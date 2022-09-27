Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Jayson Tatum shares why he believes Joe Mazzulla is ready to lead the Boston Celtics
When the Boston Celtics officially suspended head coach Ime Udoka, the club simultaneously named assistant Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach. The 34-year old has been with the team since 2019, and has known president of basketball operations for even longer. This will be Mazzulla’s first stint as an NBA head coach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes
While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
This was the good news coming out of Celtics Media Day
The Boston Celtics’ new head coach Joe Mazzulla is already drawing rave reviews from his players, as was evidenced by the quotes coming from Media Day.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum delivers great news on his shoulder injury
Following an abysmal week, the Boston Celtics finally got some good news during Monday’s Media Day festivities. Celtics star Jayson Tatum has fully healed from a nagging shoulder injury that bothered him during the NBA Finals. After a tough NBA Finals performance, it was clear that fatigue and other...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ime Udoka Is Under Fire For Having a Relationship With a Boston Celtics Franchise Member
Ever since Ime Udoka became the head coach of the Boston Celtics in June 2021, all eyes were on the former athlete. The 45-year-old’s work has spoken for itself since he coached the team through their first NBA Finals appearance in 2022 since 2010. Although the team fell short, many have praised Ime for his hard work and have expressed hope for a future title.
Here's What Jaylen Brown Had to Say About Communication with Celtics After Coming Up in Trade Rumors Again
Much of this NBA offseason revolved around the potential trade of Kevin Durant. The other player consistently attached to those rumors was Jaylen Brown. Whether the hold-up was the Nets angling to keep the two-time Finals MVP, demanding more than the Celtics reportedly offered, or Boston not ...
Yardbarker
Celtics' Jaylen Brown 'shocked' and 'confused' by Ime Udoka situation
Boston Celtics players will be working with a new head coach this upcoming season after Ime Udoka was suspended for a full year, and it does not sound like any of them knew the drastic change was coming. The Celtics announced last week that Udoka has been suspended for the...
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla addresses controversial past after taking over for Ime Udoka
The head coach position for the Boston Celtics has been fraught with controversy after the recent suspension of Ime Udoka. However, the interim coach filling in, 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla, has also had his fair share of trouble away from the court. In 2009, Mazzulla was arrested for domestic violence while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
How will Mazzulla fare as Celtics head coach? Scal shares his take
Joe Mazzulla didn't get much time to prepare for his new opportunity, but he'll have to learn on the fly as the Boston Celtics are set to begin training camp on Tuesday. Mazzulla was named the Celtics' interim head coach following Ime Udoka's season-long suspension for violating team guidelines. The 34-year-old joined the C's staff as an assistant in 2019 and when the regular season begins on Oct. 18, he'll officially become the youngest head coach in the NBA.
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Jae Crowder trade offer, Luke Kornet starting, Ime Udoka’s future
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. What will the Phoenix Suns ask for as compensation in return for trading Jae Crowder? Tax savings. A less expensive depth piece? Peyton Pritchard? 2nd round pick? What salary is left to trade? — Kenneth.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Take On The Boston Celtics Which Made Every Los Angeles Lakers Fan Happy: "I Still Hate Boston. We All Hate Boston Here."
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics is arguably the greatest that fans have ever seen in the history of the NBA. Both franchises are tied for most NBA titles in the league's rich history. They are currently tied with having won 17 NBA titles each.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Unlikely To Add Former Assistant To Staff
A Boston reunion is unlikely to happen in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics had reportedly received permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, who got his start in Boston during the 2012-13 season and was on Brad Stevens? staff for three runs to the Eastern Conference finals. Larranaga became a top assistant of the now Celtics president of basketball operations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics reach out to former assistant Larranaga about joining Mazzulla’s staff
The Boston Celtics are reportedly looking for a veteran assistant to put on the bench next to 34-year-old Joe Mazzulla, the man thrust into the head coach’s chair for a title contender in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension. Who better than a guy who spent nine years...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
Taking stock of the Boston Celtics' eventful offseason
It has been quite an eventful offseason for the Boston Celtics, trading for point guard Malcolm Brogdon and signing veteran forward Danilo Gallinari to kick things off with a splash, only to see Gallinari get hurt soon after. Then, the Gallo news got worse, followed by news big man Robert Williams III would need an operation as well.
The Key To The Guardians Success Has Been Away From Progressive Field
The Guardians have a .568 winning percentage on the road which is impressive for being such a young team.
Comments / 0