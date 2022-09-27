Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.April KillianFlorence, AL
Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Three)April KillianFlorence, AL
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local HospitalThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCourtland, AL
Urban Legends of the ShoalsApril KillianFlorence, AL
From Mitch McConnell To A Wizard Of Oz Munchkin: Famous People Born In The ShoalsApril KillianFlorence, AL
Related
courierjournal.net
Happening This Week
THE 20TH ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST takes place Saturday, October 1 at 9am at the St. Florian Park in St, Florian. The day includes an antique tractor show, car show, historical displays, craft vendors, kids games, BBQ competition, and live music. Free Admission and free parking. This year includes celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of St. Florian.
courierjournal.net
Community Notes
COMMUNITY NOTES may be submitted for non-profit, civic or church-related events and published free of charge AS SPACE IS AVAILABLE in the Courier Journal. Community Notes must be submitted in writing by 3pm Friday for consideration in the following week’s issue. • Look for “Submit News” on our website...
courierjournal.net
Smith’s Art Auction
SHEFFIELD – Art collectors will get the chance to bid on original watercolor artworks by the late Richard Smith at a benefit auction on Friday, September 30, at 6pm. The auction will take place at the Ritz Studio, which is next door to the Ritz Theatre in downtown Sheffield. The pieces were donated courtesy of J.D. and Anna Smith. Proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Valley Art Association, which runs the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art and The Ritz.
WHNT-TV
Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory
Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
courierjournal.net
Lepp is Full of Laughs
SHEFFIELD – Audiences of all ages can enjoy some laughs at Mayhem and Madness: Family-Friendly Tall Tales with Bil Lepp at the Ritz Theatre on Thursday, September 29 at 7pm. Bil Lepp is an award-winning storyteller, author, and recording artist, who is also the host of The History Channel series, Man Vs History.
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
courierjournal.net
Roadshow to Lil Capone’s
FLORENCE – America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the Lil Capone’s Bar & Grille on Cloverdale Rd. They will be filming on location from 2-5pm on October 5. Popular dishes will be highlighted...
Tennessee man charged with setting mother’s Florence home on fire
A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he set part of his mother's Florence house on fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
WAFF
Two men in Florence injured in stabbing
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stabbing in Florence on Wednesday sent two men to the hospital. At 12:20 p.m. officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home at 208 Double Oak Ct. on a stabbing call. Once officers arrived they located two injured men, one sustained injuries to...
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of Sept. 28
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Jackson Wesley Watson passed away at his family home on Shoal Creek Road. He was born on December 22, 2005 to James Wesley and Nicole Gardner Watson in Decatur. A beloved son and loving brother, Jackson was an exceedingly intelligent young man who did well in his educational pursuits at Priceville High School. He had a kind, empathic soul that could sense the needs of others and brighten their day with his quick wit. His compassion extended to the animal kingdom with his St. Francis of Assisi-like connection to animals. He will be remembered as the true light he was to his family and friends. Jackson has joined his maternal grandmother, Cherie Bell Gardner, in eternal peace. Jackson will always be cherished by his loving parents, Wes and Nicole, his brothers Hunter Watson (Marygrace Sims Watson; children: Sadie and Piper Watson) and Jacob Watson, sister Harleigh Watson, his paternal grandparents Jack and Libby Watson and maternal grandfather Billy M. Gardner. No services are planned at this time.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
courierjournal.net
Both Shelters Are Participating
SHOALS – Over 280 shelters in 42 states are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation Fall National Empty the Shelters adoption event from Oct. 1–8. Among the seven Alabama shelters participation are Colbert County Animal Services and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services. This effort has helped more than 117,716...
courierjournal.net
Big Music Weekend Ahead in the Shoals
FLORENCE – ShoalsFest will close out a big weekend of music in the Shoals when it returns to McFarland Park October 1-2. There will be stellar performances by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Drivin n Cryin, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Amanda Shires, John Moreland, Danielle Ponder, Billy Allen + The Pollies, Wand Band, and Steve Trash. This year will also include an in-the-round set from Isbell, John Paul White, Chris Tompkins, and Gary Nichols.
Cullman man accused of shooting into a Morgan County home
A Cullman man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly shot at a home while at least one person was inside, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Meridianville residents report no mail delivery in two months
A family with a baby that has special needs say they haven't gotten mail and supplies crucial to the child's survival for more than two months.
WAFF
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
1 injured in motorcycle accident in Decatur
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an accident on Sunday afternoon.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Comments / 0