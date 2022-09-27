ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

coolsandiegosights.com

A legacy honored at Mission Bay.

A plaque by the Mission Bay boardwalk honors the legacy of a man who was an inspiration to many. Ken “SAWMAN” Sawyer III is remembered as one who lived life to the fullest and left us a legacy of laughter, love and compassion…. I noticed this memorial plaque...
kusi.com

La Mesa Oktoberfest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend and they want you to join them for three free days of festive live music, tons of top-notch German food, and of course, steins filled with German & Craft beer. The Munich-inspired festivities...
Government
sanelijolife.com

San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families

With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
SAN MARCOS, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
pacificsandiego.com

Two North County chefs are creating Japanese food with local influences

Ethan Yang and William Eick have a lot in common. Both North County men are in their early 30s. They’ve both spent most of the past decade cooking in North County-area restaurant kitchens. And over the past year, they’ve both launched unique signature restaurants that combine their passion for Japanese food with local ingredients and culinary influences.
NBC San Diego

Hang on, Hang on, Hang on: Jimmy Buffet Snapdragon Show Being Rescheduled

Sadly, San Diego's Parrotheads are gonna have to put that blender away for a bit: "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett, who had been slated to play the first concert at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium, announced Tuesday that health issues had prompted him to (hopefully) reschedule the show. The Life on...
Daily Aztec

SDSU student launches up and coming business, Strictly SoCal

In early August, sophomore Grant Haferkamp released his merchandise business called Strictly SoCal in Encinitas, California. The message behind creating his business was to show how Southern California is the best place to live. “I think SoCal is the best place on Earth in terms of the best beaches, best...
CBS 8

New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
kusi.com

Heat wave continues to bear down on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Uncomfortably hot conditions are expected to hit valley and coastal regions in San Diego County today continuing the dangerous. triple-digit heat wave that has descended on the region. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego...
KPBS

Bill Walton urges San Diego Mayor to 'step aside' over homeless crisis

The county Tuesday declared homelessness a public health crisis, setting the county up for a regional response to the issue. While that happened, basketball legend Bill Walton tore into San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria over his handling of the homelessness crisis. KPBS Reporter Alexander Nguyen has more on what he said.
News 8 KFMB

Los Cuates Seafood and Bar

Los Cuates Seafood and Bar is a family owned restaurant in Chula Vista. "Cuates" mean twins in Spanish and the owners are twin brothers!
CHULA VISTA, CA

