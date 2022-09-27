ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Brewers beat Cardinals 5-1

One night after clinching the National League Central division title, the Cardinals were a little flat in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff shut down the Cards offense with six shutout innings while striking out ten to pick up the win and improve his season record to 13-4. […]
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy