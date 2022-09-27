Read full article on original website
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard
After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
Mercedes Varnado Is No Longer Sasha Banks On Social Media
Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media. On September 28, many fans noticed that Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, reportedly...
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Nikki A.S.H. Teases Big Character Shift On WWE Raw
Nikki A.S.H. could be preparing for a drastic character overhaul. Following her loss to the debuting Candice LeRae on the 9/26 "WWE Raw" in Edmonton, Nikki unmasked herself, sat on the mat and burst into tears. The announcers alluded to Nikki having "a collapse" in the ring before WWE cut to a promotional video hyping the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
Tony Khan Approves Ian Riccaboni's AEW Dynamite Request
"AEW Dynamite" is shaping up to have a big fight feel this upcoming Wednesday and Ian Riccaboni wants to call the action. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Chris Jericho would be defending his Ring Of Honor World Championship against former ROH World Champion Bandido. Riccaboni, ROH's long-time commentator who has called matches on AEW television before, tossed his hat in the ring to join the big match's commentary team.
Spoilers: Early Creative Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW
Here are a few spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. RAW will be held tonight from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. * One wrestler will use the American flag during their entrance, but there’s no word yet on who. * Dexter Lumis’...
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Train With Former WWE Tag Team
The Bollywood Boyz are never complacent. The former WWE 24/7 Champions took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of them with former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her husband, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. "Just like ol' times with the 'road' family," they wrote. "In a business full of adversity & uncertainty, you can only stay inspired & disciplined around individuals who have reached the mountain top."
Swerve Strickland Discusses How WWE 'Promised The World' To Keith Lee
Former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory have a storied history together that started long before they obtained gold as partners. The duo became well-acquainted on the indie circuit before being signed to WWE around the same time, bringing both men to perform in "NXT" during the same phase of the Black and Gold era. When both of the promising main roster stars were released from their WWE contracts, they didn't take much time to rebound and make an impact in AEW, which they felt was necessary, as Strickland revealed during a recent episode of "The Sessions With Renee Paquette."
WATCH: Surprise Return Sets Up Future WWE Showdown
He’s back. There are all kinds of stars on the WWE roster and some of them are all time legends. WWE knows how to present those wrestlers on a less frequent basis for the sake of keeping them looking strong and it can mean a lot to see those wrestlers show up again every so often. That was the case again this week as a star returned and looks ready for his next big showdown.
