Can the Portland Timbers clinch a playoff spot this weekend? Scenarios, tiebreakers explained
In a crowded field of playoff contenders, the Portland Timbers have two games remaining on their regular-season schedule. Seeding for the MLS Cup playoff matchups in the Western Conference will likely come down to Decision Day, but the Timbers can guarantee a spot in the postseason if things go right for them this weekend.
The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field
The Guardians have a .568 winning percentage on the road which is impressive for being such a young team.
Brewers beat Cardinals 5-1
One night after clinching the National League Central division title, the Cardinals were a little flat in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff shut down the Cards offense with six shutout innings while striking out ten to pick up the win and improve his season record to 13-4. […]
