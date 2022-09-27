ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
Welsh Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones Has Strong Feelings About The New Princess Of Wales

In his first public speech as monarch, King Charles III bestowed upon his eldest son the title of Prince of Wales, saying, "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given." In his role as Prince of Wales, Prince William is already breaking with how his father did it at least in one respect. Traditionally, the monarch gives the title of Prince of Wales to the next in line for the throne, and Princess of Wales was the title for the wife, since until 2015, any girls born into the royal family weren't a part of the line of succession, according to Oprah Daily. Camilla Parker Bowles was technically the Princess of Wales when she married Charles, but out of respect for the public's continued love of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, she went by Duchess of Cornwall instead, according to NBC News.
Records Indicate It Wasn't Only Prince Harry Who Arrived After The Queen Had Already Died

Although Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, chose to leave his duties in the United Kingdom for a quieter life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, he remained close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II (via Us Weekly). While the dynamic between the two did change a bit, Harry shared that he spoke often with his grandmother.
Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death has been revealed. Her Majesty died on Sept. 8. She was 96. According to her death certificate obtained by the BBC, Queen Elizabeth died of "old age." Her time of death was listed as 3:10 p.m. BST at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The National Records of Scotland published her death certificate on Thursday.
