Exploring San Diego: Things to do Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
We welcome a new month this weekend! Check out our list of things to do this weekend across San Diego County.
coolsandiegosights.com
A legacy honored at Mission Bay.
A plaque by the Mission Bay boardwalk honors the legacy of a man who was an inspiration to many. Ken “SAWMAN” Sawyer III is remembered as one who lived life to the fullest and left us a legacy of laughter, love and compassion…. I noticed this memorial plaque...
Bill Walton weighs in on homelessness at Balboa Park
Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement following Bill Walton's call for new leadership in America's Finest City.
kusi.com
La Mesa Oktoberfest
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend and they want you to join them for three free days of festive live music, tons of top-notch German food, and of course, steins filled with German & Craft beer. The Munich-inspired festivities...
NBC San Diego
Family Looks Back at More Than a Century in Oceanside and Reflects on Rich History of ‘Eastside'
The City of Oceanside is known for celebrating its birthday on July 3rd and then the country's birthday on July 4th. While Oceanside was incorporated in 1888, its history dates back years further and was founded by Andrew Jackson Myers, who settled in the San Luis Rey valley in the late 1870s.
NBC San Diego
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
sanelijolife.com
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families
With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
New group provides a social outlet for San Diego adults with disabilities
There's a new way for adults in San Diego with developmental or intellectual disabilities to stay social and make friends.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego
It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights: theme, dates announced
"FantaSEA" is this year's theme for the 51st San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, an annual holiday tradition that features more than 80 lavishly decorated boats, event officials announced Tuesday.
pacificsandiego.com
Two North County chefs are creating Japanese food with local influences
Ethan Yang and William Eick have a lot in common. Both North County men are in their early 30s. They’ve both spent most of the past decade cooking in North County-area restaurant kitchens. And over the past year, they’ve both launched unique signature restaurants that combine their passion for Japanese food with local ingredients and culinary influences.
NBC San Diego
Hang on, Hang on, Hang on: Jimmy Buffet Snapdragon Show Being Rescheduled
Sadly, San Diego's Parrotheads are gonna have to put that blender away for a bit: "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett, who had been slated to play the first concert at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium, announced Tuesday that health issues had prompted him to (hopefully) reschedule the show. The Life on...
Ramen King Keisuke Bringing Three Locations to San Diego
Ramen Chain from Singapore Have 15 Southern California Locations Planned
Daily Aztec
SDSU student launches up and coming business, Strictly SoCal
In early August, sophomore Grant Haferkamp released his merchandise business called Strictly SoCal in Encinitas, California. The message behind creating his business was to show how Southern California is the best place to live. “I think SoCal is the best place on Earth in terms of the best beaches, best...
Gold Finch, A Modern Delicatessen Rooted In Ashkenazi And Sephardic-Style Cooking, Open In San Diego
Rooted in Jewish immigrant culture and cuisine, Gold Finch focuses on recontextualizing staples of Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking
New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close
CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
kusi.com
Heat wave continues to bear down on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Uncomfortably hot conditions are expected to hit valley and coastal regions in San Diego County today continuing the dangerous. triple-digit heat wave that has descended on the region. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the San Diego...
San Diego County launches programs to prevent senior homelessness, help middle-income workforce
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is launching new initiatives to address the housing and growing homeless crisis. On Tuesday, the county announced a program to prevent senior homelessness, and another to help middle-income workers become homeowners. The skyrocketing cost of gas and housing is impacting us all but...
KPBS
Bill Walton urges San Diego Mayor to 'step aside' over homeless crisis
The county Tuesday declared homelessness a public health crisis, setting the county up for a regional response to the issue. While that happened, basketball legend Bill Walton tore into San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria over his handling of the homelessness crisis. KPBS Reporter Alexander Nguyen has more on what he said.
News 8 KFMB
Los Cuates Seafood and Bar
Los Cuates Seafood and Bar is a family owned restaurant in Chula Vista. "Cuates" mean twins in Spanish and the owners are twin brothers!
