopeful of making the bench... but £60m forward Alexander Isak is OUT

Newcastle have been handed a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham - but that is offset against injuries to £60million club-record signing Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie. Sportsmail understands both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp

As the international break draws to a conclusion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will hope that all his players involved will return on time and without any injury issues. The Reds face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in desperate need of a victory to try and improve on a disappointing start to the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten

After being rejected by RB Salburg's Christoph Freund, Chelsea are still in search of a new sporting director. Todd Boehly has been keen to get his own people in at Stamford Bridge, with the open sporting director position seemingly his next priority. According to Jacob Steinberg, the Blues are hoping...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
WORLD
NBC Sports

Who should be on the USMNT roster for the 2022 World Cup?

Two September friendlies, zero goals. That’s how the U.S. men’s national team performed in their final games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. First it was a lackluster 2-0 loss to Japan to kickoff the last round of warm-up matches, and a 0-0 draw to Saudi Arabia was the follow-up performance.
MLS
BBC

Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards

Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy