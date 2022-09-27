The Anchorage Assembly will hold a special meeting on Monday to continue hearing the public’s opinion of its plan to house homeless at the Sullivan Arena and the Golden Lion Hotel, which will concentrate the homeless problem of Anchorage into a midtown area near Rogers Park, College Village, and Geneva Woods. The meeting will be from 6-8 pm at the Assembly Chambers in the Loussac Library, and the Assembly is expected to vote on the plan that appears to have been developed behind the scenes by the Assembly’s leftist majority in violation of the Alaska Open Meetings Act.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO