Boston, MA

NESN

Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
ESPN's Jalen Rose reacts to the news the Boston Celtics will honor Bill Russell with parquet changes

While the Boston Celtics might not have had everything about their looming 2022-23 NBA season go the way they would have liked it to, they got a new change to the parquet floor they play on absolutely perfect for the season to come. After the passing of Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell this summer, the team decided to honor the 11-time champ with some changes to the Celtics’ playing court.
NBC Sports

How will Mazzulla fare as Celtics head coach? Scal shares his take

Joe Mazzulla didn't get much time to prepare for his new opportunity, but he'll have to learn on the fly as the Boston Celtics are set to begin training camp on Tuesday. Mazzulla was named the Celtics' interim head coach following Ime Udoka's season-long suspension for violating team guidelines. The 34-year-old joined the C's staff as an assistant in 2019 and when the regular season begins on Oct. 18, he'll officially become the youngest head coach in the NBA.
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Unlikely To Add Former Assistant To Staff

A Boston reunion is unlikely to happen in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics had reportedly received permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, who got his start in Boston during the 2012-13 season and was on Brad Stevens? staff for three runs to the Eastern Conference finals. Larranaga became a top assistant of the now Celtics president of basketball operations.
Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
