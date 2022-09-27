Read full article on original website
Neighbors express concern over assembly homeless housing plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the Anchorage Assembly’s passage of an emergency cold weather shelter plan Monday, including the use of the Sullivan arena and Golden Lion Hotel to shelter homeless individuals, some people who live in those areas are worried about what may be next. Virginia Lonser, a...
Bronson administration says Centennial Campground will close on Friday, campers wonder where they will go
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At an emergency meeting Monday night, Anchorage Assembly members passed and funded a shelter plan to begin Oct. 1, which includes space for the estimated 200 people who are living at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said he is considering the plan...
Monday: Anchorage Assembly to hear from public about its new homeless plan, after it delayed navigation center
The Anchorage Assembly will hold a special meeting on Monday to continue hearing the public’s opinion of its plan to house homeless at the Sullivan Arena and the Golden Lion Hotel, which will concentrate the homeless problem of Anchorage into a midtown area near Rogers Park, College Village, and Geneva Woods. The meeting will be from 6-8 pm at the Assembly Chambers in the Loussac Library, and the Assembly is expected to vote on the plan that appears to have been developed behind the scenes by the Assembly’s leftist majority in violation of the Alaska Open Meetings Act.
Task force releases official recommendations for potential emergency homeless shelter locations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A special Anchorage Assembly meeting on housing and homelessness Sunday resulted in a list of the “tier 1″ recommendations to use as emergency shelters for over 350 homeless residents in the city. “(It) included the Golden Lion, Dempsey Ice Arena, an extended capacity at...
Weather Lab: Nome students process major storm that moved through their town
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you an update on the Anchorage Assembly's search for facilities to house the homeless, a federal disaster declaration for the Western Alaska storm and relief programs available to those affected which open today, as well as eligibility for land compensation for Vietnam-era Alaska Native veterans.
September rain aims at Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend. The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected. Prince William Sound and the...
September to end on a wet note for Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine and dry weather Tuesday was a nice break from the ongoing rainy cycle for Southcentral Alaska, but, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Cloudy skies have once again built back into Southcentral ahead of showers and breezy winds...
Midday Report September 26, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Chevak begins to set things straight after the storm. The Anchorage School District is facing a 68 million dollar budget shortfall. And the dams for Wrangell’s drinking water reservoirs are deemed among of Alaska’s worst.
Anchorage School Board dug deep $68 million fiscal hole using the Covid one-time funds
The Anchorage School Board has kicked the can down the road on its budget for the past few years. Consequently, it is facing a $68 million budget shortfall for the next school year. This shortfall results from bad decisions made since the infusion of federal Covid relief dollars. Much of...
‘This did not happen overnight’: Anchorage schools superintendent says a variety of factors created $68M budget shortfall
The Anchorage School Board outlined its projected budget shortfall for the Anchorage Assembly on Friday. “The district is facing a budget shortfall of approximately $68 million going into the next fiscal year,” Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt told Assembly members. “This did not happen overnight. Over numerous years, a variety of factors have contributed to the situation.”
Notes from the trail: Candidates and their volunteers are on the move
While Congresswoman Mary Peltola enjoys a honeymoon phase in Washington, D.C., Sarah Palin has was spotted in Fairbanks and North Pole, and Nick Begich has been campaigning from Fairbanks and North Pole to Juneau. Above, he’s seen with former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch on Seward Street. Nick Begich won...
Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash
Man accused of killing toddler in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter. Jyzyk Sharpe’s trial was set to get underway last week after a jury had been selected when the state’s prosecution team offered him a plea deal that would dismiss the Murder-2 charge in exchange for a guilty plea to manslaughter.
Mayor names new librarian for Anchorage: Virginia Clay McClure
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has named Virginia Clay McClure to be the director of the Anchorage libraries. McClure is the wife of former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, and is not an unfamiliar person to the Anchorage library system. She worked for two years as an assistant director of public services, and was the librarian for the Mountain View branch. She worked in Kentucky public libraries before moving to Anchorage.
Arneson and Cherok post victories at Kenai Marathon, Anchorage team wins 109-mile Klondike Road Relay
Lars Arneson returned to where he grew up and set a new record Sunday at the Kenai River Marathon. Arneson, now of Anchorage, completed the 26.2-mile road course that starts and ends in Kenai in 2 hours, 35 minutes and 35 seconds. Arneson eclipsed the previous record that his friend...
Guest House’s purchase means more low-income housing for Anchorage’s formerly homeless
The ink is dry on the purchase of an old Anchorage hotel that’s been converted into a workforce housing complex. With more than 130 rooms available, the aim of the Guest House building in downtown is to help homeless people transition into more permanent housing. The Guest House purchase...
Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime
The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice. The well-received announcement was made in Anchorage on Wednesday at the start of the federal government’s annual tribal consultation conference on violence against women.
Authorities find one dead in Palmer RV fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A body was found in a Palmer RV after a fire broke out at the residence Monday. On Monday night at 9:15 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of an RV fire at the 27800 block of East Knik River Road. Troopers, firefighters, and deputy...
Anchorage car wreck turns fatal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police. In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, who had a red light.
Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska
A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
